What is traction alopecia? Prevention, causes, and treatment explored

For many people, after a lifetime of wearing their hair back to get their preferred look, traction alopecia happens. The repetitive move of pushing the hair tightly and away from the face eventually changes the entire look. Thus, one may not know what to do because the hair would suddenly be thinning on the sides and in the front. This is because they might be suffering from traction alopecia.

In simpler terms, traction alopecia is a kind of hair loss brought on by persistent tugging, or "traction." Bald patches typically form as a result of pulling on some hair more than others. This kind of alopecia is frequently brought on by tight hairstyles pulling hair repeatedly. The first thing one should do in this case, is loosen up the hairstyle if they're suffering from hair thinning due to frequent stress on the hair and scalp.

Protect your locks: Tips on how to avoid traction alopecia and maintain healthy hair

Using proper products is only one aspect of maintaining healthy hair, as one must also develop habits that shield their locks from potential harm. Concerns about traction alopecia are common, particularly among people who habitually wear their hair in tight fashions.

Thus, prevention strategies for traction alopecia and general hair health often come in handy for those suffering from this problem. These tips help maintain the vibrant, rich look of your hair, regardless of length, style, or age.

Loose hairstyles: Choose hairstyles like loose braids, buns, or ponytails that don't put strain on your hair excessively.

Steer clear of tight hair accessories: Steer clear of tight elastic bands, and go for hair accessories that are kinder and more gentle to your hair, like scrunchies or ties covered in cloth.

Give your hair breaks: If you often style your hair in a way that physically strains it, try to think about letting it rest in between styles.

Steer clear of heat and chemicals: Overusing heat styling equipment and harsh chemicals might cause your hair to become weaker. Reduce their usage to spare your hair further stress.

Protective styling: To lower your chance of developing this problem, use protective styles like twists, braids, or weaves that equally distribute tension throughout your hair.

Frequent scalp massages: Give your scalp regular massages frequently to promote blood circulation. Doing this can lower the chance of damage and encourage healthy hair development.

Proper hair care: Keep your hair strong and healthy, and do regular hair care procedures that include conditioning and hydration.

Select the correct hair products: Make sure the products you use are devoid of harsh chemicals and appropriate for your hair type. Doing this promotes the general well-being of your hair.

Understanding the causes of traction alopecia

Tight hairstyles: Wearing tight hairstyles that involve tight braids, tight ponytails, or even tight buns can exert persistent tension on the hair follicles, resulting in traction alopecia.

Repeated use of tight hair accessories: Tight hair accessories, such as clips, elastic bands, hairpins, or anything that puts strain on hair too often may be a factor in hair loss.

Weaves and extensions: If a weave or extension is placed excessively tightly or left in place for an extended amount of time, the additional weight and strain from both can put stress on the hair.

Chemical treatments: Excessive use of very strong chemicals, for example, perms or relaxers, can weaken the hair shaft and increase its vulnerability to traction alopecia and breaking.

Heat styling: If used excessively, heat-styling appliances like curling irons and straighteners, or other hair styling tools can cause hair damage and even lead to hair loss.

Bad hair care practices: Hair damage and traction alopecia can be caused by bad hair care practices, such as infrequent washing, inappropriate moisturizing, and the disregard of the scalp.

Regular tight headgear: Constant pressure on the hair follicles can result from wearing helmets, hats, or other headgear that fits snugly on the scalp for prolonged periods.

Pulling during the installation of hair extensions: Tightly applying hair extensions or weaves can damage the hair follicles and result in traction alopecia.

Can traction alopecia be reversed?

It is occasionally possible to reverse traction alopecia if you cease pushing your hair back. However, if the area does not see a resumption of hair growth after stopping the traction or tugging for a few months, you might have late-stage TA, in which case, your hair loss might be irreversible.

You do, however, have choices. Restoring and growing hair in those locations can be accomplished, for instance, through hair transplantation. The process involves taking hair follicles from a donor region on the body in a minimally invasive manner.

If you want to prevent traction alopecia, here’s the unpleasant reality. It is advisable to give up on braids, extensions, and other hairstyles that strain your scalp and hair.

If you don’t want to wind up wearing wigs, you have to loosen up your beloved hairstyles and seek treatment. If you must pull your hair back, try to use soft hair ties that won't tug on it excessively.