ENG won the toss and elected to field
 
Andrew Balbirnie: We would have done the same thing. A bit of rain around, chasing in a T20 game can sometimes make things easier knowing what you have to get. We'll try to get some runs on the board and squeeze them the best we can. (Areas of improvement) When we're under pressure, we've just got to come out and throw a few punches. We're going to play against top-quality bowlers throughout the tournament and if we don't come out with that aggression and approach, we're going to be stuck. The message is to just be clear with our plans and back them a hundred percent. We played a warmup game here before we went to Hobart. Hobart was great, a lot of memories made there but it's a chance to create some special memories here as well. It's pretty special for this group to be the first Irish team to play at the MCG. One change. Fionn Hand comes in for Simi Singh.
Jos Buttler: We're going to bowl first. It (the weather) plays into quite a bit, Obviously, we're not sure about the weather so we think it's better to bowl first. We're just focused on Ireland. We've been preparing for this match as soon as the other ones finished. It's a huge game fo runs and we're excited to get going. (Fielding) A lot of these grounds are big playing areas, so fielding is a huge part of that. We've set a really good standard in the last game so we must continue to do that too. (Rotation) Not particularly. We could have changed the time but we'd like to get what we think is our best eleven on the field, regardless of whether there is two games in three days. We're a bit unsure with weather around and we see this as massive game for us and we've picked what we think is our best team for the day.
Playing XIs!

England: Jos Buttler (c,wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, George Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little
Toss Update!

England win the toss and elect to field first!
Pitch Report!

It is a fresh pitch and slightly on the edge of the square, meaning that there is a slightly shorter boundary to one side. There is a nice even covering of grass, Isa Guha says. Shane Watson quips the wicket really looks nice if you are a fast bowler, and the live grass and moisture means that there could be purchase for the pacers. Watson reckons the captain winning the toss would want to bowl first
England have enough in their locker to tip them as the undoubted favorites in this game. They got over the line against Afghanistan in their first contest and will be looking to build some momentum ahead of their headline clash against Australia at the same venue on Friday.

As for Ireland, they're coming into this contest on the high of a thumping win against two champions, the West Indies, in the first round. Different players from the squad have put their hands up in different situations to get Andrew Balbirnie's side where they are and they'll be hoping they can come together as a collective unit to turn it up a notch in this big clash.
Cricketing action is back at the MCG is back after hosting a surreal clash between India and Pakistan a couple of days ago. Today, it hosts a doubleheader. To kick things off, it's the clash of the neighbors, England and Ireland as they go head-to-head.  Ireland have the knack of turning up whenever England come along, and today should be no different. To take you through all that unravels in this contest, it'll be Shashwat Kumar, alongside myself, Pratyush Rohra. 
Right. There have been plenty of surprises at this T20 World Cup already. England’s campaign so far, though, has not been one of those. They began in pristine fashion, registering a five-wicket victory against Afghanistan. They were tested a little during their batting innings but it was the sort of performance that gave them confidence they could make a real mark at this T20 World Cup.

Ireland, on the other hand, were crushed by Sri Lanka in their opening Super 12 fixture. It came on the back of a remarkable turnaround that saw them qualify for this phase in the first place. So, a fair bit of confidence would have been sapped away, and they will now have to make a last-ditch effort to regain it against one of the favourites.

Thus, it seems that Ireland have their work cut out and anything but an England victory would be a surprise. But that is where things start getting interesting. A T20 World Cup is never far away from an upset and after the past few days have seen teams restore order, maybe this is where that buck stops. It might seem a bit of conjecture, but as long as there is a chance, Ireland must believe. After all, they have precedent in this regard.

For those unaware, it has been a little more than 11 years since Ireland remarkably hunted down England’s mammoth total in a World Cup. That was an ODI, although it set the platform for Ireland to start dreaming of such wins. At this T20 World Cup, Ireland have already produced a couple of special performances. Their victory against Scotland, in particular, was superb, considering they were down and out before Curtis Campher and George Dockrell joined hands.

Elsewhere, Andrew Balbirnie and Paul Stirling have also found a bit of form, with Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker also capable of pyrotechnics. Consistency has been a bit of an issue and replicating it against England is another matter altogether. But Ireland at least have something to cling on to.

England, on the other hand, boast one of the most powerful batting units in the world. If Jos Buttler does not get you, Alex Hales could. If neither blazes away, Ben Stokes and Dawid Malan could win them matches. And if all four fail, they will still have Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali and Sam Curran to call upon. So, you kind of get how strong they are, right?

Bowling wise, too, they are much better than Ireland on paper. No one in the Irish lineup comes close to bowling as briskly as Mark Wood. Chris Woakes can swing the ball beautifully and in Stokes, they seem to have found another smart new-ball operator. There is a slight concern over Adil Rashid’s form, although he has more than enough experience to turn things around swiftly.

Thus, as suggested earlier, this is England’s game to lose. They have far better resources and certainly have a lot more pedigree. What Ireland will bank on is for complacency to creep into England’s system. It is not a regular occurrence but if the Irish can detect a sliver of it, and capitalise, they could open up an opportunity.

Again, a lot of it, at this point, is conjecture. But Ireland must believe. If that does not happen, their T20 World Cup campaign could be brought to a grinding halt. If they upstage their more illustrious rivals, though, it could open up the T20 World Cup completely.

Sounds a good game to watch, eh?