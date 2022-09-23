Create
Toss delayed due to wet outfield
 
"We're looking at the safety of the players, which is number one priority at the moment", suggest the umpires. They added that the outfield isn't drying as quickly as expected but the ground staff are doing their best to make things work.
Ravi Shastri, speaking to the host broadcaster, mentioned that India would not want to risk Jasprit Bumrah in case it comes down to a 5-over-a-side contest. What is your take on this?👇
8:05 PM: Seems like there are still a few damp patches, especially around the bowler's run-up. The umpires are in the middle but both captains are still in the dressing room.  Latest start for a 5-over contest is 9:46 PM IST! The ground staff are back in the middle, sprinkling some sawdust on the damp patches. There will be another inspection at 8:45 PM.
At the cost of sounding like a broken record, Yuzvendra Chahal's recent returns have been a worry for India. Our featured writer Sai Krishna ponders over why the ace leggie may not be as indispensable to the Indian team as it may seem. Read away!👇
The importance of key player-matchups can never be undermined in this format. Here's a look at three such battles that could decide which way this contest heads once it gets underway!👇
7:05 PM: The latest news is that there will be another inspection at 8 PM IST. There's no rain around, which is the good news. However, the ground conditions aren't deemed good enough. The umpires were out in the middle with the two captains. Understandably so, neither side will want to risk any injuries if the conditions aren't great.
Axar Patel: I back my strengths. I know what my strengths and weaknesses so I work on those. The amount of cricket we've had and the fact that I've done well, I am feeling confident. I had a good last game and I want to take that confidence going forward. I wasn't getting too many wickets in the IPL but since I was doing well with the bat, it rubbed off on my bowling too. I bowled in the areas where I wanted to bowl. I wasn't getting wickets but it was important that I was bowling where I wanted to. That's very important in T20 cricket. When I then played international cricket I looked to control my lines and lengths. If you build pressure you will get wickets. (The secret behind his batting upswing) I think I've got more responsibility since at Delhi Capitals I batted at 6 and I was given the finishing role. Ricky (Ponting) told me that I will do the finishing role. So I practiced accordingly in the nets. I knew I would have to score more runs in fewer deliveries. When you finish games you gain confidence and that helps my batting.
The batters from both sides had a ball in the opening T20I and they will be itching to make a mark today as well. Here's a look at three batters who could score the most runs in this 2nd T20I in Nagpur!👇
Glenn Maxwell: The goals were to start this progression to the World cup and get out processes in line. We're missing a few key players here but the others have their chance. The buildup to the momentum before the New Zealand game is key. (Challenges in India) There's much time to try and get yourself ready for the same time. So, you just get yourself in the right mindset and be ready to go. The crowds have been phenomenal. We're so excited to be back here and it's great to be a part of it. (Cameron Green) I don't think anyone wound him up. We know what Green can do but he caught us all by surprise. It's the first time he has opened in T20 cricket and his power and ability were excellent to watch. Just excited about what he's going to produce tonight.
It was a run-fest in Mohali but things could come under control today in Nagpur. Either way, the bowlers will be under immense scrutiny given that they have a big task on hand in stopping some of the biggest gunslingers in the opposition. Here's a look at three bowlers who could pick up the most wickets today!👇
Suryakumar Yadav: (Summing up his rise) I think it has been an amazing journey and a wonderful ride till now. I have enjoyed every step of it, just working hard towards everything. (Favorite position to bat) Opening (laughs). I've enjoyed batting at every position but looking at the batting order right now, four is perfect for me because the way I can control the game in the middle overs. I enjoy batting at that time when the pressure is really high. (Challenges in Australia) I think the most important challenge will be the big grounds.You'll have to be very smart in your shot selections and your approach towards it but I think the rest remains the same. You still have to go out there and express yourself. (Expectations tonight?) 1-1 tonight.
Update: The weather is absolutely fine, but the ground isn't completely ready yet owing to the rain yesterday. An inspection will take place at 7 PM IST and so we are in for a delayed start today.
Pitch report! 

The conditions are overcast today and it is very very humid. This pitch has a darkish look to it and it's been under the covers for a long time. So, there would be sweating. Normally when teams win the toss they look to bat first, and the results show that but with the rain around, I won't be surprised if the team that wins the toss might want to do otherwise. The surface has a darker shade to it, which is tacky and there are patches that are dry. This might be a two-paced track early on with the odd ball holding up in the surface. The par score is a little over 150 and it shouldn't change too much unless someone gets off to a flier, suggests Ravi Shastri
First up, news on the weather - it's good! Yes, it's absolutely fine for the moment and we should have a full contest ahead of us. Fingers crossed it stays that way though, given the murky weather the city has seen in the last couple of days!

As for what to expect today, nothing can possibly top the expected return of Jasprit Bumrah to the Indian XI. More so, with the rest of the Indian attack struggling for consistency since the Asia Cup. Umesh Yadav might be the one making way despite his double-whammy breaking the game open in the Mohali fixture, but given that this is his home ground as well, it remains to be seen if the team management gives him another go today.

As for Australia, Kane Richardson missed the last game with an injury and given that he has been named in their squad for the T20 World Cup, he could get a look-in if passed fit. Expect no other changes though, with Nathan Ellis doing his reputation no harm whatsoever amidst all that carnage in Mohali.