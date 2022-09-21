Stadium
St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury, Canterbury
Pitch
Batting friendly pitch
Playing XI
Lineups out
Smriti Mandhana(ODI-75 matches-2983 runs), the star Indian batter continued her red-hot form with a match-winning 91 runs off 99 balls knock in the first match. She will be a safe captaincy choice for this fixture.
Tammy Beaumont(ODI-98 matches-3411 runs), the veteran England opener scored only 7 runs off 21 balls in the last match and is struggling for big knocks with no 20-plus score in her last five overall innings. Her form is a big concern for ENG-W.
Deepti Sharma(ODI-78 matches-1808 runs-89 wickets) is the highest-ranked Indian all-rounder in the ICC ODI charts. She was the best bowler for India in the last match with two wickets while conceding 33 runs.
Pick more middle-order batters(H Kaur, D Sharma, D Wyatt, A Richards) from both sides. Make Indian openers(S Mandhana, S Verma) as captain and vice-captain together in one of your GL teams.
Hot Picks :S Mandhana,H Kaur,D Wyatt
Risky Picks :Y Bhatia,S Ecclestone,A Davidson Richards
Stay away :T Bhatia
Grand League Captain Picks :S Verma,S Dunkley,D Sharma