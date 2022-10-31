Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Australia
5/0 (0.5)
Current Run Rate: 6
IRE won the toss and elected to field
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Aaron Finch *
4
3
0
0
133
David Warner
1
2
0
0
50
P'SHIP
5 (5)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Josh Little *
0.5
0
5
0
6
 
0.5 Joshua Little to Aaron Finch, short on middle, Finch pulls it to deep square leg for a couple.
0.4 Joshua Little to Aaron Finch, shortish outside off, Finch punches it to cover for a dot.
0.3 Joshua Little to Aaron Finch, short on off and middle, Finch squeezes it to midwicket for a quick couple!
0.2 Joshua Little to David Warner, short outside off, Warner pushes it to cover point for a run. Finch was struggling for a bit there. A direct hit might have had him in trouble!
0.1 Joshua Little to David Warner, short outside leg, Warner goes for the swivel but is BEATEN! Strangely, WIDE not given. Did it flick something on the way?
All set then. It's the same Australian opening pair of Aaron Finch and David Warner to open the batting with the latter on strike. Understandably so with Joshua Little taking the new ball. A slip is in place. 
It's a picturesque evening in Brisbane as the two teams make their way out for the national anthems. Ireland's first, followed by Australia's. 
Right then. Ireland go with the same team. Just one change for Australia with Adam Zampa coming back into the side for Ashton Agar. 
The toss is done and we know which players are taking the park today. Who are the ones you need to field in your fantasy teams though? Head over here, make use of our expert advice and get cracking!
Teams!

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little
Aaron Finch (Australia Captain): We would have bowled first as well. Looks like a really good surface and I don't think it'll change. (On the net run rate) We haven't spoken about it at all. If we've earned the right to push the run rate we will. Obviously took a big bumping in the first game against New Zealand. We need to do the basics really well and if that opportunity presents itself (to push the NRR up) we will do it. One change - Adam Zampa is back for Ashton Agar. We considered all combinations. Bit stiff on Ash but there's a short side here. We're confident with the combination we've picked.
Andrew Balbirnie (Ireland Captain): We want to bowl first. It's a big game for us and it's always nice to know what you're chasing. There's a bit of excitement in the room after defeating England and now playing against the defending champions in their own backyard. It's going to be a challenge and we're looking up to it again. What an opportunity to play against Australia and we just want to go toe-to-toe against them. Same team.

Ireland have won the toss and have opted to field.
Pitch report!

A gentle breeze blowing across the Gabba, talks of some showers later on. The leg side boundary is shorter compared to the off-side boundary. The pitch looks fantastic. If anything, it looks a little bit dry. We've got 40 overs, so in a 20-over match it should be good enough. Batting against the new ball could be the best time, so the Powerplay will be key. Might not be as much swing but there is a breeze around which might aid that, reckon Nasser Hussain and Michael Clarke
From where we stand, the grass certainly looks greener on the other side for Australia. If that is indeed the case, they need to act quickly to make that change if they want to defend their crown. Here's breaking down Australia's Cameron Green dilemma. 
First things first. The weather seems to be cooperating nicely with the sun shinning brightly. Hopefully, we should be in store for a full game.
The hosts are back in action at their fortress in a must-win situation to keep their title defense hopes alive. After upsetting England's apple cart, Ireland will be looking to do something similar against Australia at the Gabba. Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of the match between Australia and Ireland. All you have to do is sit back and relax, as myself (Pratyush Rohra), and my partner (Mohul Bhowmick), take you through everything that unravels in this contest.
Before a ball was bowled in this tournament, Australia were deemed as one of the favorites to lift the trophy and defend their title in their own backyard. With the title of the defending champions and favorites, the hosts have seemingly stumbled under pressure. Yes, that's not something you associate with an Australian side. Certainly not when they've just won the tournament twelve months ago.

The Kangaroos were sent packing by New Zealand in their tournament opener and nearly crumbled under pressure against Sri Lanka, if it wasn't for Marcus Stoinis' innings bailing them out. Despite all the firepower they possess, the batting unit just hasn't clicked thus far. David Warner has been unlucky in his dismissals, while Mitchell Marsh has failed to hit the highs of last year too. Aaron Finch's struggles are well documented but the captain is expected to continue to get the backing as he tries to slog his way out of form.

The form of Glenn Maxwell was a slight worry but the bonafide match-winner came in clutch against Sri Lanka. If that's a sign of things to come, it bodes quite well for the Aussies. Marcus Stoinis' showed his worth in the middle with the ball as well, which means Cameron Green still has to wait for his chance in the side. Tim David should be continued to be backed as a finisher but the door might be ajar for a potential return of a certain Steve Smith too, probably in a different position though.

Even with the ball in hand, Australia have been indifferent from their usual selves. Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins simply haven't offered enough with the new ball, which has surprised a few. Josh Hazlewood has been doing the bulk of the heavy lifting with Stoinis, Marsh and Maxwell filling in for the overs of the fifth bowler. Ashton Agar filled in amenably for Adam Zampa but the leg-spinner is expected to retain his place after recovering from covid, as is Matthew Wade. 

Ireland, on the other hand, will be coming into this contest from the high of a memorable win against their European rivals England. They're certainly carrying the tag of the giant slayers in this tournament after knocking out West Indies in the first round before upsetting England's cart. Against the mighty Aussies, Andrew Balbirnie's side will have to bring their A-game if they are to penetrate the fortress Gabba.

To begin, their bowling unit will need to keep churning out the performances as they have been. Joshua Little has been at the thick of things in the Powerplay and could trouble Aaron Finch in this contest. Along with him, Mark Adair and Curtis Campher have done well along with Barry McCarthy. The spin department also has effective contributors in Gareth Delany and George Dockrell, tying down opposition batters in the middle overs. Fionn Hand displayed glimpses of the threat he possesses and could be one to watch out for as well.

Their batting has blown hot and cold in the tournament and will be put to a stern test against the Australian outfit. Paul Stirling's return to form was a welcome one at the top of the order with the captain finding his groove as well. They do bat relatively deep but can do with a bit more impetus in the middle order.

With New Zealand racing away in this group with their sky-high net run rate, the second semi-final spot seems to be the one that is heating up. Keeping that in mind, it might not be entirely wrong to rule this game as a knockout contest. Obviously, nerves will play a part but the pressure might be on Australia more than on Ireland. It's time for the defending champions to prove their mettle and show what they're all about. If they don't, they might have to say goodbye to their title before the real knockouts even get underway.  