South Africa
106/8 (20)
India
29/2 (6.4)
Current Run Rate: 0
Required Run Rate: 5.85
IND need 78 runs in 13.2 remaining overs
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Suryakumar Yadav *
12
3
0
2
400
KL Rahul
11
26
2
0
42
P'SHIP
12 (3)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Anrich Nortje *
0.4
0
12
1
18
 
6.4 Anrich Nortje to Suryakumar Yadav, SIX! AUTHORITY!
That's what extra pace does. It comes fast and travels equally quickly.
6.3 Anrich Nortje to Suryakumar Yadav, SIX! STREAKY! At a back of a length on the middle stump with a bit of late movement away from SKY as he looked to pull. Skews it off a thick outside edge to sky it in the night sky, having enough on it to clear the third man boundary 
6.2 Anrich Nortje to Suryakumar Yadav, OHH! Jags back in from a back of a length at 143 clicks, cramping SKY up in as he awkwardly keeps it out, no run
Suryakumar Yadav, RHB, comes to the crease. He will take strike.
Someone's turned the volume down in Thiruvananthapuram. The 'King' is out of the equation and Nortje strikes first ball with a bumper. Now now - we have a game on hand folks!
6.1 Anrich Nortje to Virat Kohli, EDGED! GONE! NORTJE STRIKES FIRST BALL! That's what extra pace can do. This one was short and wide, there to be hit, to be honest. Kohli misses out because of a bit of extra bounce, wafting at it and only gifting a nick to de Kock for a simple catch. India in a spot of bother now!
Watch out for the speedometer. Anrich Nortje, right-arm fast, comes into the attack. He will bowl over the wicket.
This is India's lowest Powerplay score in a T20I. They will be relieved that Rabada and Parnell have got three of their overs out of the way though but with the asking rate creeping up slowly, a break-free over will go a long way in unshackling them.
6
overs
17 /1 score
0
0
0
1
0
0
runs
cricket bat icon KL Rahul *
11 (26)
cricket bat icon Virat Kohli
3 (8)
cricket ball icon Wayne Parnell
0 /11
5.6 Wayne Parnell to KL Rahul, back of a length delivery with a bit of movement into Rahul, hangs back to push it down the pitch, no run
5.5 Wayne Parnell to KL Rahul, half-volley in the channel outside off-stump, Rahul maintains his balance for an exquisite drive but it's straight to the fielder at cover, no run
5.4 Wayne Parnell to Virat Kohli, full and straight on this occasion, Kohli whips it off the inside splice towards fine leg. Splendid work from Rabada to keep it down to a single
5.3 Wayne Parnell to Virat Kohli, good length delivery shaping across the right-hander, Kohli thinks about having a poke at it before checking his shot, no run
5.2 Wayne Parnell to Virat Kohli, back of a length in the off-stump channel, Kohli defends it into the off-side with soft hands. Looking to steal a single but it wasn't on, no run
5.1 Wayne Parnell to Virat Kohli, good length delivery on the leg-stump line, Kohli uses his wrists effectively to clip it to mid-wicket, no run
It's been a crawl and a struggle thus far with Rahul failing to break free. He is clearly looking to bide his time in and stay in for the long haul though. Wickets are the only way South Africa can win this and they desperately need something to show for their perseverant approach.
5
overs
16 /1 score
0
4
0
0
0
0
runs
cricket bat icon KL Rahul *
11 (24)
cricket bat icon Virat Kohli
2 (4)
cricket ball icon Kagiso Rabada
1 /6
4.6 Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, dug in at a back of a length outside the off-stump, Rahul comfortably sways out of the way
Clearly off the pad but the impact might save Rahul here. And it does! He will carry on!