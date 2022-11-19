David Warner is the best choice for captaincy in this game,he is a consistent player in terms of fantasy points in ODI games. David Warner scored 86 runs in the first ODI at a strike rate of 102.38.
2
David Willy is in tremendous form, he bowled brilliantly in the world cup and in the previous game also he picked up 2 wickets and scored 34 runs as well. David Willy will look to continue his sensational form in this game as well.
3
Adam Zampa and Chris Jordan are the top bowlers' picks, both of them are in exceptional form and will play an important role in this game.
4
H2H Stats, last time when both the teams faced each other Australia won the game by 6 wickets.
5
Hot Picks: Phil Salt, David Warner, Steve Smith, David Willey
Risky Picks: Cameron Green, Olly Stone, Luke Wood
Stay aways: Alex Carey
GL Picks: Marnus Labuschagne, James Vince, Sam Billings
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)
Australia
W
W
W
W
L
England
L
W
L
L
W
Head To Head
(Last 10 Matches)
AUS
4-
6
ENG
Team Comparison
(Last 10 Matches)
Overall
On Venue
AUS
VS
ENG
10
Matches Played
10
7
Matches Won
6
213
Average Score
254
292/4
Highest Score
498/4
100/2
Lowest Score
83/10
AUS
VS
ENG
3
Matches Played
1
3
Matches Won
1
340
Average Score
302
389/4
Highest Score
302/6
258/7
Lowest Score
302/6
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)
Australia
W
W
W
W
L
England
L
W
L
L
W
Total Score
Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Extras
TOTAL
Did not bat
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ER
EXT
Fall of Wickets
Batter
Score
Over
Australia won the toss & elected to bat
Scorecard yet to be updated
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.