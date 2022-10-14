Stadium
Manuka Oval, Canberra
Pitch
Batting friendly pitch with some help available for pacers.
Playing XI
Lineups out
Players stats in series
Stats as per Playing 11
Dawid Malan(50 T20I-1669 runs) always performs under pressure. He was awarded the Player of the Match award for his classical 82 runs in the 2nd T20I which includes 7 fours and 4 maximums.
Sam Curran brings more balance to the England side with his sheer all-round skills. In 2 matches in this series, he has picked up 5 wickets at an economy of 7.5 with the best figures of 3 for 25.
Adam Zampa(68 T20I-77 wickets) is a wicket-taker for sure in this format. Batters have always found it tough to go against him. He picked up 2 crucial wickets in the 2nd T20I at an economy of 8.66.
Jos Buttler(96 T20I-2312 runs) is highly dangerous when he is in form. He likes to attack right from the start and did the same in the last 2 matches. So far in this series, he has added 85 runs at a strike rate of 188.88.
Hot Picks :D Malan,M Stoinis,S Curran
Risky Picks:J Buttler,D Warner,M Ali
Stay away :J Inglis
Grand League Captaincy Picks:A Hales,S Curran,R Topley
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)