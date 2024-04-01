What is Tate McRae’s beauty secrets? Products and routine explored

Run for the Hills singer Tate McRae is known for her singing and dancing skills, but she also often earns praise for her dewy makeup, paired with messily styled tresses and subtle lip color.

McRae recently took to the Vogue Beauty Secrets channel, where she shared her skin prep and makeup secrets to achieve the iconic sun-kissed makeup look. Making her regime relatable for beauty enthusiasts, the singer stated that her life has been chaotic for the last two months, she said:

"I feel like for the first time I've really seen it show through my skin. So I think it's finding clean products that have really helped keep it feeling okay."

Fans of the singer and beauty enthusiasts can now follow her skincare regime and incorporate her makeup essentials to create a subtle yet chic look.

Tate McRae's beauty regime: Steps and products explored

In an interview with Byrdie, Tate McRae also mentioned that her beauty essentials usually comprise lip balm, concealer, and mascara. The singer stated:

"Those are the three things that I will have with me if I'm looking crazy at rehearsal and I need to touch up."

Tate McRae's sun-kissed makeup look essentials comprise products like:

Augustinus Bader The Refillable Serum ($526)

Patchology's Travel Size Serve Chilled Rosé Hydrating Eye Gels ($4)

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream ($96)

Drunk Elephant Drunk Elephant B-Goldi Bright Illuminating Drops ($51.50)

Chanel Les Beiges Water Fresh Tint ($70)

Benefit Cosmetics Roller Liner ($30)

Freck Beauty Freck XL ($28)

1) Augustinus Bader The Refillable Serum ($526):

Tate McRae’s first step is essential to mess-free makeup looks, and that is to tie or clip the hair back to avoid hindrance. The Think Later singer begins her skin prep with the Augustinus Bader Serum ($526). The serum features a fast-absorbing and hydrating formula that targets dehydration, signs of aging, loss of elasticity, and stress.

The singer shared that she got the worst acne of her life right before she went on SNL and she had to get a cortisone shot on the cheek to treat the same. McRae shared that her skin has been acting out the past year as a result of which she is focussing on wearing minimal makeup.

2) Patchology's Travel Size Serve Chilled Rosé Hydrating Eye Gels ($4):

The next product in the Greedy singer’s makeup regime is hydrating eye gels which she wears to rehearsals to avoid “looking dead”. The Patchology Travel Size Serve Chilled Rosé Hydrating Eye Gels are rich in antioxidants and help fight signs of aging while offering protection against environmental stressors.

3) Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream ($96):

Tate McRae uses a jade roller to bring circulation back to her skin and proceeds to apply Augustinus Bader's The Rich Cream followed by the Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen ($38). The singer shares that her hometown Calgary, Canada is a very dry place, and as a result, she uses rich-textured moisturizer.

Augustinus Bader's The Rich Cream is a highly concentrated moisturizing formula that stimulates the skin's natural rejuvenation.

4) Drunk Elephant Drunk Elephant B-Goldi Bright Illuminating Drops ($51.50):

After finishing her skin prep with the Mario Badescu Moisturizing Lip Balm ($6.80), the 10:35 singer shared that she can do her regular makeup routine without a mirror in about 6 minutes.

The singer stated that she usually wakes up a little pale and uses the Drunk Elephant Drunk Elephant B-Goldi Bright Illuminating Drops ($51.50) to get some life back onto her face. Drunk Elephant's illuminating drops are infused with 5% niacinamide and deliver a radiant, golden finish to the skin.

5) Chanel Les Beiges Water Fresh Tint ($70):

Tate McRae shared that her everyday makeup and stage makeup regimes are very different, given she has to dance on stage, she opts for a thick makeup base. In the video, McRae is seen using the Chanel Les Beiges Water Fresh Tint which is a gel-formula infused with pigmented micro-droplets.

The Lie To Me singer uses products like Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer ($44), Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Bronzer ($41), and Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Beauty Light Wand Highlighter ($42) for her base makeup. She uses the bronzer across the bridge of her nose to achieve her iconic sunkissed makeup look.

6) Benefit Cosmetics Roller Liner ($30):

After using the YSL Couture Mini Clutch Luxury Eyeshadow Palette ($57.80) to add shimmer to her lids, McRae uses the roller liner to create a winged eyeliner look, given the Benefit Cosmetics eyeliner offers precision and highly pigmented formula with a matte finish.

7) Freck Beauty Freck XL ($28):

Overlining her lips with the Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner ($34), McRae proceeds with a transparent gloss to keep her lip makeup as natural as possible.

The highlight of Tate McRae's sunkissed makeup look is making faux freckles using the Freck Beauty Freck XL ($28). She dabs the product on her fingers and uses it across her nose bridge and cheeks for a natural look.

Tate McRae seals her makeup look using the Caudalie Beauty Elixir ($66) and adds some more concealer to her face.

Tate McRae's signature sunkissed makeup look and dewy skin can be achieved by beauty enthusiasts using products that suit their complexion and align with their skin type.