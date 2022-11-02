Virat Kohli is the best choice for captaincy in this game,he is a consistent player in terms of fantasy pointsand he the highest run scorer of the team in this T20 World Cup with a total of 156 runs in just 3 innings at a strike rate of 156.00.
Hardik Pandya is the best All-Round pick for your fantasy team, he picked up 4 wickets at an economy rate of 7.55 and 40 runs in his first game against Pakistan.
Arshdeep Singh(7W) andTaskin Ahmed(8W)are the top bowlers' picks, both of them are in exceptional form and will play an important role in this game.
H2H Stats, last time when both the teams faced each other India won the game by 30 Runs.
Hot Picks: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Shakib Al Hasan