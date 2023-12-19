What are pore strips? Usage and side effects explored 

Pore strips instantly come to our minds as a quick fix for the removal of blackheads and whiteheads, which are the most common types of acne that appear on our faces quite frequently. They are non-inflammatory acne, which is also known as comedone.

These strips primarily target and extract these types of blemishes from the skin. They are designed in the shape of an adhesive bandage, with a sticky side that adheres to the skin.

Pore strips are an instant and temporary solution to whiteheads and blackheads. Once it is stripped off from the face, one would probably notice gunk attached to the glue, which leaves the treated area looking less congested. However, their effect doesn’t last long. It is advisable to use these stripes as directed for desired results, following the instructions carefully.

Usage of pore strips

The first step is to use pore strips to perfectly cleanse your skin and then apply the strip while the skin is still wet. This helps the adhesive to stick to the skin, also the polymers are activated by the water helping in a better pull out of gunk. Make sure to apply the blackhead strips in front of a mirror in a well-lit corner for precision.

It is recommended to leave the strips on, as long as it is directed for the best results. If your skin shows signs of irritation, redness, or peeling, avoid using pore strips to stop further damage. Once the strip is peeled off, apply a layer of moisturizer and sunblock to nourish and protect the skin.

Avoid using any kind of chemical exfoliants or retinoids on the area for at least two days before and after applying the strips. It is essential not to overuse pore strips and limit their application to once a week to avoid any potential skin damage.

While pore strips only pull off the top and the most visible part of the blackheads. However, the rest of the blemish remains behind in the pore. They are not effective in removing deeper and larger blackheads.

Side effects of pore strips

Most pore strips available in the market can be overly harsh on the skin, potentially ripping your skin rather than clearing pores. When choosing strips, it is advisable to avoid alcohol or astringent-based ones. The adhesive on these blackhead strips can damage and irritate the skin, leaving the skin inflamed, red, and flaky.

Moreover, the forceful removal of the strip can cause damage to capillaries around the area and spider veins. Frequent use can also harm the skin's surface, potentially causing acne scars and unsightly pores. People with sensitive skin or individuals prone to rosacea should also be cautious, as it contains astringents and alcohol. Using pore strips on dry skin may also lead to psoriasis or eczema.

However, pore strips formulated without harsh chemicals and used with direction from the manufacturer's guidelines can be effective without causing any skin damage.

While pore strips may seem like a satisfying and fun way to unclog pores filled with gunk, dermatologists often raise concerns about their use as they can cause harm to the skin. Instead, they recommend using retinoids, cleansers, or chemical exfoliants as more effective and skin-friendly alternatives.