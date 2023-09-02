What is Phenol Peel? Everything about its benefits and use

Phenol peeling is a skin therapy using phenol solution to lessen skin wrinkles, scars, and hyperpigmentation. The hero ingredients are phenol (carbolic acid) and croton oil. This peel, once applied, penetrates deep within the skin layers, stripping the outer layer. Later, a fresh skin layer replaces the same.

Implementing this peeling in one's skincare routine caters to expansive collagen production. However, the entire process should only be administered by a board-certified dermatologist or plastic surgeon, as the downtime period of this process is comparatively longer than other peels.

Clarifying on the same note, Blair Murphy-Rose, MD, a board-certified dermatologist based in New York City, stated,

"A phenol peel is one the strongest peels available."

Further details about Phenol Peeling explored

Administered since the 1920s, phenol peels were the sole option for skin smoothening and eliminating fine lines, wrinkles, and acne scars. Most AHA (alpha hydroxy acid) and BHA (beta hydroxy acid) peels are gentle on skin layers.

Loaded with cumulative effects, this peeling's repeated sessions are generally spaced out between months, requiring on-time supervision to get the desired results.

Check out the hidden benefits of Phenol peelings, its aftercare, recovery time, and risk factors.

Benefits of Phenol Skin Peeling

Here are some of the significant advantages of phenol peeling:

Rejuvenates skin layers: This peeling stimulates collagen production, a protein that maintains skin elasticity. It further firms the skin layers, giving a rejuvenated look.

Improves the skin's texture: The entire process assists in dead-skin removal and promotes of new skin-cell growth.

Consistent skin tone: Phenol skin peeling reduces the formation of uneven skin pigmentation, like the spots owing to sun exposure and aging. This leads to a more consistent and balanced skin tone.

Reduces scars: For those affected with acne scars or additional types of the same, phenol skin peeling minimizes their visibility by healthy skin cell growth.

Durable: Once done, this skin peeling caters to long-lasting results compared to other skin therapies. With proper skin care and sun shield, the advantages of this skincare process remain intact for many years.

Phenol Peel aftercare

A thorough aftercare is always advised following this treatment. Here are a handful of them:

Clean the treated area dry for the initial 24 hours.

Keep direct sun exposure at bay and apply a good sunscreen with a high SPF.

Try not to peel or scratch the skin.

Regularly keep the skin moistened to prevent dryness.

Do not use any cosmetic or harsh skin products on the treated area.

A regular follow-up is always recommended post-peel skincare treatment as provided by the concerned dermatologist.

Post-Phenol Peeling recovery time

The average time required for recovery after this peeling treatment is around 2-3 weeks. While it may take even 2 months for some people. So, during this time frame, the concerned individual might experience skin swelling, red eruptions, spot-swellings, and peeling. Therefore, following the post-treatment care instructions ensures proper healing and minimizes probable difficulties.

As the skin peeling after-effects take several weeks to fully appear, one needs to be patient. Thus, it is crucial to follow the post-treatment instructions equipped by the professional to minimize complications and encourage optimal skin recovery.