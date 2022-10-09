Create
England
0/0 (0)
Current Run Rate: 0
AUS won the toss and elected to field
 
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Cameron Green, Matthew Wade(wk), Daniel Sams, Nathan Ellis, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Swepson

England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(wk/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood
Toss Update!

Australia have won the toss and have elected to bowl first!
A lot of things to keep an eye out for today. Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler are expected to return and both are expected to bat in the top four. Australia don't have their first-choice bowling attack for this particular game, although that provides opportunities to some of their fringe players to stake a claim. England also have to decide who will partner Buttler at the top. Alex Hales bagged a fifty on his return to international cricket but Phil Salt arguably ended the series against Pakistan in better touch. This is a classic 'form versus experience' debate, made all the more interesting because of the exile Hales had to endure and how Salt has long been looked as the next white-ball opener in line for England
Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of the 1st T20I between Australia and England! I am Shashwat Kumar and alongside Lavil Saldanha, will bring to you everything that happens today in this potentially exciting contest! While we wait for the toss, do scroll below for the preview👇
Right. It’s been a while since England last played Australia in a T20I in Australia. In fact, it has been more than four years since that last happened. England played Australia twice during that tri-series (also involving New Zealand) and failed to win either match.

But that is not a crime. Most teams that travel to Australia are subjected to such fortunes. What could become an issue, though, is if England end up losing this series as well. Not just because it will be their third series defeat out of four in recent times, but also because the T20 World Cup is not far away.

For starters, England would be thrilled that Jos Buttler has regained fitness. On the eve of the encounter, he confirmed that he had recovered 100% and was set to take his place at the top of the order. Buttler and head coach Matthew Mott have also been bullish about deploying Ben Stokes as part of a belligerent top four. That, coupled with the resurgence of Dawid Malan, means that there might be only spot left at the top of the order – a spot that one of Alex Hales or Phil Salt will fill.

Lower down the order, England have a few more problems, at least until Liam Livingstone returns to the side. The all-rounder is not expected to feature in this series, although England are hopeful of him playing a part at the T20 World Cup. Moeen Ali comes into the series in a rich vein of form. For all his experience, though, he is yet to play a T20I in Australia – something he will have to get used to quickly with the glut of fixtures lying in wait.

Bowling wise, England look set to unleash Mark Wood, although it is unclear how many matches he will play. Similarly, Chris Woakes is returning from injury and the visitors might be tempted to ease the duo back into action. This series could also be key for David Willey, Sam Curran and Reece Topley, considering only of (at the most) might make their first-choice eleven at the T20 World Cup.

Australia, on the other hand, come into the series having dispatched the West Indians’ challenge. Their batting unit worked a charm, with Aaron Finch and David Warner registering fifties. Tim David showed the world he can recrate his domestic magic on the international stage, with Matthew Wade again reiterating his worth as Australia’s premier finisher. Australia have also opted to rest Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins for the opener, meaning that a few fringe players might have another chance to stake their claim.

That said, the hosts might still begin this game as favourites. While there is nothing to separate the two sides on paper, it must be remembered that England have not been in great form in the shortest format. On the flip side, however, this is the perfect opportunity for England to rediscover their mojo and illustrate that they are one of the teams to beat at the upcoming T20 World Cup.

So, plenty of excitement can be expected. There are a galaxy of stars on show, and there are several players who are longing to make their mark. It might not be as high-stakes an encounter as their clash in the T20 World Cup would be. Yet, it offers both teams a chance to see what the other has up its sleeve, while also using this as some sort of dress rehearsal before push comes to shove in a couple of weeks’ time.