Starts 12 Oct 2022, 01:10 PM IST
 
A couple of days ago, England produced a remarkable batting display at Perth – the sort of performance that everyone would have taken notice of and would have told the rest of the chasing pack that they mean business at the upcoming T20 World Cup. That it came on the back of a series victory against Pakistan only emphasised how they were starting to build a head of steam at just the right moment.

Australia, on the other hand, could not quite click into gear, with several of their stars being rested. On Wednesday, though, almost all of them will return. Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins are expected to make up a formidable bowling attack, with Glenn Maxwell also potentially returning to add oomph to an already powerful batting unit.

Looks like the excitement and quality is going to be turned up a notch, eh?

That point becomes pertinent when analysing the abundant strengths that both teams possess. England have had to chop and change their T20I lineup quite often this year. Now, they seem to have stumbled upon an eleven that might serve them well, irrespective of the conditions and the opposition. Alex Hales relishes playing in Australia. Jos Buttler scores T20 runs for whichever team he plays, and in Moeen Ali, they have one of the most gifted stroke-makers on the planet.

Having said that, there are still a few rough edges that need to be smoothened out. Ben Stokes made his long-awaited T20I return on Sunday. However, he could not capture the imagination. He looked scratchy with the bat and was not at his best when bowling either. Dawid Malan, despite a stellar end to the Pakistan series, has not been in great form lately, while there also exists a question mark over how Harry Brook will fare on Australian shores.

On the bowling front, England have a glut of left-arm pacers to choose from. After his heroics at Perth, you feel Sam Curran might have nailed down a place, alongside the irrepressible Mark Wood. With the T20 World Cup on the horizon, though, England might be tempted to rest Chris Woakes and Wood, thereby opening the door for Chris Jordan to return to the fold.

Australia, meanwhile, seem to have a problem of plenty. Aaron Finch has dropped himself down the order to accommodate Cameron Green, although the Australia skipper confirmed that he would return to partner David Warner at Canberra. Warner himself has been in a rich vein of form, with Tim David also enhancing a burgeoning reputation. Matthew Wade, despite not being able to see Australia past the finish line at Perth, remains one of the best finishers in T20I cricket.

Bowling wise, the return of their A-listers should give them more flexibility. But it will be interesting to see if they can fit Nathan Ellis into their eleven, considering he bowled splendidly at Perth and caused as much trouble to the England batters as the other bowlers put together.

Thus, there are quandaries that both teams need to solve. Yet, there are also plenty of strengths that both can rely on. In the opener, England held their nerve for long enough to outlast the hosts. You could argue, though, that that game was just a precursor to what is to come in the rest of this manic T20I season.

With the quality Australia and England have, both can be expected to contest the games that matter in the T20 World Cup. From that perspective, the chance to gain an inch on the other should act as enough incentive. And if that is not sufficient, there is also the small matter of securing an unprecedented series victory.

Should be quite fascinating, eh?