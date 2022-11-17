Be the first one to comment on this story
Bat & Wk
Bat
All
Bat
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Maharashtra
Mumbai
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
Bat & Wk
Bat
All
Bat
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
MUM . BAT
114 Runs
2 Matches
MAH . ALL
108 Runs
2 Matches
MUM . BAT
102 Runs
2 Matches
MAH . BAT
77 Runs
2 Matches
5.Shams Mulani
MUM . ALL
48 Runs
2 Matches
1.Tanush Kotian
MUM . BOWL
162.50
2 Matches
MAH . BOWL
150.00
2 Matches
MUM . BOWL
150.00
2 Matches
MAH . ALL
104.85
2 Matches
MAH . BOWL
100.00
2 Matches
1.Tanush Kotian
MUM . BOWL
4 Wkts
2 Matches
MAH . BOWL
3 Wkts
2 Matches
MAH . BOWL
2 Wkts
2 Matches
MAH . ALL
2 Wkts
2 Matches
MAH . BOWL
2 Wkts
2 Matches
MUM . BOWL
3.50
2 Matches
MAH . ALL
3.80
2 Matches
MAH . BOWL
3.88
2 Matches
4.Shams Mulani
MUM . ALL
4.10
2 Matches
5.Mohit Avasthi
MUM . BOWL
4.14
1 Match
W
W
W
W
L
L
W
L
L
L
W
W
W
W
L
L
W
L
L
L
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
23/0 (5.1)
Not out
Not out
(5.1 Ov, RR: 4.45)
Bat & Wk
Bat
All
Bat
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.