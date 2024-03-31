What are teasylights? Details about the hair trend

Generating a buzz with multiple videos on TikTok, teasylights have made their way to the list of hair trends. Teasylights entail a soft wash of color on the strands without covering all the hair or going for prominently colored streaks.

Also dubbed a combination of balayage and highlights, what makes teasylights unique is that the hairstylist teases the hair before proceeding with color application. This creates a volumized result and makes it easy for a more diffused appearance of the color and allows for easy application. The result is subtly diffused highlights that complement the hair's base shade.

The trending highlighting technique is ideal for those who can withstand the highlighting and shade-diffusing process. It is not recommended for those with brittle or damaged tresses as it can result in hair breakage.

A comprehensive guide to teasylights

With a plethora of highlighting and dyeing trends gracing the hairstyling arena, it becomes difficult for beauty enthusiasts to keep track. Some might also confuse the teasylighting trend with the babylights trend, however, the main difference between the two is that babylights work intricately and finely on the hair along with giving a changed appearance to the tresses while the teasylights combine with the base shade of the hair and involve working with larger sections of the hair.

The trending highlighting style is easy to maintain and doesn't require as many touch-ups as other hair highlighting styles. Additionally, these highlights last between six months to a year depending on whether one allows them to grow out naturally. Moreover, the average cost of getting this hairstyle done ranges between $100 to $300, depending on the length of the hair and salon.

In the process of teasylighting, the hair colorist doesn't hand paint the tresses and rather uses a foil to tease and backcomb smaller sections of hair before applying a shade lightener. This allows the result to appear naturally blended with a lifted appearance to the tresses.

Details on maintaining teasylights

Whenever one opts for a balayage or hair highlighting treatment of any form, it is crucial to use certain products and to maintain the same for a prolonged effect and to save the tresses from appearing dull and damaged.

To maintain the trending teasylights, one must incorporate a color-protecting shampoo and conditioner in their haircare regime. Additionally, opting for sulfate-free formulations in these colour-protecting products can enhance hair health without subjecting the tresses to harsh chemicals.

Beauty enthusiasts can opt for the Blu Atlas Shampoo ($25) and Conditioner ($25) which is made with vegan biotin and is sulfate-free, or the VIRTUE Recovery Shampoo & Conditioner Set ($80) which is infused with hydrolyzed quinoa and has a rating of 4.5 on Amazon.

Additionally, it is important to limit heat styling and instead opt for minimal-damage styling techniques by using the right brushes and heat protectants. To make the blended, sun-kissed effect highlights pop, one can incorporate nourishing hair masks like the Pureology Color Fanatic Multi-Tasking Deep-Conditioning Hair Mask ($56.50) or the Oribe Hair Mask for Beautiful Color ($30).

Teasylighting suits all hair types and textures and is ideal for those who wish to switch up their hair color without taking the risk of changing their hair shade or choosing poppy-looking highlights.

This hair highlight trend offers a subtle, blended finish which makes the hair appear brighter.