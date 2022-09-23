Stadium
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur, Nagpur
Pitch
The pitch is batting friendly.
Playing XI
To be announced
Hardik Pandya is the best All round option for your fantasy team. He scored 71 runs in the previous game at a strike rate of 236.00 and he also bowled 2 crucial overs as well. Hardik Pandya undoubtedly is the best choice for Captaincy in this game.
Cameron Green is in excellent form, he was the top run scorer of the team in the previous game with a total of 61 runs in just 30 balls and he picked up one important wicket of Suryakumar Yadav as well.
Nathan Ellis (3W) and Axar Patel (3W) are the top bowlers' picks, both of them are in exceptional form and will play an important role in this game.
H2H Stats, Last time when both the teams faced each other Australia won the game by 4 wickets.
Hot Picks: Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Hardik Pandya
Risky Picks: Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh Karthik
Stay aways: Tim David
GL Picks: Rohit Sharma, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch