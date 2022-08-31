Create
Zimbabwe
0/0 (0)
Current Run Rate: 0
AUS won the toss and elected to field
 
Just a solitary change for both the sides, Australia have Ashton Agar coming in place of Mitchell Marsh. Zimbabwe have bolstered their batting by having Sean Williams back in the side in place of Victory Nyauchi!
Team News!

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Steven Smith, Alex Carey (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (C & WK), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava
Toss: Australia won the toss and have opted to field first!
Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of the 2nd ODI between Australia and Zimbabwe here in Townsville. This is me, Pradeep and I'll shortly be joined by my dear friend and co-commentator Pragadeesh as we take you through everything transpires. While we build up to the game, have a look at the preview and the fantasy tips below!👇
Need a bit of help with your fantasy teams? Cannot decide which player to bench and which player to include for the contest? Fret not, scroll down a little, read the fantasy article compiled by your Sportskeeda's very own reliable team and get going!
Right. A couple of days ago, Zimbabwe played their first ODI against Australia in Australia in nearly two decades. It was a historic occasion for the African outfit, who have struggled somewhat in the past few years but have found a new lease of life in recent times. The result, though, wasn’t exactly fitting for that occasion, with the visitors being defeated by five wickets.

But it wasn’t a performance that would have dampened their spirits. They lost the game by a considerable margin, although it could be argued that things could have tilted their way had a couple of things worked out in their favour. That said, their batting still looks a little thin, with too much dependence on Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza. The former missed out due to injury on Sunday and Zimbabwe unsurprisingly suffered.

Regis Chakabva has also not been able to make his starts count lately, with their openers largely struggling. Wesley Madhevere was among the runs on Sunday. However, Zimbabwe would ideally want one of their top three to bat through the innings.

With the ball, they had their moments. Richard Ngarava was tidy and accounted for Australian skipper Aaron Finch. Ryan Burl was slightly more expensive, although he did pick up three wickets. Blessing Muzarabani wasn’t risked for the 1st ODI, having endured a prolonged spell on the sidelines. If he is recalled, though, he will most certainly add another dimension to the bowling attack.

Australia, on the other hand, weren’t spotless, although they did just enough to get the job done. David Warner complied a half-century, with Steve Smith also batting till the end. Glenn Maxwell then indulged in his usual pyrotechnics, smashing a nine-ball 32 and sealing the deal for the hosts. All, though, was not plain sailing. Finch endured another failure. Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh couldn’t get going either, meaning that there was a slight wobble before Australia eventually crossed the line.

Bowling wise, they fared pretty well in Pat Cummins’ absence. Cameron Green starred with a five-wicket haul, illustrating just why he is rated so highly among the Aussie faithful. Adam Zampa also returned to scalp three wickets, with Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc bowling with excellent control.

Thus, there is not a lot to suggest that Zimbabwe will be able to buck their trend and get the better of Australia come Wednesday. However, they will take heart from the fact that there were instances where it felt they could realistically challenge the hosts. Those were in relatively short supply but their mere presence should hold them in good stead, especially as they look to stamp their authority on a historic series.

It might not be much and on most days, might not be enough to outlast Australia. For now, though, it could just be the sort of hope they need to produce a more rounded performance.

Should be quite intriguing, eh?