Stadium
Manuka Oval, Canberra, Canberra
Pitch
Pacers friendly pitch
Playing XI
To be announced
Players stats in series
1
Jos Buttler(95 T20I-2295 runs) went all over the Aussie bowlers in 1st T20I and smoked 68 runs at a strike rate of 212.5. He has all the shots in the book that makes him one of the most dangerous batters.
2
David Warner has always set his standards high , he kept Australia in the hunt till the 17th over in the 1st T20I and got dismissed after a well-made 73 runs. He averages 58.4 in 6 innings this year.
3
Mark Wood(22 T20I-35 wickets) bowled at a good pace and claimed 3 wickets in the 1st T20I at an economy of 8.5. He has picked up 9 wickets in his last 3 T20Is.
4
Alex Hales is in the front line to open alongside Jos Buttler in the T20 World Cup. He displayed a stunning batting performance in the 1st T20I where he struck 84 runs at a strike rate of 164.7 making him an X-factor for any fantasy team.
5
Hot Picks :J Buttler,D Warner,A Hales
Risky Picks :N Ellis,H Brook,S Curran
Stay away :L Dawson
Grand League Captaincy Picks :S Curran,N Ellis,H Brook
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)