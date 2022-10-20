Wanindu Hasaranga is the best captaincy option for your fantasy team. He is in excellent form, he performed really well in the Asia Cup, Wanindu has picked up 4 wickets so far in this series as well and he can provide valuable fantasy points from his batting skills as well.
Bas De Leede is the best All Rounder option for your fantasy team, he picked up 5 wickets and scored 44 runs so far in this series and he will look to continue his sensational form in this game as well.
Maheesh Theekshana and Fred Klaassen are the top bowlers' picks, both of them are in exceptional form and will play an important role in this game.
H2H Stats,last time when both the teams faced each other Sri Lanka won the game by 8 wickets.
Hot Picks: Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kusal Mendis, Bas De Leede
Risky Picks: Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne
Stay aways: Timm Van Der Gugten
GL Picks: Chamika Karunaratne, Charith Asalanka
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)
Sri Lanka
W
L
W
W
W
Netherlands
W
W
L
L
L
Head To Head
(Last 10 Matches)
SL
2-
0
NED
Team Comaprison
(Last 10 Matches)
Overall
On Venue
SL
VS
NED
10
Matches Played
10
7
Matches Won
6
154
Average Score
112
184/8
Highest Score
149/2
105/10
Lowest Score
44/10
SL
VS
NED
3
Matches Played
2
2
Matches Won
2
162
Average Score
116
173/10
Highest Score
122/5
152/8
Lowest Score
111/8
