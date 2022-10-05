Stadium
Carrara Oval, Carrara
Pitch
Pacers friendly pitch with extra bounce available.
Playing XI
Lineups out
1
Brandon King(T20I-28 matches-630 runs) was the leading run-scorer in the CPL 2022. He made 422 runs in 13 matches at an average of 38.36 and a strike rate of 135.25. He scored 83 runs off 50 deliveries in the final and helped the Jamaica Tallawahs win the tournament.
2
Cameron Green(T20I-4 matches-120 runs-3 wickets),AUS all-rounder had a great outing in the last series against India. In three innings, he made 118 runs at an average of 39.33 and a strike rate of 214.54. He scored his maiden half-century as well in T20Is.
3
Josh Hazlewood(T20I-33 matches-49 wickets) is the leading wicket-taker for Australia in T20Is this year. He has taken 17 wickets in nine matches at an economy of 6.69 making him a good fantasy pick.
4
Nicholas Pooran(T20I-67 matches-1398 runs) managed to score 108 runs at a strike rate of 117.39 in nine innings of CPL 2022, Despite being the leading run-scorer for West Indies in T20Is this year, he has failed to score over 30 runs in the last seven innings.
5
Hot Picks :C Green,J Hazlewood,B King
Risky Picks:D Warner,T David,J Holder
Stay away :M Stoinis
Grand league Captaincy Picks:J Holder,O McCoy,B King