Stadium
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
Pitch
Spin friendly pitch
Players stats in series
Smriti Mandhana’s(98 T20I-2326 runs) new approach with the bat has preserved her consistency. She is in promising form and is scoring runs with a huge strike rate.
Nigar Sultana(64 T20I-1142 runs) has been doing well with the bat as well as with the gloves. She was the second-highest run-scorer of the recently concluded ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers.
Harmanpreet Kaur(135 T20I-2647 runs) scored the highest 284 runs while Rajeshwari Gayakwad scalped highest number of wickets(2) against BAN-W.
Deepthi Sharma scored the highest fantasy points(323) for IND-W while R Ahmed gathered the highest fantasy points(211) for BAN-W.
Hot Picks :D Sharma,J Rodrigues,S Meghana
Risky picks:R Ghosh,R Gayakwad,R Ahmed
Stay away :R Khan
Grand League Captain Picks:D Sharma,R Gayakwad,H Kaur