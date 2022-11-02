T20 World Cup 2022: [WATCH] KL Rahul removes dangerous Litton Das with unbelievable direct-hit

KL Rahul produced a brilliant run out for India in their T20 World Cup game against Bangladesh in Adelaide on Wednesday, November 2. He removed the dangerous Litton Das, who was batting on 60 off 27 balls, with an excellent throw at the non-striker’s end.

The incident took place in the eighth over after a rain break when Nazmul Hossain Shanto played it towards the deep mid-wicket.

He pushed Das for the second, but Rahul quickly collected the ball and got rid of it. Even a full-length dive couldn’t help the batter return to his crease as Rahul's throw hit a bullseye to give India a massive breakthrough.

Watch the dismissal here:

The Men in Blue were delighted to get their first wicket as Bangladesh were ahead in the game via the DLS method calculations ahead of the rain interruption, with Das taking the Indian bowlers to the cleaners.

A rain interruption revised Bangladesh’s target to 151 in 16 overs. Das’ wicket shifted the momentum in India’s favor as they quickly removed both the opposition openers after Bangladesh's innings resumed following the rain break, leaving Shakib Al Hasan and Co. at 84/2 in 9.1 overs.

KL Rahul returns to form ahead of T20 World Cup semifinals

KL Rahul also slammed a half-century against Bangladesh to return to form. He struck fifty off 32 deliveries, including four sixes and three boundaries.

His exceptional knock, coupled with Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 64 off 44 balls and Suryakumar Yadav’s knock of 16-ball 30, helped the Men in Blue post 184/6 in 20 overs.

Speaking to Star Sports on the mid-match show, KL Rahul expressed his delight at returning to form:

“Been mixed feelings. I got some good knocks before coming to Australia. But the first three games haven't gone my way. I think I was doing a lot of things right. I wasn't worried about missing out in the last three games.

"I am happy I got a good innings under my belt. We will have to bowl well with the new ball. Some wickets might put pressure on them.”

Rahul managed only single-digit scores of 4, 9 and 9 in the first three matches against Pakistan, the Netherlands, and South Africa, respectively.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Co. will be keen to register wins against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe and enter the knockout stage on a high note. They are chasing their second T20 World Cup trophy after a 15-year gap.

