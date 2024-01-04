Choosing the right hair colors for warm skin tones is just as important as choosing the right shade of foundation for such skin shades. The beauty arena has progressively expanded its range of products from makeup to hair care to make warm skin-toned beauties feel inclusive.

Moreover, it is important to choose hair colors that complement one’s skin tone in the same way as one chooses clothes that flatter their skin tone. There are three types of undertones when it comes to skin tones wherein warm undertones comprise golde, yellow, and peach hues, cool undertones comprise pink, red, and blue hues and neutral undertones are a mix of warm and cool hues.

While hair color and balayage add texture and change the overall look of people with warm skin tones, it is important to know which hair colors suit one's skin tone before booking a salon appointment.

Jennifer Lopez's Cosy Blonde, Beyoncé blonde, and more: Celebrity-approved hair colors for warm skin tones

Knowing what works and what doesn't for them is the first step for undertones when selecting a hair color. Warm undertones hinting at copper, honey brown, chestnut, golden brown, and blonde shades with brown mixed in go well with hair colors with golden, orange, and red tones.

On the other hand, shades that have hues of silver or white must be avoided by warm skin tones. Even though icy blonde and grey colors are trending, they are a big no for people with warm undertones. Rather than making warm skin tones seem better overall, these tints will make them look duller.

From haircuts to hair colors, there is no better salon inspo than celebrity references. Here are some celebrity-approved hair colors that flatter warm skin tones:

Jeniffer Lopez's Cozy Blonde

On the Floor singer, Jennifer Lopez has a warm skin tone and she has got beauty enthusiasts and salon experts raving about her cozy blonde hair shade. The hair shade adds dimension to the tresses and can be asked for at the salon by mentioning honey or golden blonde fine lowlights throughout the hair. This shade makes the face appear bright and is a soft hue at the same time.

Chrissy Teigen's Spicy Ginger shade

Professional hair colorist Matt Rez curated the spicy ginger shade for Chrissy Teigen. The shade features deep red with light money pieces. Money pieces are the strands of hair around the face that appear brighter. Spicy ginger is ideal for people who love dark smudged roots. Additionally, one can ask for strawberry highlights to add brightness to the face.

The Beyoncé blonde

Back when Queen Bey wasn't icy blonde, the Single Ladies singer sported brownish-blonde hair. Hairstylist Rita Hazan curated Beyonce’s specific shade of blonde over multiple appointments to avoid hair damage and to deliver a shade that flatters Queen Bey.

This hair color comprises dark roots and varied shades of blonde throughout. One can ask their hairstylist to do a single process and then highlight it on top of it.

Priyanka Chopra's babylights

Priyanka Chopra's babylights are perfect for people who don't want to go overboard with hair color. Babylights can give the hair a sunkissed look when paired with combinations of a brown base with honey or blonde-coloured highlights.

Babylights entail coloring smaller sections of the hair. This technique offers a natural blending of hair color and often elevates the skin tone and features like eyebrows.

Beauty enthusiasts with warm undertones can opt for multiple shades comprising blonde, red, and brown hues as this color family looks flattering on their skin. Additionally, they can always visit the Instagram handles of the abovementioned celebrities to take a look at which hair color they have been rocking.