Stadium
Perth Stadium, Perth
Pitch
Pacers friendly pitch with extra bounce available.
Playing XI
Lineups out
David Warner(93 T20I-2773 runs) has returned to the form in style with a swashbuckling innings against West Indies in the 2nd T20I where he hit some eye-catching strokes in his innings of 75 runs.
Chris Jordan(81 T20I-90 wickets) is good at executing pinpoint yorkers at the death. In 8 T20Is against Australia, he picked up 11 wickets with the best figures of 3 for 17 and scored 45 runs with bat.
Jos Buttler(94 T20I-2227 runs) has a point to prove as a captain. He failed to make an impact with the bat in the home series against India and South Africa where he added only 87 runs in 6 matches.
Hard-hitting all-rounder Liam Livingstone(23 T20I-368 runs-12 wickets) also returns to the side that even makes the England middle order formidable.
Hot Picks :D Warner,D Malan,A Finch
Risky Picks:J Buttler,C Green,L Livingstone
Stay away :L Dawson
Grand League Captain Picks:A Finch,Moeen Ali,M Wood