Stadium
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Lahore
Pitch
Batting friendly pitch with some help available for pacers.
Playing XI
Lineups out
1
Mohammad Rizwan is the best batting option for your fantasy team. He is the top run scorer in this series so far with a total of 252 runs at an average of 84.00 and he can add valuable fantasy points from his wicket keeping skills as well. Mohammad Rizwan undoubtedly is the best choice for Captaincy in this game.
2
Harry Brook is in excellent form, he is the top run scorer for the England team, he scored a total of 188 at an average of 94.00 and he will be a valuable fantasy pick in this game.
3
Adil Rashid (4W) and Mohammad Nawaz (4W) are the top bowlers' picks, both of them are in exceptional form and will play an important role in this game.
4
H2H Stats, Last time when both the teams faced each other Pakistan won the game by 3 runs.
5
Hot Picks: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Mohammad Nawaz
Risky Picks: David Willey, Liam Dawson, Khushdil Shah
Stay aways: Iftikhar Ahmed
GL Picks: Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Philip Salt