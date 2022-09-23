"Easily best left-arm spinner in India"- Fans heap praise on Axar Patel after his sensational spell against Australia in 2nd T20I

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel (2/13) was on the receiving end of applause from fans after his phenomenal spell against Australia in the second T20I on Friday, September 23, in Nagpur. Axar gave India an ideal start after the Men in Blue asked the opponents to bat first in the 8-overs-per-side contest.

The lanky spinner cleaned up big hitters Glenn Maxwell (0) and Tim David (2) during a two-over spell and dented the Australian innings. However, the rest of the Indian bowlers did not back his efforts as all the other four conceded more than 10 runs per over.

Australia managed to post 90/5 in 8 overs as a result. Matthew Wade (43* off 20 balls) once again proved to be the chief nemesis of the Indian bowling attack.

Fans took note of the proceedings and heaped praise on Axar Patel for bowling craftily and picking up crucial wickets without much support from other bowlers. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter in this regard:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Wickets of Axar Patel in this series:



Finch

Green

Inglis

Green

David



4-0-17-2 when Aus scored 211/6

2-0-13-2 in a 8 over game Wickets of Axar Patel in this series:FinchGreenInglisGreenDavid 4-0-17-2 when Aus scored 211/62-0-13-2 in a 8 over game

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Yet another fantastic spell by Axar Patel - 2/13 in 2 overs with one of them being in the Powerplay in a 8 overs game. Huge wickets of Maxwell and Tim David, excellent stuff from Axar! Yet another fantastic spell by Axar Patel - 2/13 in 2 overs with one of them being in the Powerplay in a 8 overs game. Huge wickets of Maxwell and Tim David, excellent stuff from Axar! https://t.co/ciuP70GGUl

Bharath Ramaraj @Fancricket12 Axar Patel - The master of keeping it simple. You miss and I hit.



Zooming in quicker through the air and some scrambled seam from time to time.



There seems to be a hint of grip too. Axar Patel - The master of keeping it simple. You miss and I hit.Zooming in quicker through the air and some scrambled seam from time to time.There seems to be a hint of grip too.

Div🦁 @div_yumm Axar patel(Baapu) to australian batting line up Axar patel(Baapu) to australian batting line up https://t.co/XRGyvVN1kM

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Axar Patel early contender for the Player of the match award. Madness. Axar Patel early contender for the Player of the match award. Madness.

EngiNerd. @mainbhiengineer India is blessed to have Ravindra Jadeja but more blessed to have Axar Patel when Jadeja isn't available. India is blessed to have Ravindra Jadeja but more blessed to have Axar Patel when Jadeja isn't available.

CM Arjun Prasad  @CMArjunPrasad96 🏻 Axar Patel is the name Axar Patel is the name 🔥🔥👌🏻

Avinash Chandra Kishan @AvinashCKishan



#INDvAUS Axar Patel is making a strong case for being in the playing XI for the #T20WorldCup2022 , with his simple "going for the wickets" bowling. Axar Patel is making a strong case for being in the playing XI for the #T20WorldCup2022, with his simple "going for the wickets" bowling.#INDvAUS https://t.co/UbXxqGmm5d

Sushant Mehta @SushantNMehta

#IndvAus #SportsYaari @akshar2026 8 overs ke match mein Axar Patel 2 overs 13 for 2, extraordinary performance 8 overs ke match mein Axar Patel 2 overs 13 for 2, extraordinary performance 🇮🇳👏#IndvAus #SportsYaari @akshar2026

Dinklage @dinklage_

#INDvAUS Axar patel in indian bowling line-up these days!! Axar patel in indian bowling line-up these days!!#INDvAUS https://t.co/eklAXIqpqP

Shlok @aegonaryaa People laughed at us when we retained Axar Patel in IPL, he's easily best left arm spinner in India People laughed at us when we retained Axar Patel in IPL, he's easily best left arm spinner in India

Vishesh Roy @vroy38 Axar Patel brilliant again. He has been a better bowler than Jadeja for a while now. Glad to see him performing consistently. #INDvsAUS Axar Patel brilliant again. He has been a better bowler than Jadeja for a while now. Glad to see him performing consistently. #INDvsAUS

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen 🏻



#INDvAUS Axar Patel not leaving any opportunity to cement his place in the Indian playing XI. Figures of 2-0-13-2 in an eight-over match is brilliant Axar Patel not leaving any opportunity to cement his place in the Indian playing XI. Figures of 2-0-13-2 in an eight-over match is brilliant 👏🏻#INDvAUS

Prateek Sharma @prateeek5harma

Love the accuracy of Axar Patel. 🏻

#INDvAUS BullseyeLove the accuracy of Axar Patel. Bullseye 🎯Love the accuracy of Axar Patel. 👌🏻#INDvAUS https://t.co/AvuRQiE10r

"I am being given more responsibility with the bat"- Axar Patel on his role in T20 cricket post IPL 2022

Speaking to host broadcasters ahead of the second T20I against Australia, Axar Patel opened up about his role as a lower-order batter for the Indian team in the T20 format over the past year.

He acknowledged that finishing a couple of games for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 gave him a much-needed confidence boost to take his batting to the next level.

"I am being given more responsibility with the bat. For Delhi Capitals, I was batting at No. 6 in the finisher’s role. Ricky told me that I would be the finisher in the team. After being given that responsibility, I started working harder in the nets to prepare for the role. Once you are able to finish a couple of games, your confidence goes up. I think that is improving my batting."

He added:

"I wasn’t getting wickets in the IPL, but I was doing well with the bat, so I carried that confidence into my bowling. Even though I wasn’t getting wickets, I was able to bowl in the areas that I wanted to, which is very important in T20 cricket."

The success of Axar has made up for, in this series at least, the absence of Ravindra Jadeja from the Indian team due to an injury. With his ability to bowl tightly and contribute runs down the order, Axar is uncannily similar to the veteran Indian all-rounder.

Should Axar Patel be in the Indian playing XI during the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia? Sound off in the comments section.

