"Easily best left-arm spinner in India"- Fans heap praise on Axar Patel after his sensational spell against Australia in 2nd T20I

Fans applaud Axar Patel for his magnificent spell on friday
Fans applaud Axar Patel for his magnificent spell on Friday against Australia in the second T20I
·
2 Comments
Balakrishna
Balakrishna
ANALYST
Modified Sep 23, 2022 10:49 PM IST

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel (2/13) was on the receiving end of applause from fans after his phenomenal spell against Australia in the second T20I on Friday, September 23, in Nagpur. Axar gave India an ideal start after the Men in Blue asked the opponents to bat first in the 8-overs-per-side contest.

The lanky spinner cleaned up big hitters Glenn Maxwell (0) and Tim David (2) during a two-over spell and dented the Australian innings. However, the rest of the Indian bowlers did not back his efforts as all the other four conceded more than 10 runs per over.

Australia managed to post 90/5 in 8 overs as a result. Matthew Wade (43* off 20 balls) once again proved to be the chief nemesis of the Indian bowling attack.

Fans took note of the proceedings and heaped praise on Axar Patel for bowling craftily and picking up crucial wickets without much support from other bowlers. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter in this regard:

Wickets of Axar Patel in this series:FinchGreenInglisGreenDavid 4-0-17-2 when Aus scored 211/62-0-13-2 in a 8 over game
Yet another fantastic spell by Axar Patel - 2/13 in 2 overs with one of them being in the Powerplay in a 8 overs game. Huge wickets of Maxwell and Tim David, excellent stuff from Axar! https://t.co/ciuP70GGUl
Yet another brilliant spell this from Axar Patel. ⁦@RevSportzhttps://t.co/WGvbvPPFif
Axar Patel - The master of keeping it simple. You miss and I hit.Zooming in quicker through the air and some scrambled seam from time to time.There seems to be a hint of grip too.
Axar patel(Baapu) to australian batting line up https://t.co/XRGyvVN1kM
Axar Patel early contender for the Player of the match award. Madness.
India is blessed to have Ravindra Jadeja but more blessed to have Axar Patel when Jadeja isn't available.
Axar Patel is the name 🔥🔥👌🏻
Axar Patel is making a strong case for being in the playing XI for the #T20WorldCup2022, with his simple "going for the wickets" bowling.#INDvAUS https://t.co/UbXxqGmm5d
Every Indian to Axar Patel rn:#IndVsAus https://t.co/lfWSWnKkNX
8 overs ke match mein Axar Patel 2 overs 13 for 2, extraordinary performance 🇮🇳👏#IndvAus #SportsYaari @akshar2026
Axar patel in indian bowling line-up these days!!#INDvAUS https://t.co/eklAXIqpqP
#INDvsAUST20I #IndVsAus #axarpatel #JaspritBumrah #ViratKohli #RohitSharma Today Axar Patel be like !! https://t.co/9XontD5mfL
People laughed at us when we retained Axar Patel in IPL, he's easily best left arm spinner in India
Axar Patel brilliant again. He has been a better bowler than Jadeja for a while now. Glad to see him performing consistently. #INDvsAUS
Axar Patel not leaving any opportunity to cement his place in the Indian playing XI. Figures of 2-0-13-2 in an eight-over match is brilliant 👏🏻#INDvAUS
#INDvsAUST20I #IndVsAus #axarpatel #ViratKohli #JaspritBumrah #RohitSharma Today Axar Patel be like !! https://t.co/G6RC2vyU8q
Bullseye 🎯Love the accuracy of Axar Patel. 👌🏻#INDvAUS https://t.co/AvuRQiE10r

"I am being given more responsibility with the bat"- Axar Patel on his role in T20 cricket post IPL 2022

Speaking to host broadcasters ahead of the second T20I against Australia, Axar Patel opened up about his role as a lower-order batter for the Indian team in the T20 format over the past year.

He acknowledged that finishing a couple of games for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 gave him a much-needed confidence boost to take his batting to the next level.

"I am being given more responsibility with the bat. For Delhi Capitals, I was batting at No. 6 in the finisher’s role. Ricky told me that I would be the finisher in the team. After being given that responsibility, I started working harder in the nets to prepare for the role. Once you are able to finish a couple of games, your confidence goes up. I think that is improving my batting."

He added:

"I wasn’t getting wickets in the IPL, but I was doing well with the bat, so I carried that confidence into my bowling. Even though I wasn’t getting wickets, I was able to bowl in the areas that I wanted to, which is very important in T20 cricket."

The success of Axar has made up for, in this series at least, the absence of Ravindra Jadeja from the Indian team due to an injury. With his ability to bowl tightly and contribute runs down the order, Axar is uncannily similar to the veteran Indian all-rounder.

Should Axar Patel be in the Indian playing XI during the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia? Sound off in the comments section.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
