Sri Lanka
0/0 (0)
Current Run Rate: 0
SL won the toss and elected to bat
 
The sun is shining brightly at the SCG. No signs of rain, which is exactly what England would want. Right then. The two teams have made their way out for the national anthems. England's first, followed by Sri Lanka.
Right then. We're in a must-win territory as far as England is concerned. The toss didn't go their way and the teams batting first at this venue have won all the games in this tournament so far. That trend will need to change if England are to keep their campaign alive. It is a used pitch and is expected to be on the slower side, which might bring the Sri Lanka spinners into play as the game progresses.

Dasun Shanaka: We are going to bat first. Last seven games, teams batting first have won here. It's an important game for us to try and win our last game and play for pride. The first game we played here, there was some turn. Hopefully, the same today. One change, Chamika Karunaratne comes in.

Jos Buttler: We would have looked to bat first as well. These are the games you want to be involved in. We have to play our best cricket to get through. You've got to try and work out how you go about it. We've got plenty of options with bat and ball, so we have to make the most of it. Same team.
Team News!

England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler (C)(WK), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara
Toss: Sri Lanka won the toss and have opted to bat first!
Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of match number 27 in Group 1 of T20 World Cup 2022 here in Sydney Cricket Ground as England go head to head against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka are looking to spoil the party for England in this all important crunch game, a defeat here will let Australia storm into the semi-finals and a win for England will secure a spot to the next stages. This is me, Pradeep and I'll shortly be joined by my dear friend and co-commentator Pratyush Rohra as we take you through everything transpires. While we build up to the game, have a look at the preview and the fantasy tips below!👇
It was at the Sydney Cricket Ground where England's dreadful World Cup campaign came to an end in 2015. Since then, they have revamped into a completely different unit and now have a chance to seal their spot in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup on the same ground. After Australia's narrow win against Afghanistan yesterday, all England need to do is ensure they win their match against Sri Lanka.

Considering the fact that they have won their last seven T20Is against the Lankan Lions, the England side will start as slight favorites against the Asia Cup champions. However, nothing is certain in this format, and certainly not in this tournament. England found that out the hard way after their loss against Ireland, which is why they find themselves in this current predicament. A loss in this contest would officially draw the curtains on their campaign.

With all to play for, the team would hope that Jos Buttler and Alex Hales can once again find their groove at the top of the order against a Sri Lankan bowling unit that has been depleted of its resources. Dawid Malan and Ben Stokes have found it hard to co-exist at number three and four, but the side showed enough tactical flexibility in the game against New Zealand to cover those cracks. With a deep batting order and hitters till the end, the sides' batting has never really been a concern despite having question marks around certain players.

It's with the ball that England have really come to life. Reece Topley's absence hasn't been felt as much with Mark Wood producing some serious heat after returning from injury. Sam Curran is leading the wicket-taking charts in the tournament with Chris Woakes also serving timely reminders of his threat with the new ball, which has also been shared on occasions by Ben Stokes.

However, if there's one area the team will want to have more control in, it's the middle overs. Adil Rashid has been churning out economical performances but has lacked the cutting edge which helped him be a wicket-taker in the first place. As a result, he is yet to take a wicket in this tournament. Moeen Ali has been economical so far too, with Liam Livingstone doing a tidy job of chipping in. Against a Sri Lankan batting unit that has been far from its best, England seems to have enough ranks to keep them quiet.

Onto the Asia Cup champions then. Truth be told, it has been an underwhelming campaign for a young side that tasted their first bit of significant success at the highest level recently. A string of injuries to their frontline bowlers didn't help their cause either, having won only two games in this group so far. 

Lahiru Kumara has probably been their best bowler in this tournament alongside Maheesh Theekshana. However, his partner-in-crime, Wanindu Hasaranga, hasn't enjoyed the same highs he did in last year's tournament. With conditions favoring the quicker bowlers, Sri Lanka's spinners have been more or less neutralized so far but might come into their own on a surface that has been two-paced on occasions in Sydney.

With the bat in hand, the Sri Lankans haven't been at their consistent best either. Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva have all contributed to the team's wins but the same can't be said for the middle order. Charith Asalanka has blown hot and cold, while Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Dasun Shanaka have flattered to deceive as well. Against an England pace unit that's firing on all cylinders, it will be a stern test for the Sri Lankan batters as they try to finish their campaign on a high.

Sri Lanka's elimination was confirmed after New Zealand's win against Ireland. However, they do have the chance to play party-poopers for England in the backdrop of an Australian crowd supporting them. If that wasn't enough to add some spice to the build-up, former England coach Chris Silverwood is now head coach of the Sri Lankan side and the man responsible for turning their fortunes around. He'll certainly know a thing or two about his opponents tomorrow. 

The last time Sri Lanka won a T20I against England was way back in 2014. Fair to say, a lot has changed since. If Sri Lanka are to produce a result like that again, expect the Australian crowd to sing their praises for a long time to come. A funny game this, ain't it?