AUS won the toss and elected to field
 
Right. The two teams have made their way out for the national anthems. Sri Lanka's first, followed by the host nations.
Aaron Finch: We're going to bowl first. It's just the best strategy on this surface. We can't look too far away in the future. You've just got to play what's in front of you. It's a really good wicket. There's some grass on it but it's not that hard underneath, so it shouldn't change much at all. Zampa misses out. Agar comes in.

Dasun Shanaka: We are well prepared. We're looking forward to the battle. The camp has been very confident after the Asia Cup. We have been winning games consistently and have chased down high totals. We are in good condition. We got Pathum Nissanka back in the side. The rest of the team remains the same. 
Playing XIs!

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando
Toss Update!

Australia win the toss and elect to bowl first!
Pitch report!

The ground dimensions are 73 meters on one side and 74m on the other side. There are small pockets towards the Members' End. "I'm licking my lips looking at this surface", says Sunil Gavaskar. The quick bowlers will also be doing the same if they can hit the lengths right, reckons Danny Morrison. 
The big news from this morning was that Australia's Adam Zampa has tested positive for COVID-19. If common sense prevails, the leg-spinner should sit this one out. Ashton Agar is expected to be the obvious replacement. With the toss not far away, we'll find out soon enough.
Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of this crunch Super 12 contest between Australia and Sri Lanka! I am Shashwat Kumar and alongside Pratyush Rohra, will bring to you everything that happens today! Buckle up folks, this could be a very tasty encounter!
Right. When the fixture list was drawn up, many expected this to be a clash between the favourites and a side that might just seem out of its depth in these conditions. As things stand, though, the dynamics could not have been altered more. Australia arrive having been trounced by New Zealand in their opening fixture. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, seem to have fully recovered from the blip against Namibia and have now strung three wins on the trot.

It has not reached that stage yet where Australia are considered underdogs in this game. But with Sri Lanka showing plenty of encouraging signs, and Australia questioning their credentials, there is an air of unpredictability attached to this contest – something that just enhances the spectacle on store.

Against the Black Caps, Australia capitulated while chasing a big target. Apart from David Warner, who was unlucky to be dismissed the way he was, none of the other batters covered themselves in glory with their strokeplay. Aaron Finch and Mitchell Marsh fell into New Zealand’s traps, with Marcus Stoinis getting out to a spinner again. Glenn Maxwell, too, perhaps overdid his obsession with the reverse hit, eventually getting castled by Ish Sodhi.

That said, this Australian side, at least on paper, seems stronger than the one that won the T20 World Cup last year. It does add pressure but it also tells them that if they flex their muscles properly, they might blow Sri Lanka out of the water.

Speaking of Sri Lanka, well, they seem unrecognisable from the side that was thumped by Namibia a week ago. They have lost a string of fast bowlers to injury since but in Binura Fernando and Lahiru Kumara, they seem to have stumbled upon something workable. Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga have been at their dexterous best, with Chamika Karunaratne also chipping in with wickets. Most of these displays, however, have been against relatively weak batting units. Australia will challenge that notion and how the Islanders react to this match-up could define where this contest heads.

With the bat, Sri Lanka have been slightly dependent on Kusal Mendis. Law of averages suggests that he is due a low score. The way he is batting, though, that does not seem as much of a possibility. Charith Asalanka has also found some form, with Dhananjaya de Silva also stroking the ball nicely against Ireland. Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Dasun Shanaka have not played a substantial knock yet, although both entered the tournament in a rich vein of form; so that might not be a big problem.

Thus, this game, despite what was the notion prior to the tournament, is there for the taking for both teams. Australia, because they are enjoying home advantage and have a title to defend, might just nudge it as favourites. But in Sri Lanka, they know they are facing a side that can beat any team in this competition.

A lot of it, especially in Sri Lanka’s case is conjecture. While they have the ability to throw a spanner in any opponent’s works, they also have the ability to implode and hand over the initiative completely. The Islanders would hope that doesn’t happen, and the Australians would hope that they get that one little opportunity to claw their way back into the tournament.

Should be pretty fascinating, eh?