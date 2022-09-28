IND vs SA 2022: “GOAT Stuff”- Fans react as Ravichandran Ashwin bowls very economical spell in series opener

Indian ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin made an impressive comeback for the Men in Blue on Wednesday (September 28). Playing against South Africa, he bowled an extremely economical spell in the first T20I in Thiruvananthapuram.

Ashwin replaced Yuzvendra Chahal after the leg-spinner was rested for the opening fixture against South Africa. The off-spinner took full advantage of the situation after the Proteas lost five early wickets in the powerplay overs. He gave away only eight runs in his four overs, which also included a maiden, but failed to bag a wicket.

Interestingly, he failed to find an opportunity during the recently concluded T20I series against Australia, which India won 2-1.

Fans took to Twitter to hail Ashwin after his heroics in the T20I opener against the South Africans. Here are some of the reactions:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Crazy spell by Ravi Ashwin - conceded just 8 runs in 4 overs. High class stuff by Ash, just too good! Crazy spell by Ravi Ashwin - conceded just 8 runs in 4 overs. High class stuff by Ash, just too good! https://t.co/Dz9zz519u5

Pratham🇮🇳 @72ndCenturyWhen Ashwin bowled 4 overs and only conceded 8 runs Ashwin bowled 4 overs and only conceded 8 runs 😳🔥

Janagesh @Janagesh_03



@ashwinravi99



#INDvsSA Crazy spell from Ravichandran Ashwin by just conceding 8 runs in 4 overs. Crazy spell from Ravichandran Ashwin by just conceding 8 runs in 4 overs. 🔥@ashwinravi99 ❤️#INDvsSA https://t.co/wboeZ8h5k9

Yashpalsinh jadeja @yashpalsinhhh

Jab bhi moka mile performe kare

That's r Ashwin Na dare na gym kareJab bhi moka mile performe kareThat's r Ashwin #INDvsSA Na dare na gym kare Jab bhi moka mile performe kare That's r Ashwin #INDvsSA https://t.co/S5eMl2V5Zc

Cricket Page @CricketPage3 Crazy spell by Ravi Ashwin - conceded just 8 runs in 4 overs. High class stuff by Ash, just too good Crazy spell by Ravi Ashwin - conceded just 8 runs in 4 overs. High class stuff by Ash, just too good https://t.co/n7rSaBv56P

Abhinav @Abhisayss Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Crazy spell by Ravi Ashwin - conceded just 8 runs in 4 overs. High class stuff by Ash, just too good! Crazy spell by Ravi Ashwin - conceded just 8 runs in 4 overs. High class stuff by Ash, just too good! https://t.co/Dz9zz519u5 But kya fayda This management has trust more on Chahal than Ashwin and Bishnoi. twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra… But kya fayda This management has trust more on Chahal than Ashwin and Bishnoi. twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…

😎🥳 kyun bataye🥳😎 @Ab_sb_theek_h



#INDvsSA

He used to be my crush 🤣 once Ashwin with 4-1-8-0 records the most economical spell by an Indian bowler in T20Is.He used to be my crush 🤣 once Ashwin with 4-1-8-0 records the most economical spell by an Indian bowler in T20Is. #INDvsSAHe used to be my crush 🤣 once 😂🔂

amit @AmitPatra21 Goat stuff by ashwin Goat stuff by ashwin 🌝

A clinical bowling performance from India helped the hosts restrict the Proteas to 106/8 in 20 overs as four batters, including captain Temba Bavuma, registered ducks. All-rounder Keshav Maharaj top-scored for SA with 35-ball 41 and helped the visitors reach the 100-run mark.

Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers for India with figures of 3/32 in his four overs. Deepak Chahar and Harshal Patel also scalped a couple of wickets each, while Axar Patel settled for one wicket.

India's score stands at 38-2 after nine overs at the time of writing.

Ravichandran Ashwin named in India squad for T20 World Cup

The Rajasthan Royals spinner has been named in the India squad for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next month. The 36-year-old has, so far, taken five wickets in six matches at an economy of 6.12 this year. He was also part of the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE.

The veteran bowler has scalped 66 wickets in 57 T20Is at a decent economy rate of 6.8. Besides his bowling exploits, he is also a handy batting option in the lower order.

India squad for the ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players - Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Chahar.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far