Stadium
Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
Pitch
Batting friendly pitch.
Playing XI
Lineups out
Experts are creating their teams, watch this space
Players stats in series
Stats as per Playing 11
Liam Livingstone,the swashbuckling batter and a useful bowler has contributed with 50 runs and three wickets in the T20 World Cup 2022.He could be great add on for your fantasy team.
Wicket keeper batters of both teams(J Buttler,K Mendis) are in a top-notch form providing good starts for their teams making them good fantasy pick for today's fixtures.
Wanindu Hasaranga,the player with a magical hand is one of the most important players for his team. In seven matches, he has scalped 13 wickets at an efficient economy of 6.51.
Adil Rashid has returned wicket-less in three appearances of the tournament. In 12 overs, he has conceded 89 runs, and clearly should not be in your scheme of things.
Hot Picks :K Mendis,D de Silva,J Buttler
Risky Picks:W Hasaranga,D Shanaka,S Curran
Stay away :N Dickwella
Grand League Captaincy Picks:S Curran,W Hasaranga,C Asalanka
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)