What is the ongoing Rico Nasty's Sea-Foam Green Hair Dye trend? Everything we know so far

Rico Nasty’s sea-foam green hair dye has become the talk of the town! Reason? On August 19, Nasty, on her way to a basketball game held in Washington, D.C., wore her vibrant and layered tresses in style with a matching jersey and game shorts.

Rico Nasty was a show-stopper for the basketball game, where her layered sea-foam green hair cascading down her back she captivated the onlookers' attention.

Rico Nasty’s green hair dye making waves in the beauty domain. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Her lustrous and wavy tresses fell straight, with occasional flyaways stretching near the forehead, and has become one of the ongoing trends.

Details explored on the ongoing Rico’s Nasty Sea-Foam Green Hair Dye trend

Rico Nasty (Image via Sportskeeda)

Rico Nasty's sea-foam green hair oozes boldness and creative genius, perfectly complementing her personality and style. Her well-trimmed bangs with long, blunt cuts were dyed in sea foam to turquoise coloration, creating a flawless ombre. On the layered hair tips, additional turquoise tones may be seen framing the face.

Here are some significant snippets of Nasty's stunning Sea-foam Green hair dye trend, giving a touch of effortless charm.

The 'Wow-ing' Bangs!

One of the attention-grabbing attributes of Rico Nasty's sea-foam green hairstyle is her extended and blunt bangs, covering her eyebrows completely and falling into her eyes. The distinction amid the sea-foam green and turquoise in her bangs produces a flawless ombre effect adding deepness and visible appeal.

These face-framing layers further showcase turquoise tints at the hair tips, counting on with enchanting touch to the general countenance. Rico's bangs fit the 'style statement' grid and emphasize her bold and fearless attitude.

The influence of the steady hair-dye trend

Rico Nasty's sea-foam green hair dye represents the steady inflow of the hair-dye trends soft-soaping many beauty seekers globally. This trend has encouraged many to welcome uniqueness and define themselves via distinct, attention-grabbing hair hues.

As more and more celebs and beauty influencers experiment with such luminous-looking hair tints, it has become a trend to celebrate an individual's self-declaration and originality.

How to achieve this Sea-foam Green hair dye look

To achieve Nasty's Sea-foam Green hair dye, follow these simple steps:

To get the brilliant sea-foam green tint, a variety of bleaches could be needed. Thus, it is always wise to consult a professional hair stylist for a safe and proper hair transition process.

The sea-foam green hair dye can be applied to the entire head. Choose a high-end hair color specifically formulated for such vibrant hues for the best results.

Wait the specified amount of time after color application before rinsing and conditioning the hair.

Regular touch-ups and proper hair care maintenance help keep the sea-foam green locks looking fresh and vibrant for a longer duration.

Sway this energetic and charming hair color like Rico Nasty (Image via Sportskeeda)

Rico Nasty's sea-foam green hair dye has become an iconic replica of the endless hair dye craze. Her brave, innovative pick and unique style have influenced the fashion and makeup domain. Anyone can sway this energetic and charming hair dye like Rico Nasty with the right procedures and fitting care.