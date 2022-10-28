AFG vs IRE weather report: Rain prediction & weather in Melbourne for today's T20 World Cup 2022 match

Afghanistan will lock horns with Ireland in their third Super 12 game in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium on Friday, October 28. Much like the games in Melbourne so far, there is a significant chance of rain interruptions during the AFG vs IRE T20 World Cup match.

Afghanistan played some good cricket against England before losing the tie by five wickets. Their last game against New Zealand was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Mohammad Nabi and Co. are currently last in the table with one point from two matches.

Afghanistan, known to be a giant killer, will look to bounce back strong and register their first win of the T20 World Cup.

Ireland, on the other hand, will be brimming with confidence after beating neighbors England in their last fixture. They are on a roll in the ongoing T20 event, having won three out of the games, including victories against the West Indies and England.

Skipper Andrew Balbirnie and wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tucker have played some exceptional cricket in this tournament and will hope to continue their form. With no pressure, Ireland will play with freedom and look for another upset.

Ireland are currently placed fourth in Group 1 with two points from as many games.

AFG vs IRE - Weather update in Melbourne - Rain predicted

It will be the same script in Melbourne as several rain delays are expected during the AFG vs IRE T20 World Cup clash on Friday. Melbourne weather forecasts suggest that there is a 60 percent chance of precipitation.

There will be 100 percent cloud cover during the entire game, making it extremely chilly for the players. The temperature will hover around 13 degrees Celsius at the start of the game and will go down to 11 degrees Celsius as the game progresses.

Despite the gloomy weather forecast, fans will expect the rain gods to stay away at least during the game so that they can witness the full 40 overs of action.

