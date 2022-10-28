Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Starts at 15:00 local time
Starts 28 Oct 2022, 09:30 AM IST
 
Pitch report!

It's a green pitch and the weather is overcast. There will be some movement in the air with the overcast conditions around but there might be very little help off the pitch, reckon Graeme Swann and Ajit Agarkar.
14:30 local time, 9:00 IST: There is a further delay as the rain comes down again. The covers are on once more and the weather throughout the day hasn't been great. The toss is officially delayed!
Right. First things first. There is a bit of drizzle around and there is an inspection going on as we speak. The weather forecast for the day doesn't look great, so we might be in for a stop-start kind of day. There has been consistent rain in the last 24 hours in Melbourne.
After a thrilling triple-header day, we're back to the double headers at the MCG. Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of the contest between Afghanistan and Ireland. In a group that has been thrown wide open after a few surprise results, the top two spots are there for the taking for any side. Expect these two sides to fight it out at the 'G. To take you through everything that unravels in this game, it'll be Bidipto Datta, alongside myself, Pratyush Rohra. 
It is possible to mistake the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 for a pendulum. After all, it has swung in fickle fashion from one extreme to another. The games are coming thick and fast but if the results over the last couple of days are anything to go by, it is as clear as daylight that nothing can be taken for granted.

And so, when the Afghan and Irish outfits step onto the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday afternoon, they will know that nothing short of a professional display will suffice. Neither team needs to scratch their heads to form a SWOT analysis chart of the other, having contested a 5-match T20I series in Ireland only a couple of months ago. That series too, ebbed and flowed with the hosts coming up trumps, but both teams will start from scratch come Friday.

The journey has been a contrasting one for both teams this World Cup. Afghanistan were direct entrants into the Super 12 and a loss against England and a washout against New Zealand later, find their campaign in serious jeopardy. Ireland, on the other hand, had to take the longer route of the first round and they got through unscathed, taking down two-time champions West Indies along the way. Despite a hammering at the hands of Sri Lanka thereafter, their stunning victory against neighbours England has broken Group 1 wide open.

Their batting essay in that fixture was set up by a steady and fluent partnership between skipper Andrew Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker. The Irish would have rued the fact that they let the initiative slip thereafter and settled for a below-par total, before their bowlers took over. But didn't their bowlers put on a show!

Josh Little continues to chip away at the wickets for fun while Barry McCarthy put in an impressive show as well. George Dockrell, too, had a bowl the other day and had a wicket to show for it while Fionn Hand's sorcery to castle Ben Stokes continues to be played on loop around the world. They still have areas to improve upon, especially with regard to stamping their authority upon taking an early advantage. And they must look to do so against an exciting Afghanistan outfit.

Not much has changed for Mohammad Nabi's men, simply because even the coin didn't go up a couple of days ago. But they will know that their fast-bowling duo of Fazalhaq Farooqi and Fareed Ahmad Malik should come good in helpful conditions, given how overcast it has been in Melbourne in particular. Their spinners can always be counted upon to break games open and tie down oppositions, but it is with the bat where they need a cutting edge.

Handy little contributions alone will not suffice and either of Rahmanullah Gurbaz or Hazratullah Zazai will have to produce a substantial knock up top. Najibullah Zadran, alongside Nabi, will be in charge of finishing the innings while the tempo adopted by Ibrahim Zadran and Usman Ghani will be under scrutiny.

Most importantly, though, there is a huge weather cloud over this contest and the Australia-England duel to follow soon after. Given how this T20 World Cup is hotting up, it would be a pity if weather were to have the final say in how things unfold. But should the rain also decide to take a backseat and leave it to the players on the park, we should be in for another entertaining saga.

Both teams are well aware of what they will be up against. Ireland might just nudge ahead as favorites after their confidence-boosting win over England, but Afghanistan have a bunch of mavericks capable of taking the game away on their own. There is so much riding on this contest and it is one that could potentially define two interesting campaigns. It sure isn't one to miss out on ahead of the weekend then, is it?