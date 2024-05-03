What sunscreens does Sloane Stephens use?

A successful sportswoman, Sloane Stephens is a popular name in the tennis world. She rose to fame with her US Open win in 2017 and attained a career-high #3 rank for women’s singles in 2018. She has won eight singles titles since she entered pro tennis in 2009. The American tennis champ has also graced the covers of magazines like Sports Illustrated and Shape.

As someone who spends a lot of time outdoors and under the sun, Sloane Stephens believes that using sunscreen is a must and should be part of a skincare routine. She mentioned the same in an interview with NY Mag’s The Strategist in 2023.

“Sunscreen should be a daily requirement for everyone, but especially when you’re outside as much as I am.”

Stephen Sloane also revealed the sunscreens of her choice for face and body in several other interviews.

3 Sunscreens Sloane Stephens swears by

Team Sportskeeda curated three of the sunscreens that Sloane Stephens uses to keep her skin protected from UV damage, which include:

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen

Barbara Sturm Sun Drops

Neutrogena Sport Lotion Sunscreen

1) Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen ($12.99)

Sloane Stephens's first go-to product is a spray sunscreen from Neutrogena that she usually uses during outdoor activities. On what she likes about it, she told NY Mag’s The Strategist:

“It doesn’t sweat into my eyes or loosen my grip on the racquet. And it’s a drugstore buy, so it’s easy to find no matter where I am in the US.”

Neutrogena SPF 100 sunscreen can protect against harmful UV rays and has a lightweight, oil-free, and non-greasy finish.

2) Barbara Sturm Sun Drops ($160)

Another sunscreen that Sloane Stephens prefers, but only for her face, is Barbara Sturm Sun Drops. Talking about the product with Glossy in 2023, she said:

“When I’m feeling very fancy, I use the Barbara Sturm sunscreen—that stays in the bathroom.”

According to the brand's website, it is a light-textured sunscreen with SPF 50 and UVA/UVB protection that can double as skincare. With a gentle formula containing vitamin E, cassia extract, and beta-glucan, it claims to promote a more resilient skin and is also safe for sensitive skin types.

3) Neutrogena Sport Face Oil-Free Lotion Sunscreen ($10.99)

In the same interview with Glossy, Sloane Stephens dished about how sunscreen is an important part of her routine. She mentioned:

“I’m always outside, so sunscreen is one of the biggest things in my routine that I’m very anal about.”

So, it’s not surprising for the tennis star to have several sunscreen options in her makeup bag. One of which is the Sport Face Lotion Sunscreen from Neutrogena, which she mentioned during the same conversation with Glossy.

It is a chemical-based sport sunscreen with SPF 70+. It has a non-comedogenic formula that protects from both UVA and UVB damage and is also sweat- and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes.

These are the three sunscreens in Sloane Stephens' skincare essentials, which all have SPF 50 rating or higher. They are supposed to protect against harmful UV rays. Get these items from the official websites of the brands or in stores line Sephora and Amazon.

