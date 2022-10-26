Stadium
Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
Playing XI
To be announced
Experts are creating their teams, watch this space
Players stats in series
Stats will be updated (After Toss)
1
Devon Conway the best choice for captaincy in this game, he is a consistent player in terms of fantasy points and in his last match he scored 92 runs at a strike rate of 158.62.
2
Tim Southee is the best bowling pick for your fantasy team, he picked up 3 wickets at an economy rate 2.8 and he will look to continue his sensational form in this game as well.
3
Tim Southee and Rashid Khan are the top bowlers' picks, both of them are in exceptional form and will play an important role in this game.
4
H2H Stats, last time when both the teams faced each other New Zealand won the game by 8 wickets.
5
Hot Picks: Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Mohammad Nabi
Risky Picks: Hazratullah Zazai, Jimmy Neesham, Mark Chapman
Stay aways: Azmatullah Omarzai
GL Picks: Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Trent Boult
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)