What is the popular 'Pre-Shower' makeup trend? 

Garnering over 90 million views on TikTok, the 'Pre-Shower' makeup trend showcases videos of people experimenting with their makeup regime at their leisure, usually before heading for a shower. The trend indicates that beauty enthusiasts are all for experimenting and trying new makeup looks without the pressure of getting ready only when leaving the house.

Celebrity makeup artist and beauty influencer Allison Kaye commented on the 'Pre-Shower' makeup trend, stating:

“There’s no better time to experiment with makeup, especially messy products like glitters or not so easy to wipe off products like a liquid eyeliner.”

Once the trend generated buzz, multiple beauty enthusiasts recreated it, showcasing their love for trying out new makeup looks before they proceeded to take a shower. The 'Pre-Shower' makeup trend allows people to experiment with new products and new application techniques, allowing plenty of room for mistakes.

Things you need to know about the 'Pre-Shower' makeup trend

One of the benefits of the 'Pre-Shower' makeup trend is that if the look one is experimenting with right before taking a shower does not work out, they can always wash it off. The trend is useful for makeup professionals as well, given they need to experiment and find their rhythm when curating a new makeup look.

Amongst multiple beauty enthusiasts creating their version of the 'Pre-Shower' makeup trend, a TikTok user Madi Prettyman shared that she used the makeup trend as an opportunity to try out the bold red lip that she’s scared of wearing out during the day.

Moreover, some beauty enthusiasts have been calling the makeup trend therapeutic, comparing it to art therapy, but for the face. It is also the perfect trend to follow for beauty enthusiasts who are just starting out with finding their rhythm in the makeup domain.

From trying the shade of blush, lipstick, and foundation that suits a beauty enthusiast, to trying out a makeup look that can be worn every day, everything can be experimented with right before taking a shower, which is why the 'Pre-Shower' makeup trend is interesting and unique.

The makeup trend is now spreading across the beauty arena with brands like Ipsy using the trend in their campaigns. Known for its subscription-based beauty product services, Ipsy shared a video of a beauty enthusiast practicing the pre-shower makeup trend with the caption “Pre-shower makeup is always unhinged.”

On the flip side, the 'Pre-Shower' makeup trend has been dubbed wasteful by some people as they believe it is a waste of makeup, which ultimately gets washed off in the shower.

One way of trying this makeup trend without wasting expensive products is to indulge in the trend only when one wants to try out makeup looks or curate something new.

The 'Pre-Shower' makeup trend is a way to celebrate experimenting with makeup and use it as a means to have fun instead of viewing it as a process of covering flaws. The makeup trend enables beauty enthusiasts to have fun while expressing themselves.

A pro tip for practicing the trend is to use the double cleansing method to take the makeup off and to use only the required amount of makeup products to avoid wastage.