Winter body care: 5 products that will leave you obsessed

Adequate skin and winter body care are essential to avoiding dry, flaky skin during colder months. While beauty enthusiasts brace their skin by switching to a set of winter-based skincare products, it is the body that often faces neglect in terms of winter body care.

Winters entail dry skin that leads to an itchy and stretchy skin texture on the hands and legs over time if left unmoisturized. Hence, body care is as important as skincare during winter as it reveals glowing, healthy, and nourished skin.

From nourishing cleansers to lotions, ingredients like ceramides, essential oils, glycerin, hyaluronic acid, and shea butter must be incorporated into winter body care via product formulations.

This listicle brings beauty enthusiasts a compilation of the five best winter body care products that beauty lovers are prone to get obsessed with.

From Aveeno Skin Relief Bodywash to Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil: 5 must-have winter body care products

1) Aveeno Skin Relief Bodywash ($13.49):

Aveeno’s Skin Relief Bodywash is a fragrance-free, paraben-free, and sulfate-free formula that soothes itchy, sensitive, and dry skin. Ideal for winter body care, it is infused with triple oats and consists of oat flour, oat extract, and oat oil.

The skin relief body wash offers gentle cleansing, revealing moisturized skin. As per the brand, 91% of users claimed that the body wash cleansed the skin without causing dryness.

2) CeraVe Moisturizing Cream ($16.91):

CeraVe is known for its simple, nourishing, and budget-friendly formulations, with the CeraVe moisturizing cream being one of them. The cream targets dry and flaky skin, which is a possibility during winter months, and soothes a damaged skin barrier as well.

The cream is formulated with three essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid in a non-greasy, rich formula that seamlessly absorbs into the skin.

3) Fresh Brown Sugar Body Polish® Exfoliator ($67):

The Brown Sugar Body Polish Exfoliator by Fresh is an award-winning scrub that gently buffs the skin and delivers 24-hour moisture. Body exfoliation is an essential part of winter body care, however, finding a non-drying body exfoliator is a task.

This moisturizing body scrub is formulated with brown sugar crystals and natural humectants with essential oils that prevent moisture loss and nourish the skin.

4) Eucerin Advanced Repair Lotion ($12.99):

The Eucerin Advanced Repair Lotion fights winter dryness and offers 48-hour moisture. It comes in a pump bottle, which makes it easy to use and store. The advanced repair lotion is formulated with Ceramide-3 and other moisturizing ingredients and is a paraben-free body lotion that nourishes all skin types.

5) Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil ($84):

One of the winter months' body care essentials involves body oil for extra nourishment. The Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil is clinically proven to enhance the skin’s elasticity and deliver deeply penetrating moisturization.

The body oil is infused with seaweed, which offers antioxidant-rich hydration and is a non-greasy formulation that imparts a lovely glow to the body.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1) Why does skin change drastically in winter?

Winters entail low temperatures and a lack of humidity, which impact the skin in such a manner that the skin has a difficult time with moisture retention. This leads to dry and itchy skin, which needs extra nourishment.

2) Which brands are recommended for winter body care products?

Brands like Aveeno, CeraVe, Vaseline, Nivea, and La Roche-Posay are some of the best brands that have effective winter body care products.

3) How to nourish the body during winter?

It is important to lather the body with nourishing lotions and moisturizers to prevent dryness. Additionally, one must switch to a gentle body cleanser and body oil during winter months to cater to the lack of moisturization.