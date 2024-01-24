Scalp acne, as the name itself indicates, refers to the breakouts and pimples that develop on the hairline or scalp. Similar to acne on the face or back, scalp acne arises when the hair follicles get clogged and irritated due to excess sebum or dead skin cells. The buildup of sebum may occur due to infrequent washing of the hair or wearing unhygienic headgear that rubs against the scalp.

This condition is often confused with scalp folliculitis due to the similar appearance of red and itchy nodules on the scalp. However, scalp folliculitis is an infection caused by mites, yeast, or Staphylococcus aureus and requires different treatment from scalp acne.

There are several causes of scalp acne, which shall be explained along with its prevention and treatment.

Scalp Acne Explored: Causes and Symptoms

The most common cause is the clogging of the hair with sebum or dead skin cells. Not washing the hair often enough is another major cause, as the buildup from products such as leave-in treatments, hair gels, or hair spray can irritate the base layer of the skin.

Certain microorganisms like fungus, mites, staphylococcus epidermidis, and ropionibacterium acnes can also trigger this skin condition. Stale sweat from waiting too long after a workout to wash the hair or sweating under headgear are all common causes of scalp acne. Some studies also show that a diet high in sugary carbohydrates can trigger this condition.

Itchy scalp (image via Freepik)

Symptoms to look out for include:

whiteheads on the hairline or scalp

closely packed bumps

tiny bumps along the hairline, forehead, or back of the neck

bumps on the scalp that are painful

bumps that can be felt but not seen.

Preventing scalp acne: How to effectively reduce it?

Hygiene is the all-important factor when it comes to avoiding clogged pores. Other factors include:

not using too many hair products, such as hairsprays and gels

eating a healthy diet

keeping a tab in case certain foods are causing breakouts because of an allergic reaction.

switching to natural and hypoallergenic hair care products

wearing looser headgear to prevent friction

Types of scalp acne

Hair fall due to scalp acne (image via Freepik)

This condition is not the same in all people and can be categorized as mild, moderate, or severe.

Mild:

It's mild when the scalp has whiteheads and blackheads, which are essentially clogged pores in the epidermis.

Moderate:

It's considered moderate when individuals have inflamed pimples called papules, which are visible on the skin’s surface. There may be a few pustules as well, which are filled with pus.

Severe:

People with a severe condition have a larger number of papules and pustules as well as nodules and cysts, which can be painful.

Treatment for scalp acne

Those suffering from this condition usually require topical medicated treatment, which is available over the counter. It should include ingredients such as salicylic acid, glycolic acid, ketoconazole, ciclopirox, and benzoyl peroxide.

For more severe cases of this condition, which result in inflammation and hair loss, the person should consult a doctor for other treatment options, such as:

oral antibiotics

topical antibiotic ointments

steroid injections

antihistamines for allergic reactions

phototherapy using blue light

medications such as isotretinoin

An individual should visit a dermatologist if they have pimples on their scalp, especially if they feel pain or notice inflammation or pus in the pimples.

Scalp acne is quite simple to take care of if managed in time. Wash your hair 2-3 times a week with a gentle shampoo. Treat yourself to a mild scalp scrub once or twice a week to clear dead skin. Fill your plate with veggies, fruits, and whole grains, and keep yourself hydrated.

Bonus points for chilling out with yoga or meditation—stress is acne's buddy. Avoid tight hats, and let your hair air dry whenever possible. Remember, for stubborn zits, a dermatologist is your best friend. With a little TLC, your scalp will be thanking you.