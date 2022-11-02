Create
11/0 (2.4)
Current Run Rate: 4.13
BAN won the toss and elected to field
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Rohit Sharma *
2
6
0
0
33
KL Rahul
8
11
0
1
72
P'SHIP
11 (16)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Taskin Ahmed *
1.4
0
2
0
1.2
 
2.3 Taskin Ahmed to Rohit Sharma, back of a length delivery outside off stump. Rohit sits back in his crease and cuts it straight to the fielder in the ring at backward point. Dots piling up now!
2.2 Taskin Ahmed to Rohit Sharma, OH! Back of a length delivery just outside off stump. Rohit throws his hands at it but does not make any contact whatsoever
2.1 Taskin Ahmed to Rohit Sharma, JAFFA! Length delivery in the channel that threatens to come in before nipping away. Rohit dangles his bat and is fortunate to not feather it through to the keeper
Lone slip in now
An attempted expansive drive from Rahul to end that over. Perhaps an indicator of the mentality switch after that six, which could prove to be the release shot he was looking for. There is a bit of movement on offer for the seamers with some extra bounce as well.
2
overs
10 /0 score
0
1nb
0
1
1
6
0
runs
cricket bat icon KL Rahul *
8 (11)
cricket bat icon Rohit Sharma
1 (2)
cricket ball icon Shoriful Islam
0 /9
1.6 Shoriful Islam to KL Rahul, AHH! Length delivery slanted across the batter outside off stump. Rahul looks to go inside out but only connects with the blustery Adelaide air. At least there is some intent!
That's more like it! And that's an excellent catch in the crowd as well. 
1.5 Shoriful Islam to KL Rahul, SIX! SHOT! Back of a length delivery on leg stump. Rahul picks up the length very early and dumps it way over the deep square leg fence! That was sweet!
Stat Alert: KL Rahul's strike rate in the Powerplay in this tournament is currently 55.81. He is yet to bat beyond that phase of play.
1.4 Shoriful Islam to Rohit Sharma, back of a length delivery just outside off stump. Rohit stands up tall and heaves it away towards fine leg for one more run
Two slips are still in place
1.3 Shoriful Islam to KL Rahul, back of a length delivery on leg stump. Rahul gets up on his toes and tucks the ball off his hips towards the sweeper at fine leg for a single
1.2 Shoriful Islam to KL Rahul, excellent yorker darted into the batter's boots. Rahul has a flick at it but is late on the stroke as the ball goes past the bat and thuds into the pads
Free hit coming up. An opportunity for KL Rahul to break the shackles. 
1.2 Shoriful Islam to KL Rahul, length delivery in the channel just outside off stump. Rahul gets onto the front foot and defends the ball into the off side towards backward point. But hang on, it seems Shoriful has overstepped! 
1.1 Shoriful Islam to KL Rahul, full delivery just outside off stump. Rahul comes onto the front foot and pushes the ball down the ground towards the fielder at mid off. Not a lot of swing!
Shoriful Islam, left-arm medium fast, comes into the attack
A sedate start from India, to say the least. There's a certain sense of pressure on KL Rahul, despite the team management backing him to come good. Getting off the mark will make him feel a lot better, as it does for any batter. He can't afford to dot up too often though because that will only put some pressure on his captain.