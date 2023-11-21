When was Star Magical Christmas 2023 held? 5 best beauty looks explored

For the umpteenth time this year, Star Magic artists gathered once again for a grandiose Star Magical Christmas 2023 event held on 19 November 2023 at the Manila Marriott Hotel in Pasay City. The Star Magical Christmas 2023 was teeming with beauty inspirations that can be recreated by beauty enthusiasts for the holiday season.

Be it shimmered lids, statement lips, or flushed cheeks, one can take inspiration from the noteworthy makeup looks flaunted at the Star Magical Christmas 2023. The event featured attendees dressed in holiday-inspired costumes based on the “Everything Christmas” motif of this year’s annual gathering.

Attendees merrily displayed their custom attires and makeup looks and also brought toys along with them that would be donated to the children under the care of Bantay Bata- the child welfare program of ABS-CBN.

This listicle is a compilation of the 5 best beauty looks spotted at the Star Magical Christmas 2023 for beauty enthusiasts to recreate and take inspiration from.

Jane Oineza's gingerbread makeup look to Loisa Andalio's shimmery lids: 5 best makeup looks from Star Magical Christmas 2023 explored

1) Belle Mariano’s Christmas spirit makeup look:

Barbiecore met Chritmascore with Belle Mariano’s makeup look at the Star Magical Christmas 2023 where she looked like a real-life doll. Courtesy of makeup artist Jake Galvez, Belle Mariano’s makeup look was heavy on the brown palette inspired by the popular 2019 Holiday Barbie. Her base was a bit of both dewy and matte while her lips featured a glossy, brown shade. The highlight of the look was her evenly spread, dramatic, voluminous lashes.

She paired her makeup and outfit with a voluminous side-parted down hairstyle.

2) Andrea Brillantes’ frostbitten makeup look:

Andrea Brillantes’ ‘I am Cold’ makeup look predicted a hundred percent chance of a beautiful looking frosty makeup inspiration. While the ‘I am Cold’ makeup look was trending all over TikTok, Andrea featuring it yet again has brought beauty enthusiasts excited about trying out the rosy cheeks and red nose trend- after all, it's all about going all out with the blush.

Andrea’s makeup look stood out as she paired her rosy cheeks with shimmering eyelids with a shiny highlighter on the corner of the eyes, and gloss on the lips for a glistening touch.

3) Jane Oineza’s gingerbread makeup look:

Entering as a contender to the beauty menu, especially for the holiday specials, Jane Oineza featured the gingerbread makeup look at the Star Magical Christmas 2023.

Gingerbread makeup is the ideal segue between latte makeup and the clean girl aesthetic. It features a focus on the brown and peach palette while dewy, radiant skin makes the ideal canvas of the makeup look. She completed the look with a shade of bronze-red blush along with glossy red lips.

4) Loisa Andalio’s shimmer and sparkle makeup look:

No holiday beauty look can encapsulate the timeless elegance that a shimmering palette exudes, and Loisa Andalio proved why. The Love in 40 Days actress sported a refreshing take on angelic makeup, artfully created by RB Chanco.

Loisa’s makeup look omitted the pinks and featured a bronzed and peach palette that appeared subtle yet packed a punch of style and creativity. Her makeup look consisted of a dewy base with highlighting shimmer in place of blush, and the same shimmer was seen on the lids as well. Matte pink lips devoid of any gloss complemented her shimmer and sparkle makeup look.

5) Kaori Oinuma’s Grinch-inspired makeup look:

Kaori Oinuma chose to wear a Grinch-inspired outfit and makeup look featuring a hint of green for her glam. Her makeup look featured a shimmering, dewy base with a light peach shade of blush along with a double-winged eyeliner extended on the upper and lower lash line.

The actress broke the makeup norms with her ensemble and makeup which she completed with a dark pink matte lipstick and shimmery, silver manicure.

The Star Magical Christmas 2023 witnessed multiple actors and actresses looking spectacular in their ensembles and makeup looks. However, the abovementioned looks can be recreated for the holiday season taking inspiration from the event's attendees.