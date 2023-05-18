Where is Riot Fest 2023? Lineup, tickets, dates & more

Riot Fest 2023 has unveiled its lineup, which includes some of the biggest names in alternative music. The festival will take place September 15-17 at Douglass Park in Chicago, Illinois, and will feature headliners Foo Fighters, The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie, The Cure, and Queens of the Stone Age.

The festival features a wide variety of bands, from punk rock to indie rock to hip hop. Riot Fest also features a variety of food and drink vendors, as well as art installations and other activities.

Tickets for Riot Festival are available to purchase right now through the festival’s website and sites like Vivid Seats. Fans can buy 3-day general admission tickets ($269+), VIP passes ($369+), 3-day Deluxe ($899+), or Deluxe+ ($1,499+).

The following is the complete lineup of the Riot Fest 2023:

Headliners

Foo Fighters, The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, The Cure, Queens of the Stone Age

Turnstile

The Breeders

The Mars Volta

Mr. Bungle

Tegan and Sara

100 Gecs

The Gaslight Anthem

AFI

Death Grips

The Used

The Dresden Dolls

Say Anything

070 Shake

Kim Gordon

Viagra Boys

Pup

Sleep Token

The Interrupters

Flogging Molly

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls

Pennywise

Bayside

Ani DiFranco

Finch

Silverstein

Insane Clown Posse

Head Automatica

Parliament Funkadelic Ft. George Clinton

Godspeed You! Black Emperor

L.S. Dunes

Gorilla Biscuits

Ride

Cults

Nothing,Nowhere.

Code Orange

White Reaper

Balance and Composure

Fake Names

Eshu Tune

Quicksand

Enter Shikari

The Wrecks

Thursday

Hawthorne Heights

Bowling For Soup

Braid

H20

Spitalfield

Jehnny Beth

Drain

Snapcase

The Bronx

Microwave

Oso Oso

Origami Angel

The Exploited

Plosivs

Steve Ignorant Band / Crass

The Black Angels

Yard Act

Warpaint

Nothing

Screaming Females

High Vis

Rival Schools

Caroline Rose

Sludgeworth

Free Throw

Just Mustard

Hotline TNT

Quasi

Corey Feldman

Just Friends

Bearings

Pinkshift

Olivia Jean

Calva Louise

The Aquadolls

Enola Gay

Earth Crisis

Empire State Bastard

Cassyette

FEA

Fleshwater

The Bobby Lees

Pool Kids

Young Culture

Fade ‘Em All

CK Vassi

Total Chaos

The Riot Fest organizers have not made an official announcement regarding which acts will be performing on which specific day; nonetheless, fans are recommended to check the Riot Fest's official website for further details about the festival.

Learn more about the headliners of Riot Festival 2023

Foo Fighters is an American rock band formed in Seattle, Washington in 1994. The band consists of Dave Grohl (vocals, guitar), Nate Mendel (bass), Pat Smear (guitar), Taylor Hawkins (drums), and Chris Shiflett (guitar). Foo Fighters have released 10 studio albums, all of which have been certified platinum or multi-platinum in the United States. The band has won 15 Grammy Awards, 12 American Music Awards, and 2 Brit Awards. Their hit songs include Everlong, The Pretender, and Learn to Fly.

The Postal Service

The Postal Service is an American electronic music duo formed in Seattle, Washington in 1998. The duo consists of Ben Gibbard (vocals, guitar) and Jimmy Tamborello (production, drums). The Postal Service released their debut album, Give Up, in 2003. The album was a critical and commercial success, and it spawned the hit singles Such Great Heights and The Sound of Settling. The Postal Service disbanded in 2003, but they reunited in 2013 for a tour and a new EP, We Will Follow You Into the Dark.

Death Cab for Cutie

Death Cab for Cutie is an American alternative rock band formed in Bellingham, Washington in 1997. The band consists of Ben Gibbard (vocals, guitar), Nick Harmer (bass), Dave Depper (guitar, keyboards), Zac Rae (keyboards), Jason McGerr (drums), and Dave Kotska (guitar). The band has been nominated with five Grammy Awards. Their hit songs include I Will Possess Your Heart, A Lack of Color, and Transatlanticism.

The Cure

The Cure is an English rock band formed in Crawley, Sussex in 1978. The band consists of Robert Smith (vocals, guitar), Simon Gallup (bass), Roger O'Donnell (keyboards), Reeves Gabrels (guitar), and Jason Cooper (drums). The Cure has received two Grammy nominations. Their hit songs include Friday I'm in Love, Just Like Heaven, and Lovesong.

Queens of the Stone Age

Queens of the Stone Age is an American rock band formed in Palm Desert, California in 1996. The band consists of Josh Homme (vocals, guitar), Troy Van Leeuwen (guitar, keyboards), Michael Shuman (bass), Dean Fertita (keyboards, guitar), and Jon Theodore (drums).

The band has been nominated for 7 Grammy Awards. Their hit songs include No One Knows, Go With the Flow, and Little Sister.

