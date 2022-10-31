Stadium
The Gabba, Brisbane
Pitch
Batting friendly pitch.
Playing XI
Lineups out
Lorcan Tucker(47 T20I-791 runs),the middle-order wicket keeper batter has accumulated 120 runs in five innings making him a clear wicket keeper pick and also good captain choice for this fixture.
David Warner(97 T20I-2866 runs),the southpaw will be the most important batter for Australia to set a big total on the board. Although he has only 16 runs in two innings, he is expected to do well.
Barry McCarthy has only two wickets in five games, wherein he has bowled 17 overs and conceded 152 runs.He is not bowling good line and lengths and also leaking runs in death overs.
Josh Little(51 T20I-57 wickets),the left-arm pacer has scalped six wickets in five games. In his latest outing, he finished with figures of 2/16.He will be leading the pace attack for Ireland.
Hot Picks :G Maxwell,L Tucker,M Stoinis
Risky Picks:P Stirling,M Marsh,J Little
Stay away :C Olphert
Grand League Captaincy Picks:J Little,G Delany,M Marsh
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)