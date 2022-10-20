Create
Sri Lanka
119/3 (16.1)
Current Run Rate: 7.36
SL won the toss and elected to bat
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Bhanuka Rajapaksa *
10
8
1
0
125
Kusal Mendis
60
37
4
3
162
P'SHIP
23 (12)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Timm van der Gugten *
1.1
0
12
0
10.3
 
16.1 Timm van der Gugten to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, OH! Full delivery just outside off stump. Rajapaksa advances and nearly swings himself off his feet. Makes no contact whatsoever 
Timm van der Gugten [1.0-0-12-0] is back into the attack. Around the wicket he steams in.
End of a fine spell by van Meekeren but the Lankans have managed to prize 10 runs off his final over and that's a win for them. They're right on course to get to 160 here and the Dutch will need to turn in a death-bowling masterclass of the highest order. Cutters into the surface and an assortment of yorkers is a good way to go!
16
overs
119 /3 score
0
2
1
1w
1
4
1
runs
cricket bat icon Kusal Mendis
60 (37)
cricket bat icon Bhanuka Rajapaksa *
10 (7)
cricket ball icon Paul van Meekeren
2 /25
15.6 Paul van Meekeren to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, back of a length delivery just outside off stump. Rajapaksa gets up on his toes and dabs it down to third man for a single
15.5 Paul van Meekeren to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, FOUR! SHOT! Slower delivery that lands right in the slot outside off stump. Rajapaksa waits on it and caresses it over extra cover for four
15.4 Paul van Meekeren to Kusal Mendis, full toss on middle and leg stump. Mendis clears his front leg and hoicks it towards deep mid wicket for just another single
That's pretty harsh you know. Netherlands have taken a chance review but Mendis' guard was originally in line of where the ball landed. That shouldn't be a wide.
15.4 Paul van Meekeren to Kusal Mendis, back of a length delivery that slides down the leg side. Mendis walks across, swings and then misses. Called a wide by the umpire as well! Slightly harsh! But hang on, Netherlands have reviewed this for a possible caught behind! The ball is close to the bat and the glove but nothing on Ultra Edge! Mendis survives!
15.3 Paul van Meekeren to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, back of a length delivery outside off stump. Rajapaksa gets up on his toes and runs the ball down to third man for a single
15.2 Paul van Meekeren to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, length delivery outside off stump. Rajapaksa throws his hands at it and skews it over mid off for a couple of runs. The ball is still holding in the surface
15.1 Paul van Meekeren to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, back of a length delivery outside off stump. Rajapaksa goes feeling for it and sees the ball sneak past the outside edge
Paul van Meekeren [3.0-0-15-2] is back into the attack
You cannot offer width for this field and de Leede has learnt the hard way. Despite a wicket falling, Sri Lanka will be pleased at having made it count that over. 10 an over takes them close to 160 and that's comfortably above par alright. They're on the ascendancy now!
15
overs
109 /3 score
W
1
6
1
1
4
runs
cricket bat icon Kusal Mendis
55 (35)
cricket bat icon Bhanuka Rajapaksa *
6 (3)
cricket ball icon Bas de Leede
1 /22
14.6 Bas de Leede to Kusal Mendis, FOUR MORE! Short, wide and punished! Too much width and it allows Mendis to get his hands through the ball and slash it past backward point for four
14.5 Bas de Leede to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, back of a length delivery on leg stump. Rajapaksa gets up on his toes and works the ball towards mid wicket for another single
14.4 Bas de Leede to Kusal Mendis, low full toss on off stump. Mendis clears his front leg and drags the ball towards deep mid wicket for one more run
A high-quality half-century for Kusal Mendis! His 9th in T20Is and it also brings up the 100 for Sri Lanka!
14.3 Bas de Leede to Kusal Mendis, SIX! SHOT! Slower delivery that sits up to be hit outside off stump. Mendis camps deep in his crease and hammers it over the deep square leg fence