Wesley Madhewere ( 22 inns, 483 runs) is a terrific all-rounder for ZIM. He looked in great form in the previous series against Bangladesh as well. Also, he scored 72 runs in the first match against Australia.
David Warner ( 132 inns, 5667 runs) is no doubt a powerful opener for Australia. He never disappoints with his batting. He scored 57 runs in the first match and could give a fiery start to the team.
Bowlers like Cameron Green (7 inns, 153 runs, 8 inns, 6 wkts), Adam Zampa, and Ryan Burl have left their mark in the previous games. Green has picked 5 wickets, while Zampa and Burl both managed 3 wickets. They can show magic in their upcoming match as well.
Glenn Maxwell ( 112 inns, 3422 runs) and Sikander Raza (116 inns, 3631 runs) are go-to players when it comes to hard-hitting. Maxwell mustered 32 runs in the first game while Raza didn't score well. They both are known as big-match-winner in international cricket and will be important fantasy picks for 2nd ODI.
Hot Picks: David Warner, Wesley Madhewere, Glenn Maxwell
Safe Picks: Cameron Green, Regis Chakabva, Sikander Raza
Stay Aways: Richard Ngarava
Grand League Captain Picks: David Warner, Sikander Raza