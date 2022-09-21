Create
India Women
76/2 (13.5)
Current Run Rate: 5.49
ENG-W won the toss and elected to field
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Smriti Mandhana *
27
33
4
0
81
Harmanpreet Kaur
5
9
0
0
55
P'SHIP
10 (13)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Charlie Dean *
2.5
0
11
1
3.9
 
13.5 Charlie Dean to Smriti Mandhana, tossed up delivery, short and turning away wide of off-stump, Mandhana reaches and cuts it to deep covers for one.
13.4 Charlie Dean to Smriti Mandhana, pushes it through, good length and angled into Mandhana on the stumps, hangs back and punched it to mid-off.
13.3 Charlie Dean to Harmanpreet Kaur, floated delivery into Kaur on the pads, drifts into the batter, lunges and clips it around square-leg for an easy single.
13.2 Charlie Dean to Harmanpreet Kaur, drifts the length delivery into Kaur, lunges and clips it straight to short mid-wicket fielder for no run.
13.2 Charlie Dean to Harmanpreet Kaur, WIDE! Struggling with the line slightly here Dean, drifts another one down the leg-side, called another wide.
13.2 Charlie Dean to Smriti Mandhana, OH! WIDE! Walks across off-stump, Mandhana looking to help it down to fine-leg but misses, Jones had no clue as couldn't collect and they pick up a bye as well, called a wide.
13.1 Charlie Dean to Smriti Mandhana, OH! Drops it short, turning sharply into Mandhana, goes back and punched it straight to short extra-cover fielder.
Two experienced pros are out in the middle and another big partnership is needed from them
13
overs
0 /0 score
1
1
0
2
0
0
runs
cricket ball icon Freya Kemp
12.6 Freya Kemp to Harmanpreet Kaur, back of a length on the off-stump, Kaur presses and smothers.
12.5 Freya Kemp to Harmanpreet Kaur, full this time on the outside off, Kaur leans into the drive but not got the timing right, straight to short cover.
12.4 Freya Kemp to Harmanpreet Kaur, OH DEAR! Chipped it in the air but safe, goes well over the fielder at mid-on, Kaur was checking her shot as she lunges and gets a couple of runs in the end.
12.3 Freya Kemp to Harmanpreet Kaur, OH! Back of a length delivery, shaping in on the stumps, right on the money as Kaur covers the line and presses forward to defend.
12.2 Freya Kemp to Smriti Mandhana, back of a length into Mandhana, gets forward and taps it past the covers for a single.
12.1 Freya Kemp to Harmanpreet Kaur, back of a length delivery, shaping away on the outside off, Kaur on the backfoot dabs it away towards backward point for one.
Yastika Bhatia couldn't convert the start into a big score but all credit to Dean for showing quick reflexes to cling onto it. Much needed breakthrough for England as this partnership was causing a big headache to them once again
12
overs
67 /2 score
0
1
0
W
0
1
runs
cricket bat icon Smriti Mandhana
25 (29)
cricket bat icon Harmanpreet Kaur *
1 (2)
cricket ball icon Charlie Dean
1 /6
11.6 Charlie Dean to Harmanpreet Kaur, floated delivery, drifts into Kaur and turning in on the middle and leg, leans and clips it to short fine-leg for a quick single.
11.5 Charlie Dean to Harmanpreet Kaur, loops a full delivery on the off-stump, Kaur lunges and drills it straight back to the bowler.
Harmanpreet Kaur, RHB, walks in at no.4

A sharp take from Dean. It will be very interesting to see the reaction time as it was hit back very hard by Yastika