What perfume does Julia Roberts wear? 7 Best Lancôme perfumes to avail this winter

Julia Roberts, the iconic Hollywood actress, has had a long-standing association with the prestigious brand Lancôme. Throughout her career, she has captivated audiences with her talent, beauty, and undeniable charisma. She became the global ambassador for Lancôme in 2009, and since then, she has been the face of their campaigns, representing the brand's values of elegance, sophistication, and timeless beauty.

This mesmerizing actress, celebrated for her radiant smile and effortless grace, has delighted her fans with her impeccable fashion sense, notably her choice of fragrances. This stunning actress, lauded for her discerning taste in perfumes, often embraces the beauty world with the iconic scent 'La Vie Est Belle' by Lancôme.

La Vie Est Belle is a feminine scent featuring hints of iris, jasmine, and orange blossom. It is renowned for its warm, sweet, and slightly powdery fragrance, making it a favored option for women of all generations.

La Vie Est Belle and six top Lancôme perfumes for winter

Lancôme, founded in 1935 by Armand Petitjean, is a French luxury cosmetics and perfume house. It is renowned for its high-quality products that cater to the needs of women worldwide. With its rich heritage and commitment to innovation, this beauty has become a symbol of luxury and excellence in the beauty industry.

Lancôme perfumes are ideal for winter, bringing elegance and sophistication to any outfit. Whether a scent-seeker prefers warm or fresh scents, this brand offers a wide range to suit the user's taste. From the iconic La Vie Est Belle, with sweet notes of iris and vanilla, to the enchanting Trésor, Lancôme perfumes make a statement and leave an impression. These aromatic delight's long-lasting formulas ensure a lingering fragrance, enveloping the user in a beautiful olfactory experience.

Based on team Sportskeeda's observations, here are the top seven Lancôme perfumes to embrace this winter season, including Julia Roberts' signature fragrance that ranks highly on this carefully curated list.

1) La Vie Est Belle L’Eau de Parfum Spray

One of Lancôme's top-selling perfumes, La Vie Est Belle, associated with Julia Roberts, means life is beautiful. This Eau de Parfum is famous for its fresh and floral notes that are not overpowering or old-fashioned, leaving a sweet sillage.

It combines blackcurrant and pear for the top notes, iris, orange bloom, and jasmine for the middle notes, and vanilla, praline, patchouli, and tonka bean for the base notes.

Priced at $58.79 on Amazon, this fragrance is popular among women for its warm, sweet, and slightly powdery aroma.

2) Hypnose Eau De Parfum Spray

This Eau de Parfum spray has a hypnotic amethyst color that soothes the senses and draws inspiration from the Japanese kimono.

It exudes elegance, femininity, and intimacy with every whiff, starting with passionflower top notes. The heart note of creamy vanilla is irresistibly seductive, while the base note of warm vetiver lingers.

Priced at $102 on Amazon, this elegantly designed bottle is a worthwhile purchase.

3) Miracle Eau De Parfum Spray

The Miracle Eau de Parfum is an extraordinary eau de parfum that combines spice and sass.

With zesty freesia and dewy lychee as top notes, it instantly awakens the user's energies. As it transverses, it adds a touch of spice, with heart notes of ginger, jasmine, pepper, and magnolia. The perfume settles into a warm and comforting linger of earthy amber and musk.

Available for just $33.80 on Amazon, this EDP's beautiful aroma is irresistible, making it an excellent choice for those seeking an affordable perfume spray.

4) La Nuit Trésor Eau De Parfum Spray

La Nuit Tresor is a must-try perfume for women who believe in eternal love.

This fragrance combines fruity top notes of raspberry and lychee with deep, romantic middle notes of Damascena rose and incense. Its secret weapon, vanilla from the Tahiti-grown orchid, creates a spellbinding aroma with praline, papyrus, and patchouli in the base notes.

Priced at $114.94 on Amazon, La Nuit Tresor adds a hint of romance and mystery to the perfume user's aura.

5) Poême Eau De Parfum Spray

This Eau de Parfum spray uplifts perfume enthusiasts with its expertly crafted sweet scent, reminiscent of misty woods and hilly air.

With top notes of blue Himalayan poppy and lychee blossom, it instantly charges the senses. The middle notes feature a zesty potpourri of orange blossom, jasmine, and mimosa, leading to an enchanting trail of desert datura flowers and vanilla as the base notes.

Priced at $101.04 on Amazon, this statement-making perfume has received many positive reviews.

6) Trésor Midnight Rose Eau De Parfum Spray

Midnight Rose is an attractive scent for women who enjoy enchanting fairy tales with a hint of darkness.

Bursting with juicy raspberry and blackcurrant top notes, it reveals an alluring blend of rose and jasmine in the middle. The seductive fragrance finishes with magnetic base notes of musk and vanilla.

Priced at $80.9 on Amazon, this scandalous scent has received rave reviews for its fruity and floral aroma.

7) Trésor In Love Eau De Parfum Spray

Trésor In Love is an Eau de parfum that captures the exciting beginnings of love with its youthful and playful essence.

It features vibrant top notes of pear, bergamot, and nectarine accord, while the heart is composed of sublime jasmine and Turkish rose essence. The alluring musk and earthy cedarwood create a captivating base note.

Available for $69.98 on Amazon, this EDP is the perfect choice for everyday wear.

Lancôme's top seven perfumes have distinct scents and appealing packaging, making a significant impression on those seeking fragrances this wiinter. These irresistible seven fragrances can be purchased from the brand's official website or popular e-commerce platforms like Amazon.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. Which Lancôme perfume is the best for everyday wear?

Answer: La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum is widely chosen for its enduring fragrance, making it perfect for daily use.

Q2. Are Lancôme perfumes suitable for sensitive skin?

Answer: Lancôme offers gentle perfumes for sensitive skin, like Lancôme La Nuit Trésor Eau de Parfum.

Q3. What is the most iconic Lancôme perfume?

Answer: Trésor Eau de Parfum is an iconic fragrance known for its timeless and sophisticated aroma.