Bat
Bowl
Western Australia Women
South Australia Women
WA-W . BAT
247 Runs
6 Matches
SAU-W . BAT
227 Runs
4 Matches
WA-W . WK
215 Runs
6 Matches
SAU-W . BAT
159 Runs
4 Matches
WA-W . BAT
154 Runs
6 Matches
SAU-W . BAT
138.46
2 Matches
SAU-W . BAT
109.66
4 Matches
WA-W . BOWL
108.06
6 Matches
WA-W . BOWL
100.00
1 Match
SAU-W . BOWL
89.58
4 Matches
WA-W . BOWL
12 Wkts
6 Matches
WA-W . ALL
8 Wkts
6 Matches
WA-W . BOWL
7 Wkts
6 Matches
SAU-W . BOWL
7 Wkts
4 Matches
WA-W . BOWL
4 Wkts
6 Matches
WA-W . ALL
3.78
6 Matches
SAU-W . BOWL
4.19
2 Matches
SAU-W . BOWL
4.36
2 Matches
WA-W . BOWL
4.43
6 Matches
SAU-W . BOWL
4.68
4 Matches
L
W
L
L
W
W
W
D
W
L
L
W
L
L
W
W
W
D
W
L
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
0/0 ()
( Ov, RR: 0)
