West Indies
145/9 (20)
Australia
93/5 (12)
Current Run Rate: 0
Required Run Rate: 6.63
AUS need 53 runs in 48 remaining balls
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Aaron Finch *
40
33
5
0
121
Matthew Wade
17
13
3
0
130
P'SHIP
35 (25)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Sheldon Cottrell *
3
0
38
2
12.7
 
3 bad deliveries and he gets hit for a boundary on all three, another unfortunate boundary on the last ball off the edge as Australia get a huge 18 run over
12
overs
93 /5 score
4
1
4
4
1
4
runs
cricket bat icon Aaron Finch *
40 (33)
cricket bat icon Matthew Wade
17 (13)
cricket ball icon Sheldon Cottrell
2 /38
11.6 Sheldon Cottrell to Aaron Finch, EDGED AND FOUR! 18 coming off it, pretty much the game for Australia with that. Short on the outside off, Finch on the backfoot looks to push it into the off-side, takes a healthy edge but goes wide of the keeper, down to third-man for a boundary.
11.5 Sheldon Cottrell to Matthew Wade, back of a length on the middle and off, Wade clipped it into the on-side for a quick single.
11.4 Sheldon Cottrell to Matthew Wade, FOUR MORE! This time to the left of the deep backward square-leg fielder. Another bad delivery, short and down the leg-side, Wade swivels to hammer it for another boundary.
11.3 Sheldon Cottrell to Matthew Wade, FOUR! Half-tracker and down the leg-side, Wade pounces on it as he smashes it behind square on the on-side, sweeper stood no chance as Wade picks up a boundary.
A nasty bounce from the field, as King gets hit on the cheek backing up. A small break for a concussion check on him.
11.2 Sheldon Cottrell to Aaron Finch, back of a length into Finch on the middle and leg, clipped it into the on-side, they take off for a quick single, shy at the striker's end and misses, King backing up gets a bad bounce and it thuds on his cheek.
11.1 Sheldon Cottrell to Aaron Finch, FOUR! Dishes out a freebie first ball. Comes around the wicket, angles a low full toss as Finch leans and crunches it through the covers, runs away and picks out the ropes.
Sheldon Cottrell, (2.0-0-20-2) comes back into the attack.

Better from Wade, leaving a ball here is not a bad option at all, Finch gets a boundary as they get the required runs from this over. They can always go after the fast bowlers.
11
overs
75 /5 score
1
1
4
0
1
0
runs
cricket bat icon Aaron Finch
31 (30)
cricket bat icon Matthew Wade *
8 (10)
cricket ball icon Yannic Cariah
1 /12
10.6 Yannic Cariah to Matthew Wade, googly to finish, good length and turning away from left-hander, Wade picks it up well as he allows it go past him to the keeper.
10.5 Yannic Cariah to Aaron Finch, short and drifts into Finch on the middle and leg, clipped it into the on-side for an easy single.
10.4 Yannic Cariah to Aaron Finch, good length on the stumps, Finch gets a big stride forward to keep it out.
10.3 Yannic Cariah to Aaron Finch, FOUR! That'll break the shackles up a bit. Freebie from Cariah, good length and down the leg-side, Finch swept it away, down to fine-leg for a boundary.
10.2 Yannic Cariah to Matthew Wade, good length on the leg-stump, Wade attempts reverse sweep, goes to deep backward square-leg for one more.
10.1 Yannic Cariah to Aaron Finch, short and turning away from Finch, on the backfoot, he drags it down to long-on for one.
They are below the par run score at the halfway stage with 5 wickets down. A good partnership will get them back in this game, West Indies need to break this partnership as soon as they can.
10
overs
68 /5 score
0
4
0
1
1
0
runs
cricket bat icon Aaron Finch
25 (26)
cricket bat icon Matthew Wade *
7 (8)
cricket ball icon Odean Smith
0 /6
9.6 Odean Smith to Matthew Wade, OH! Excellent bumper, short and angling across left-hander, he pulls off from the shot at the last second as he evades it.