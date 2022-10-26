Paul Stirling(118 T20I-3119 runs),the experienced campaigner has been in prolific form in the recent T20Is. He has slammed 108 runs in four innings in the tournament at a strike rate of 127.05.
England have a strong middle order with all-rounders Livingstones,Stokes,S Curran in prolific form. Particularly Livingstone has been impressive to steer the team with composure, which was evident with his knock of 29* to help Engalnd seal the victory.
Barry McCarthy(32 T20I-26 wickets) has bagged only a solitary wicket in four appearances at an economy of 9.42 and also he is not consistent with his line and lengths.
Ben Stokes will be a great multiplier choice for the small leagues. Simi Singh and Gareth Delany are among the punt-picks for this fixture.
Hot Picks :J Buttler,A Hales,S Curran
Risky Picks:P Stirling,J Little,B Stokes
Stay away :S Doheny
Grand League Captaincy Picks:L Tucker,Livingstone,J Little
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)
England
W
W
W
W
W
Ireland
L
W
W
L
W
Head To Head
(Last 10 Matches)
ENG
0-
0
IRE
Team Comparison
(Last 10 Matches)
Overall
On Venue
ENG
VS
IRE
10
Matches Played
10
7
Matches Won
5
162
Average Score
152
203/0
Highest Score
189/5
113/5
Lowest Score
95/5
ENG
VS
IRE
1
Matches Played
0
0
Matches Won
0
138
Average Score
0
138/3
Highest Score
0
138/3
Lowest Score
0
