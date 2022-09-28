Stadium
Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
Pitch
Pacers friendly pitch with extra bounce and movement availabe.
Playing XI
Lineups out
Reeza Hendricks(T20I-48 matches-1372 runs) is in form of his life in the shortest format of the game. He smashed three fifties against England and scored 116 runs in two matches against Ireland in the last two series.
Quinton de Kock(T20I-69 matches-1894 runs) has struggled for the big knocks in recent T20Is but was in good form in CPL 2022. He scored 221 runs in just seven matches with the help of two big fifties and will be looking to carry that form.
Aiden Markram(T20I-23 matches-722 runs-6 wickets),the star batting all-rounder ranks second in the ICC T20I batters chart. He scored 83 runs in just two matches against Ireland at a strike rate of 224.32 in the latest T20I series.
Indian bowlers struggle in death overs continues as Harshal Patel has struggled for consistency in international cricket lately. Harshal took only one wicket in three matches against Australia and conceded 99 runs at an economy rate of 12.37.
Hot Picks :V Kohli,A Patel,S Yadav,R Hendricks
Risky Picks:D Miller,R Sharma,J Bumrah
Stay away :D Hooda
Grand League Captain Picks:K Rabada,A Markram,R Hendricks