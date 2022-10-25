David Warner is the best choice for captaincy in this game, he is a consistent player in terms of fantasy points and in his last 5 T2OI games he scored 171 runs averaging 34.2 per match.
2
Wanindu Hasaranga is the best All-round pick for your fantasy team, he picked up 9 wickets and scored 11 runs so far in this T20 World Cup and he will look to continue his sensational form in this game as well.
3
Josh Hazlewood and Maheesh Theekshanaare the top bowlers' picks, both of them are in exceptional form and will play an important role in this game.
4
H2H Stats,last time when both the teams faced each other Sri Lanka won the game by 4 wickets.
5
Hot Picks:David Warner, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Wanindu Hasaranga
Risky Picks:Tim David, Matchew Wade
Stay aways:Ashen Bandara,
GL Picks: Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)
Australia
L
L
L
W
W
Sri Lanka
W
W
W
L
W
Head To Head
(Last 10 Matches)
AUS
8-
2
SL
Team Comparison
(Last 10 Matches)
Overall
On Venue
AUS
VS
SL
10
Matches Played
10
4
Matches Won
8
168
Average Score
136
208/6
Highest Score
183/7
92/4
Lowest Score
73/10
AUS
VS
SL
2
Matches Played
0
1
Matches Won
0
154
Average Score
0
200/9
Highest Score
0
109/0
Lowest Score
0
