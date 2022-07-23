Create
South Africa Women
3/0 (1.2)
Current Run Rate: 2.25
ENG-W won the toss and elected to field
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Anneke Bosch *
2
5
0
0
40
Lara Goodall
1
3
0
0
33
P'SHIP
3 (8)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Natalie Sciver *
0.2
0
0
0
0
 
1.3 Natalie Sciver to Anneke Bosch, FOUR! SHOT!
1.2 Natalie Sciver to Anneke Bosch, low full toss around the off-stump line, Bosche was looking to swipe it through the leg-side but checks her shot to tap it back to the bowler, no run
1.1 Natalie Sciver to Anneke Bosch, starts off with a gentle half-volley wide outside the off-stump, Bosch drives it into the covers, no run
Natalie Sciver, right-arm medium-fast, comes into the attack from the other end. She will bowl over the wicket.
Good shape with the new ball from Katherine Brunt, as we've so often come to expect of her. She's tied with Anya Shrubsole on 102 T20I wickets as the duo lead the charts for England.
0.6 Katherine Brunt to Lara Goodall, back of a length and close to the off-stump line, Goodall hangs back to nudge it into the leg-side, no run
0.5 Katherine Brunt to Lara Goodall, goes fuller around the off-stump line, driven to mid-on off the inside splice, no run
0.4 Katherine Brunt to Anneke Bosch, on the fuller side outside the off-stump, Bosch pushes at it and gets a thick outside edge to third man. Streaky runs so far
0.3 Katherine Brunt to Anneke Bosch, OH! Back of a length and that one's skidded on to crash into Bosch's thigh pad, no run
0.2 Katherine Brunt to Lara Goodall, back of a length outside the off-stump, Goodall looks to defend with soft hands. Skews a thick outside edge that runs down to third man. Both openers off the mark
One slip in place as Goodall takes strike.
0.1 Katherine Brunt to Anneke Bosch, LEADING EDGE! Right on the money from Brunt. On the good length at middle and leg, shaping away from Bosch as she tried to work it through the leg-side. The leading edge was uppish but rolled safely to third man for a single 
Anneke Bosch, RHB and Lara Goodall, will open the batting with the former on strike. Katherine Brunt, right-arm fast-medium, has the new ball in hand. She will start over the wicket as the players take a knee in solidarity with the anti-racism movement. Off we go...

Right then! The all-format series might be dusted but South Africa have plenty to play for with the T20 series on the line. Of course, there's a lot at stake with the Commonwealth Games coming up as well. Can they bounce back today then? Let's find out...
Look away, Indian fans. It was on this day in 2017 at the Lord's. The heartbreak, the agony. Well, pretty much the opposite for England. Here are their stars reacting to THAT World Cup win.
Same XI for South Africa.
Teams!

England Women (Playing XI): Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver (c), Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (wk), Maia Bouchier, Bryony Smith, Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Sarah Glenn

South Africa Women (Playing XI): Anneke Bosch, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka