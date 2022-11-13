Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Karnataka
12/0 (2)
Current Run Rate: 5.54
VID won the toss and elected to field
 
While the ball-by-ball commentary for the game will not be available, you can follow the live scores right here on Sportskeeda.
Karnataka will take on Vidarbha in the Elite Group in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 starting at 8:30 AM IST.