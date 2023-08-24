Where to get Rhode x Krispy Kreme Peptide Lip Treatment in Strawberry Glaze? Release date, price and more details explored

Hailey Bieber's Rhode Skin recently announced a new flavor for its popular Peptide Lip Treatment, which takes inspiration from Krispy Kreme's Strawberry Glazed Doughnut. The new flavor is already listed on the beauty brand's website and will be retailing for the same price as the rest of the Peptide Lip Treatment flavors.

The collaboration with Krispy Kreme doesn't just offer the lip treatment in a new flavor, the American doughnut chain will also be bringing back its Strawberry Glazed Doughnut to all participating outlets across the US and Canada, offering the iconic flavor for a limited period only.

The new flavor offers a burst of freshness as strawberry season is right around the corner. While the Peptide Lip Treatment in Strawberry Glaze will be available on the Rhode website starting August 28, Krispy Kreme will be bringing back Strawberry Glazed Doughnut starting September 1, 2023.

Peptide Lip Treatment in Strawberry Glaze will be exclusively available on the Rhode website for $16, launching at 9 am PST on August 28.

Rhode x Krispy Kreme Peptide Lip Treatment in Strawberry Glaze boasts a summer-perfect strawberry scent

Peptide Lip Treatment is one of Hailey Bieber's bestselling products and also won the Allure Best of Beauty Award 2022. Thus far, the beauty brand has introduced several limited edition flavors to their fan-favorite lip treatment, the most recent one being Passionfruit Jelly, which had a skyrocketing demand due to its ultra shiny finish and tropical scent.

Strawberry Glaze is the perfect flavor for Summer 2023, as it comes with a delicious strawberry scent that is reminiscent of the Krispy Kreme Strawberry Glazed Doughnut. The product leaves the lips glossy and hydrated, while also coating them in a summer-friendly fragrance.

Rhode's lip treatment is best known for its restorative properties, replenishing dry and dehydrated lips for smooth and supple skin. It locks in the moisture and visibly plumps up the lips by deeply hydrating them. The best part about this lip treatment is that it is perfect to be used both day and night, making it a versatile product that can be enjoyed all day long.

However, as the Peptide Lip Treatment in Strawberry Glaze comes with fragrance, Rhode recommends patch testing the product if one has sensitive or sensitized skin. For individuals reactive to fragrance, it would be best to opt for the unscented variant instead, as it has been formulated keeping sensitive skin in mind.

Rhode x Krispy Kreme Peptide Lip Treatment in Strawberry Glaze is infused with the goodness of shea butter, which hydrates and moisturizes the skin with five essential fatty acids. As the name suggests, the hero ingredient are peptides that help with the plumping action and reduce the appearance of lip lines for smooth and supple lips.

The lip treatment also uses cupuaçu, which promotes elastin production and boosts the overall skin elasticity. Along with that, the babassu extracts support the skin's natural microbiome, thus strengthening the skin barrier and ensuring it maintains its natural moisture levels.

If you are a fan of strawberry-scented beauty products, the Peptide Lip Treatment in Strawberry Glaze would be a great addition to your makeup bag. Retailing for $16, the new flavor will be available on the Rhode website starting August 28, 2023.