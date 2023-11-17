Where to get Chaka Khan's debut fragrance? Price, notes, and other details explored

Singer Chaka Khan has been known for her buttery-smooth vocals since the 1970s, and the singer has made her fans happy by unveiling her debut fragrance, Chaka by Chaka Khan.

The Chicago native has always inspired beauty enthusiasts with her hair and makeup looks, be it her fuchsia lipsticks, big auburn curls, or perfectly coiffed afros.

Commenting on the launch of her debut fragrance, Chaka Khan shared with Essence at Quad Recording Studios that:

“I’ve always been a fragrance freak, too. I don’t know why I haven’t done this sooner. I’ve been making body sprays and fragrances for people for years.”

As a ten-time Grammy Award-winning global superstar, Chaka has become the latest entry into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and has served as an inspiration to generations of singers, recording artists, songwriters, and musicians.

Chaka by Chaka Khan is a fragrance launched in collaboration with fragrance house HSN that retails for $59.95 on the HSN website.

Chaka Khan's debut fragrance is a unique composition with unique packaging

The newly launched Chaka fragrance is a composition featuring sensual violet with ylang-ylang infused with pink pepper and bergamot. It features a hint of woodsy patchouli, musk blossom, warm cinnamon, sandalwood, and vanilla, all of which add earthy layers to the scent. Additionally, the fragrance is packaged in a unique microphone-shaped bottle in golden and black colors as an ode to the singer's legacy.

Chaka Khan shares that the fragrance is more than just a scent- it is the journey of passion, soul, and music. She stated that every note in the scent is lovingly made, inspired by the songs and memories of her career.

The newly launched fragrance is designed by the singer to uplift everyone’s spirit and empower the perfume wearers to shine, whether it is sharing a quiet time or going out. Giving a powerful message to her fans, Chaka shared that she believes everyone is a rockstar, and the perfume celebrates the power within everyone.

Chaka by Chaka Khan features top notes of pink pepper, bergamot, and cinnamon, with middle notes of ylang-ylang, musk blossom, and violet, along with base notes of vanilla, patchouli, and New Caledonia sandalwood.

In her interview with Essence, Chaka shared that she has always been a fragrance freak which is why launching her own perfume makes sense, she’s just surprised that she hasn’t done it sooner. The fragrance consists of a blend of oils that Chaka has been loving throughout her life like lemongrass and patchouli.

She shared that the inspiration behind the fragrance comes from her preference for men’s colognes and earthy tones, as she isn’t a fan of floral scents. Chaka stated that whenever she wears the fragrance, people often stop and ask her what perfume she has on her, which she believes is reflective of the fragrance as her life’s scent.

Additionally, the fragrance is made in collaboration with HSN, a long-serving strategic business partner for celebrities and their perfumes. HSN commented on the collaboration, stating that Chaka’s vision behind the scent has been brought to life via carefully crafted notes along with the unique bottle design of a microphone.

Chaka the fragrance is the Ain't Nobody singer's debut scent, which launched on November 14, 2023.