England
7/0 (0.3)
Current Run Rate: 14
AUS won the toss and elected to field
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Jos Buttler *
2
3
0
0
66
Alex Hales
0
0
0
0
0
P'SHIP
7 (3)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Mitchell Starc *
0.3
0
3
0
6
 
0.3 Mitchell Starc to Jos Buttler, right in the blockhole, but the line was just outside off, Buttler got his bat down in time and squeezed the ball towards point
0.2 Mitchell Starc to Jos Buttler, the line is better from Starc this time! On a good length outside off, the ball swung back in, and Buttler inside edged it onto his pad
Stat Alert: Jos Buttler strikes at a rate of 207 against Mitchell Starc in T20s and averages 58. Good signs for the English?
0.1 Mitchell Starc to Jos Buttler, more tail-in from Starc, Buttler nudges this length delivery towards square leg, the fielder at square gives chase and keeps them down to two
0.1 Mitchell Starc to Jos Buttler, wide, the first ball of the game pitches on a length on leg stump and swings away late, leaving Buttler's attempt to flick it away, and Wade tumbles and takes
The umpires are walking out, as are the players behind them! The Aussies look like they are very relaxed even though they are two down in the series. Jos Buttler and Alex Hales walk out to open the innings for England while Mitchell Starc will take the new ball for the Aussies.
Teams:

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley
Australia have won the toss and opted to bowl.

Let's hear it from the captains!

Aaron Finch, Australia: We've got to get better at chasing. It's been something that over the last little period we've stumbled a few times. We still think it's the right call on this wicket. All the stats suggest that it is. Steve Smith comes in for Davey. Glenn Maxwell will open today. Maxy's record is as good as anyone who has played the game. We back him to be able to take it on in the powerplay.

Jos Buttler, England: We'd have liked to have bowled purely because we batted first in the previous two. Mark Wood and Chris Woakes come in for Sam Curran and Chris Jordan. We want to try and raise the level of intensity again. We see this as a challenge.
Hello and a very good afternoon to the people of the subcontinent! Welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of the third and final T20 International between Australia and England, taking place at the Manuka Oval in the capital of Australia, Canberra! It'll be me, Rajarshi, and my friend and co-commentator for the day, Mohul, who are all set to bring you a game, that might not be the most consequential for either team, but in the larger scheme of things, will be of utmost importance with the Men's T20 World Cup coming up at the same country! Our lads have added a preview describing what has happened and what to expect today, so scroll down to have a read!
Before the T20I series between Australia and England began, many had viewed it as a contest that would provide both sides more clarity on how they were shaping up for the T20 World Cup. Two games and two eight-run victories for England later, it seems that the visitors are holding all the aces heading into the marquee event.

To be fair to them, they have been full value for their twin victories, producing their best cricket in clutch situations. That said, Australia have not exactly been poor, and considering how proudly they defend their home record, they would be hurting and would be wanting to get something out of this series on Friday.

On paper, this is a dead rubber – a game that can not change the outcome of the series. But when considering all other aspects, it is another pertinent match-up before the T20 World Cup. When Australia toured India, they missed a host of first-choice players. They opted to rest quite a few of them for the opening T20I against England too, meaning that the match on Friday gives them another opportunity to see how their players complement each other.

One thing in Australia’s favour is that most of this band has been together since the last T20 World Cup. Among those, Tim David is perhaps the only cricketer who has forced his way into the starting eleven. So, Australia know who their first-choice personnel are going to be come their T20 World Cup opener. The focus then is on striking the right chords just days before the tournament.

England, on the other hand, began the series with many more questions. They have found plenty of answers, meaning that they are in fine fettle heading into the T20 World Cup as well. Alex Hales and Jos Buttler looks a devastating opening combination. Dawid Malan also showed his adaptability the other day, with Moeen Ali producing another useful cameo. Ben Stokes has not quite hit his straps yet, although his quality and utility remains undeniable.

Bowling wise, they might be tempted to recall Chris Woakes and Mark Wood. The duo did not feature on Wednesday but highlighted their importance in the 1st T20I. Adil Rashid has also looked a little rusty. So, you would assume that is something that will be on England’s agenda too, considering how crucial a cog he has been for them over the years.

Thus, this game, despite having no relevance on the outcome of the series, has a lot riding on it. When these two sides meet in the T20 World Cup, the result of this particular encounter might not count for a lot. What both teams would dearly want, though, is momentum against the other. At this point, England lead on that front, having held their nerve twice and having outwitted Australia in both games. But the hosts would fancy their chances of denting England’s charge on Friday and lay down their own marker ahead of the T20 World Cup – the sort of marker that tells the rest of the world that they intend to defend the crown they won last year in the UAE.

Not bad for a dead rubber then, is it?