What is the “Ribbon Hair” trend? How to achieve and more details explored

The ribbon hair trend has become quite famous after the runway models were spotted in a ribbon hair trend for the Spring/Autumn collection of 2023. This ribbon hair trend has slowly entered the fashion beauty world and will soon take over the fall-winter season until 2024.

For now, fashion enthusiasts are preaching the "ribbonaissance" and learning how to achieve this effortless beauty trend in no time. To their luck, this charming hairstyle trend is not too hard to mimic.

The ribbon hair trend first came into the limelight when Sandy Liang’s 2023 fall edition presentation started to surface online, where her models were seen wearing long black, blown-out hair with a ribbon style.

The ribbon hair trend has also taken over TikTok with a few viral videos of achieving the look. The movement can be seen worn by many Hollywood celebrities, from Gigi Hadid, Sydney Sweeny, Olivia Rodrigo, Zoë Kravitz, and many more.

The Ribbon Hair trend is a must-try trendy hairstyle that is perfect for the Holiday seasons

This Ribbon hair trend is a new variation to the school uniform-inspired, chunky hair bow-like trend that has been transformed into a dainty, whimsical, and unabashedly girly look.

This popular hair trend received much attention from TikTok, which has fairycore and Barbiecore vibes that reveal more innocent and pure aspects of the feminine side. This fashion trend has taken the streets, starting from Runway models and celebrities.

Designers like Sandy Liang and Simone Rocha have made this beauty trend into simplistic, long-tailed, thin-ribbon bows on their models that inspired everyone to try once in a lifetime. It consists of sleek hair with shiny ribbon added to the underlayers to create the look.

Hair sprays can also be applied to keep the plaits in place for the smooth, glossy finish. These ribbon-like hair accessories don't have to be expensive, as one can opt for alternative ribbons from handbags and gift boxes to achieve a trendy look.

There's no right or wrong way that speaks about how and what way these hair ribbons are supposed to be put on the hair. It's all about one's creativity and styling that speaks the most and creates an effortless beauty trend. Hairstylists get the idea of experimenting with hair ribbons by the dresses the models wear, so it's important to remember that outfits also need to pair with hair trends.

The Ribbon Hair trend has effectively created its timeline in what many call the "ribbonaissance." With no set rules, it allows for boundless creativity, making it a must-try trend for the upcoming holiday season and beyond, emphasizing the seamless blend of fashion and individual style.