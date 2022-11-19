Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Current Run Rate: 0
AUS won the toss and elected to bat
 
Lineups:

Australia XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood (c)

England XI: Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Sam Billings (wk), Moeen Ali (c), Liam Dawson, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid
Toss:

Australia have won the toss and elect to bat first.
BREAKING NEWS: This is interesting! Josh Hazlewood and Moeen Ali will captain their respective sides today as they walk out for the toss.
While we await the toss, here's something to dive into. Skipper Pat Cummins has weighed in on the prospect of Cameron Green bagging a bumper IPL contract should he put his name into the auction pool. Read away to see what he has to say!👇
England might ring in the changes for this contest having rested a good part of their first-choice bowling unit post the T20 World Cup final. Chris Woakes and Sam Curran ought to shore up their seam attack while Adil Rashid, who put on one clinical display after another towards the business end of the marquee event, should also return. Having said that, their batters must simply turn in a better display with only Dawid Malan standing up to be counted in the last game.

While it remains to be seen if Australia rotate their XI, there are a couple of players who will be itching to lay down a marker of their own. Ashton Agar would want to put behind an ordinary display with the ball in the first game while Marnus Labuschagne has another opportunity to show what he brings to the ODI setup. A lot to look forward to then - stick around for news from the toss and the playing XIs...
After a disappointing start to the series, the world champions face a must-win situation against the old enemy. Hello and a very warm welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of the 2nd ODI between Australia and England at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Can England bounce back to level the series or will the hosts take an unassailable lead in the series? We are here to find out exactly that and taking you through the first half of this contest will be the duo of Sooryanarayanan Sesha and Bidipto Datta. If you're looking for a preview, scroll below and read away!👇
Okay then. The last leg of England's Australian sojourn hasn't got off to the best of beginnings after the hosts comprehensively outlasted them in the opening one-dayer. While the visitors could be cut some slack owing to the fact that they took the field just days after the T20 World Cup final, there are two sides to this theory.

For one, barring Jos Buttler, Phil Salt and Chris Jordan, the rest of the lineup fielded by England didn't feature in the summit clash and so, that isn't the right reasoning for their defeat in Adelaide. Yet, as the party moves to Sydney for the 2nd one-dayer, the visitors will know that they have enough positives to take out of the opening contest and duly bounce back.

The biggest of the lot has to be Dawid Malan, who turned in a masterclass in pacing a one-day innings, despite bearing witness to wickets aplenty from one end. Even though England struggled in the powerplay and lost wickets regularly, he managed to take them to a competitive total of 287. It didn't prove to be enough with a largely second-choice bowling unit failing to stand up. Yet, the visitors will know that if Malan carries his form forward into Saturday, the rest of the support cast can let their hair loose and come out firing with conviction.

The bowling unit should wear a much more potent look with the likes of Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali likely to return after being given a rest post the T20 World Cup final. With the bat, however, one reckons that the rope is getting shorter for Jason Roy, who looked in all sorts against Mitchell Starc who got the new ball to swing. Phil Salt didn't make an impact either but showed confidence even during his brief stay in the middle. Sam Billings and James Vince too, will be itching to lay down a marker of their own.

It was a largely polished display by the Australians in the opening encounter with their bowlers setting it up in the first half. While they didn't hammer the door down and shut the game for good after picking up early wickets, they did just enough to ensure that the visitors wouldn't run away with the contest. Pat Cummins accompanied Starc in making the new ball talk, although he took some tap later on. Starc generated reverse-swing thereafter and bowled much better than his figures suggested while Adam Zampa restated his credentials as one of the world's premier white ball bowlers today.

While Cameron Green kept things tidy, Ashton Agar didn't enjoy the best of outings with the ball, even though his jaw-dropping heroics and athleticism on the field left all and sundry spellbound. With the surface in Sydney expected to assist spin though, he might continue to keep Josh Hazlewood out of the XI on Saturday.

With the bat, it was a stroll in the park for the Aussies. Travis Head gave a good account of why he ought to be the right man to take the spot vacated by Aaron Finch while David Warner put a lacklustre T20 World Cup behind him with a professional innings. While he felt short of a century, Steve Smith took to his tweaked technique like a duck to water and steered the rest of the chase without any difficulty.

There is hence a case to be made that Australia begin the second ODI as slight favorites given that they seemed in fine fettle on Thursday. Yet, this is England we are talking about. Not for no reason are they the holders of both white ball men's World Cups and not for no reason are they a fearsome outfit. The need to level the series could just bring out the best in them as it did during the T20 World Cup and it shouldn't come as a surprise should they take the bull by the horns.

That is the way the Aussies too, like to play their cricket, particularly in their own backyard. Should we see more of that from either side, expect very little to give and both sides to fight fire with fire. That ought to keep the neutral at the edge of their seat and watch with bated breath though, shouldn't it?