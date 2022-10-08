Create
IND-W won the toss and elected to bat
 
Smriti Mandhana (India Captain): We would like to bat first, I think it is a good wicket to bat on. We have a good batting unit and we will try to put up a good total. Anything above 140 would be great. Harmanpreet, Hema and Radha are out today.

Nigar Sultana (Bangladesh Captain): We wanted to bowl first and then chase. We will try to restrict them under 130 and then we will have a good chance to chase that down. We are taking one game at a time and not thinking much. We have one change.
Pitch report!

It was a bit damp in the first game but it's dried up now. There will be some help for the spinners if they bowl in the right areas. All in all, it should be a good pitch to bat on when the batters are set, reckons Athar Ali Khan.
So, three changes for India today. Harmanpreet Kaur is rested with Smriti Mandhana taking over as captain. Shafali Verma, KP Navgire and Sneh Rana come back into the side. Only one change for Bangladesh, leaving out Shamima Sultana for Lata Mondal.
Teams!

India (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Kiran Prabhu Navgire, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c/wk), Ritu Moni, Lata Mondal, Fahima Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun, Fariha Trisna, Sanjida Akter Meghla
Toss: India have won the toss and have opted to bat
As for Bangladesh, they will want to ensure they remain in the hunt for the highest possible spot in the top four. Nigar Sultana's side were brushed aside by Pakistan in their only real test in the tournament so far and will want to put in a better showing against the Women in Blue. While they do possess a potent bowling attack, how they fare and match with the Indians with the bat is something that might go a long way in deciding this contest.
It's a short turnaround for India after their loss to Pakistan yesterday. In a quest to give opportunities to their inexperienced players a go, the team management might have let the game slip away as they shuffled their batting order around. Needless to say, it didn't go as planned. Coming into this contest, it won't be a surprise to see Harmanpreet Kaur's side go back to their basics in this contest.
It's time for the finalists from the previous edition Asia Cup to go head-to-head for the first time in this tournament. Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of the game between India Women and Bangladesh Women. Only two points separate the two sides with the hosts having a chance to draw level with India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka on 6 points if they manage to slink a win this afternoon. We've got a cracking encounter on the cards and to take you through everything that unravels, it'll be Divyansh, alongside myself, Pratyush Rohra. Toss, teams and fantasy tips, coming your way in a bit!
Right. India versus Bangladesh in the Women’s Asia Cup. When the fixtures were drawn up, numerous fans would have expected one team to enter this contest with a win in their most recent encounter, and face up to another side that did not quite set the world ablaze in their last game. Not many, though, would have thought that India would be the team entering this match having tasted defeat. But this is exactly how it is, and why tournaments such as the Asia Cup, where literally any side can beat anyone, is so special.

The beauty and the glamour of the Asia Cup aside, there is no denying that Pakistan’s win over India has sent shockwaves around the cricketing world. This was only the third time ever Pakistan defeated India in the shortest format, and only the third loss India have had to face in the Women’s Asia Cup. So, India might not just have instant redemption on their minds, they will also want to show the rest of the competition that they still remain the team to beat.

Against Pakistan, India shuffled their batting pack and threw batters who would ordinarily not bat often into the deep end. It did not work out as planned but from a longer-term perspective, it made plenty of sense – as Ramesh Powar pointed out in his post-match press conference.

The time for such conjecture, though, has passed. India will, in all likelihood, make the semi-final. A case, thus, could be made that they can still experiment. But would they be willing to risk another defeat? Probably not.

So, you can expect them to put out their best side on the park on Saturday, and in the order that they usually bat. Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana might be tasked to blaze away at the top. Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur will add middle-order impetus and the likes of Kiran Navgire and Richa Ghosh will be hoping to make as much of an impact in as less a span as possible.

The bowlers would also want to be a lot more incisive. They were not bad per se against Pakistan, and restricted them to a total that was chaseable. That said, they could not kill the game off when they had the chance either. Bangladesh might not make them pay as much as Pakistan. But with matches against top-quality teams on the horizon, India would want to ensure this does not become a habit.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, would be longing to build on the momentum they generated against Malaysia. It was not as watershed a victory as India’s defeat was. Defeating an Asia Cup rival by 88 runs, however, should also not be scoffed at. Their bowlers have fared relatively well at this tournament, much like they did at the Women’s World Cup. Their fortunes, though, akin to Pakistan, could depend on how they perform with the bat. On Friday, Pakistan got up to a total they could ultimately defend against India. Bangladesh would hope they can produce something similar.

That said, this is still India’s game to lose. There is a reason why they have only lost three Women’s Asia Cup matches in their entire history. But now, with Pakistan have landed the first cut, the Indian challenge might not seem as daunting or invincible as it did a couple of days ago.

Again, it does not guarantee anything. Bangladesh will need to play out of their skins to challenge India. For now, though, it gives them that teeny bit of hope. And that, considering how much of a mismatch this is on paper, should be enough to get them revved up.