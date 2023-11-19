5 best body exfoliators to avail in 2023

Body exfoliators play a crucial role in maintaining healthy and vibrant skin. Over time, dead skin cells can accumulate on the surface, leading to a dull complexion, rough texture, and potentially contributing to issues such as acne and ingrown hair. Achieving radiant and smooth skin is a goal for many, and one effective way to make that happen is by incorporating body exfoliators into the skincare routine in 2023.

Body exfoliators are specifically formulated to remove dead skin cells and impurities from the skin's surface. They typically contain abrasive particles or chemical exfoliants that work to gently scrub away the dull outer layer, leaving the skin smoother and more radiant. Exfoliating also stimulates blood circulation, which can contribute to a healthy and glowing complexion.

The frequency of exfoliation depends on the skin type. For most people, using body exfoliators 1-3 times per week is sufficient. However, individuals with sensitive skin may benefit from a less frequent exfoliation routine, perhaps once a week. It's important not to over-exfoliate, as this can strip the skin of its natural oils and lead to irritation.

The best time to use body exfoliators is typically during a shower or bath. The warm water helps to open up pores, making it easier for body exfoliators to do their job. It's important to note that over-exfoliating can lead to sensitivity, so you must pay attention to the skin's response and adjust the frequency accordingly.

Fresh Brown Sugar Body Polish to Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Polish: 5 best body exfoliators to get in 2023

1) Fresh Brown Sugar Body Polish

Fresh Brown Sugar Body Polish is made with brown sugar crystals, nourishing oils, such as evening primrose, sweet almond, apricot kernel, and jojoba, and ginseng root extract. It is ideal for use in the shower 2-3 times a week.

The brown sugar crystals provide gentle physical exfoliation, sloughing away dead skin cells and promoting cell turnover. The combination of oils and ginseng extract moisturizes and revitalizes the skin, leaving it soft and supple.

Fresh Brown Sugar Body Polish is priced at $67 on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

2) Necessaire The Body Exfoliator

Necessaire The Body Exfoliator boasts a blend of pumice, bamboo charcoal, and glycolic, lactic, and salicylic acids. It's suitable for use 2-3 times a week during the shower routine.

Volcanic Pumice and bamboo charcoal of Necessaire's The Body Exfoliator provide effective physical exfoliation, while the combination of glycolic, lactic, niacinamide, and salicylic acids offers chemical exfoliation like AHA, BHA, and PHA. This potent blend helps to unclog pores, reduce ingrown hair, and promote smoother, clearer skin.

This body exfoliator retails for $30 on Necessaire's official website, Sephora's online store, and Amazon.

3) Biossance Squalane + Enzyme Body Scrub

Biossance Squalane + Enzyme Body Scrub features a blend of mineral-rich sea salt, plant-based squalane, and fruit enzymes. It can used 2-3 times a week during a shower or bath. This body exfoliator is formulated with sea salt that provides physical exfoliation, while squalane hydrates and nourishes the skin. Meanwhile, fruit enzymes work to dissolve dead skin cells, leaving the skin refreshed and rejuvenated.

Biossance Squalane + Enzyme Body Scrub is available for $28 on the brand's official website, Sephora's online store, and Amazon.

4) Osea Salts of the Earth Body Scrub

Osea Salts of the Earth Body Scrub combines dead sea salts, organic seaweed, and botanical oils such as avocado and passion fruit. It is recommended for use 2-3 times per week during the shower routine.

Dead Sea salts provide mineral-rich physical exfoliation, while organic seaweed nourishes the skin with vitamins and minerals. The botanical oils contribute to deep hydration, leaving the skin feeling smooth and renewed.

Osea Salts of the Earth Body Scrub is available for $48 on Osea Malibu's official website, Ulta Beauty's online store, and Amazon.

5) Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Polish

Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Polish features crushed apricot seeds, shea butter, and cocoa butter. It's suitable for 2-3 times a week during a shower or bath. The crushed apricot seeds offer gentle physical exfoliation, while shea butter and cocoa butter provide intense hydration. This combination leaves the skin feeling soft, supple, and delicately scented.

Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Polish retails for $35 on the brand's official website and Amazon.

Incorporating one of these top-notch body exfoliators into the skincare routine in 2023 can transform the skin, unveiling a radiant and smooth complexion. These body exfoliators cater to diverse skincare needs, guaranteeing the glow one desires.