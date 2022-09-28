Create
Pakistan
145/10 (19)
Current Run Rate: 7.63
Inning Break : ENG won the toss and elected to field
Pakistan are all out for 145!

Babar Azam told in the toss that any total above 160 should be defendable in the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore but his team fell short by 15 runs. The lowest ever total defended successfully in this pitch is 147 as Pakistan fail to breach that mark. 

England came out with a simple trick to entice the Pakistani batters - bang it short and take the catch in the deep. They got not one, not two but five wickets from that avenue. Babar Azam was the first one to fall prey as his pull landed straight into the hands of the deep square leg fielder. Haider Ali top edged the ball straight back to the bowler Mark Wood while Iftikhar Ahmed hung back and cut it straight towards the fielder at backward point inside the circle. Debutant Aamer Jamal gloved it back to the keeper Phil Salt while Haris Rauf mistimed his heave to hand a catch at deep midwicket. Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan tried to be cheeky between the wickets and paid the due price as only three Pakistani batters reached the double-digit mark. 

Mohammad Rizwan once again showed why is ranked No 1 in the world in T20I with the bat as he registered a well-deserved 63 runs on the board. However, his innings came to an end in an anti-climactic fashion as he glanced a leg stump line full toss straight to the hands of the deep fine leg fielder. 
Mark Wood: I kind of feel fresh (because of break), so I got my rhythm. Yes, that was discussed in dressing room (bowling short balls). We knew they would get aggressive, and we will get wickets. We want to perform well in the World Cup and want to win games. They have got some quality bowlers but if we get off to a good start, we should be able to win this one. 
18.6 Chris Woakes to Haris Rauf, OUT! MILES UP IN THE AIR AND TAKEN! That's the end of Pakistan's inning, they do have something to bowl at though. Rauf launches the length delivery but gets too much elevation, goes into the night sky as deep square-leg fielder settles to pouch.
18.5 Chris Woakes to Haris Rauf, SIX! BOOM! Picked the bones out of that one. Short on the outside off, Rauf gets into position and DISPATCHED it way over deep mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
18.4 Chris Woakes to Haris Rauf, back of a length into Rauf, on the backfoot he tapped it into the on-side for another dot.
18.3 Chris Woakes to Mohammad Wasim, short on the outside off, Wasim on the backfoot carves it away, deep point gathers and keeps them for just one.
18.2 Chris Woakes to Mohammad Wasim, FOUR! Change of pace, back of a length on the off-stump, Wasim waits and thumped it back past the bowler, mid-off had no chance as it runs away and picks out the ropes.
18.1 Chris Woakes to Mohammad Wasim, short and rising in on the fourth stump, Wasim had thoughts about poking but withdraws him at the last second to let it go.
Two overs to go and it is the tailenders out there. 147 is the lowest score defended on this pitch and it came all the way back in 2019 by Sri Lanka. 
17.6 Sam Curran to Haris Rauf, change of pace, back of a length on the outside off, Rauf waits to dab it away but misses.
17.5 Sam Curran to Haris Rauf, full delivery on the middle and leg, Rauf flicked it away nicely towards deep square-leg and in the gap, they scamper through for a brace.
17.5 Sam Curran to Haris Rauf, WIDE! Loses the radar, strays it way down the leg-side, signaled a wide.
Sam Curran doesn't celebrate on that occasion. He knows it was a bad delivery. Lucky to get a wicket let alone get away with a boundary. 
17.4 Sam Curran to Mohammad Rizwan, OUT! STRAIGHT TO FINE-LEG AND GONE! Full toss down the leg-side, Rizwan could've hit that one anywhere but he's helped it straight to Rashid at fine-leg, who takes a good catch and Pakistan's hope of getting to a decent total diminishes with that.

Mohammad Rizwan c Adil Rashid b Sam Curran 63 (46b, 2x4s, 3x6s)
17.3 Sam Curran to Mohammad Wasim, short delivery into the chest height of Wasim, pulls it all along the ground to deep square-leg for one more.
17.2 Sam Curran to Mohammad Wasim, short on the outside off, Wasim was a touch late into the pull shot and misses, through to the keeper.
17.1 Sam Curran to Mohammad Rizwan, short on the outside off, comes around the wicket, Rizwan cuts it to deep covers for a single.
Rizwan and Wasim survive Mark Wood. Three more overs to go and Rizwan needs to keep more of the strike. If not in the form of boundaries, then by taking doubles. 