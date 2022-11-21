Create
Assam won the toss & elected to field
Total Score

26/1 (6)

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Atharwa Taide
4
10
0
0
40

runout (SA Roy)

Sanjay Ramaswamy  *
21
24
4
0
87

Not out

Aditya Sarwate
1
2
0
0
50

Not out

Extras
0
(b 0, lb 0, nb 0, w 0)
TOTAL

(6 Ov, RR: 4.33)

26/1
4
0
Did not bat
Nachiket Bhute , Harsh Dubey , Umesh Yadav , Lalit Yadav , Ganesh Satish , Jitesh Sharma , Apoorv Wankhade , Akshay Wadkar
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ECO
EXT
Riyan Parag
1
0
10
0
10
0
Mukhtar Hussain
3
0
13
0
4.3
0
Sunil Lachit
2
1
3
0
1.5
0
Fall of Wickets
Batter
Score
Over
Atharwa Taide

runout (SA Roy)

1-19
3.2
Playing XI
COMMENTARY NOT AVAILABLE

The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.