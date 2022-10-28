Rashid Khan is the best choice for captaincy in this game, he is a consistent player in terms of fantasy points in T20 games. Rashid Khan has picked up 117 wickets in 71 innings for Afghanistan in T20I games at an average of 14.06.
Lorcan Tucker is the best batting choice for your fantasy team, he has scored 120 runs so far in this series. Tucker is performing consistently well and he will look to continue his sensational form in this game as well.
Rashid Khan and Mark Adair are the top bowlers' picks, both of them are in exceptional form and will play an important role in this game.
H2H Stats, last time when both the teams faced each other Ireland won the game by 7 wickets.
Hot Picks: Lorcan Tucker, Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Andrew Balbirnie, Rashid Khan