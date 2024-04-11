What is surfer Monica Medellin's haircare and skincare routine?

Monica Medellin is a certified surfer, director, and producer with a passion for making the art of filmmaking more accessible to women. She co-founded The Gnar Gnar Honeys, a place where she represents all women and the gap in female representation in action sports content.

“Monica Medellin is a filmmaker dedicated to expanding narratives around women and people of color in sports through media, including ahead-of-the-trend film, TV, and branded content,” her official website says.

She is also the creator and executive producer of a documentary show on Prime Video, Surf Girls Hawai'i. Let’s examine her skincare routine, the key to managing everything and taking care of herself.

Monica Medellin's main haircare and skincare routine starts after Surfing

In an interview with Coveteur, Monica Medellin revealed her skincare and haircare routine. She mentioned that her hair and skincare are very important to her as a surfer. Before getting into her skincare, she talked about her hair and said,

"My hair has been curly, wavy, and straight—all at the same time—since I was a little girl. Surfing has helped me embrace my natural texture and feel beautiful, but constantly being in the salt water and sun has also been extremely damaging."

Monica said that before surfing, she puts on tinted sunscreen and uses waterproof makeup products like Milk Makeup Kush Waterproof Mascara. However, her main haircare and skincare starts after surfing. Here are the products Monica Medellin uses to maintain her hair and skin:

Mixed Chicks Leave-In Conditioner

Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3

Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Moisturizer

1) Mixed Chicks Leave-In Conditioner

When returning home after surfing, Monica prefers to put on her leave-in hair conditioner; one of her top choices is Mixed Chicks Leave-In Conditioner.

"After surfing, the moment I get out of the water, I go to my ‘mobile vanity’ and apply leave-in conditioner for the drive home. I love Mixed Chicks Leave-In Conditioner or Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 for color-treated hair. I don’t shampoo my hair daily, but condition heavily to leave my natural oils in. In the shower, I comb through with a wide-toothed comb to prevent breakage. I dry my hair with a t-shirt turban.”

It is a lightweight leave-in conditioner that locks moisture into curls and waves, defining hair and controlling frizz. Mixed Chicks' official website sells it for $22.

2) Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3

When Monica Medellin is not using her Mixed Chicks conditioner, she uses Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3, another one of her favorite leave-in conditioners.

It is one of the best-selling haircare products known for its damage-repairing features. It restores the healthy appearance and texture of the hair and strengthens and protects its structure. The hair conditioner is available for $30 on Sephora.

3) Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado

After returning home and bathing, Monica puts on Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado.

"Once I’m out of the shower, I pat on eye cream, toner, and all-over moisturizer. I love Kiehl’s Creamy Avocado Eye Treatment and Ultra Facial Moisturizer," she said.

This eye cream is infused with avocado oil to hydrate, smooth, de-puff, and brighten the under-eye area. Its unique water-in-oil formula offers deep and long-lasting hydration and moisturization for the eyes. It is dermatologically tested and safe for all skin types. The eye cream is available for $37 on the brand’s website.

4) Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Moisturizer

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Moisturizer (Image via Kiehl’s)

After using the eye cream and a simple toner, Monica Medellin puts on this heavy moisturizer for a strong skin barrier.

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Moisturizer is a deeply nourishing moisturizer that offers 24 hours of hydration. It is formulated with Squalane, a natural moisturizer that helps restore the skin's natural moisture balance. The skincare product is available for $39 on Kiehl's official website.

Monica Medellin also loves to incorporate pure coconut oil into her skincare routine. She massages coconut oil on her shoulders and other sun-exposed areas. She follows this simple and minimalistic skincare and haircare routine to maintain a healthy lifestyle.