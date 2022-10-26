Create
Current Run Rate: 0
Toss delayed due to rain
 
The match has been delayed as Ireland just caused the upset to defeat England by 5 runs on DLS method . We will have the toss shortly once the rain subsides. Stay tuned!
Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of match number 9 in Group 1 of T20 World Cup 2022 here in Melbourne Cricket Ground as New Zealand are locking horns against Afghanistan. New Zealand thumped the hosts in their opening game, they are up against Afghanistan who are the dark horse in this edition of the World Cup, they really need to sort out their batting woes and bat well against a belligerent New Zealand side in this must win encounter. This is me, Pradeep and I'll shortly be joined by my dear friend and co-commentator Bidipto Datta as we take you through everything transpires. While we build up to the game, have a look at the preview and the fantasy tips below!👇
When the Blackcaps arrived on Australian shores to better their runners-up finish at last year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup, not many gave them a chance. Not only because they were drawn alongside Australia and England, two teams boasting some of the biggest gunslingers in the format, but also because of their record in Australia. Running into the hosts, against whom they hadn't won a game in their own backyard in close to 11 years, was always going to be an immense test of character.

What transpired in Sydney on Saturday though, defied odds aplenty. Not only did New Zealand come out firing on all cylinders but they did it with the sort of professionalism and conviction associated with a champion outfit. An 89-run hammering of their Trans-Tasman rivals later, the world has once again sat up to take note of them in a big ICC event.

With confidence and momentum of the highest kind by their side, Kane Williamson's men run into a mercurial Afghanistan unit at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. If the India-Pakistan clash was anything to go by, pace and bounce could be a key phenomenon, putting the Kiwis' pace unit featuring Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson right into the mix. Ish Sodhi had a decent outing against the Aussies himself and with Mitchell Santner doing what he does best, the Blackcaps' bowling unit looks well sorted.

But it was with the bat where they made the biggest statement. Showing a certain Mitchell Starc no respect whatsoever, Finn Allen enhanced an already burgeoning reputation to smash the living daylights out of the Australian bowlers. 56 runs were racked up in the first four overs as New Zealand capitalized on a belter at the SCG. Devon Conway showed the perfect template on how to anchor an innings as he minimized the dot deliveries and took the attack to Adam Zampa in the middle-overs. Oh, and the fielding display by the Blackcaps was a sight for sore eyes, with Glenn Phillips displaying his inner Superman to great effect.

There are still concerns to address though. None more so than the form of skipper Kane Williamson, who looked as rusty as he has for a good part of the year against Australia. Afghanistan's spin barrage could be a testing proposition to face in that regard and how he comes up trumps could define how far the Kiwis progress in the tournament.

Speaking of the Afghans, they were blown out of the water by a Sam Curran five-fer in Perth. While they didn't get off the blocks with the bat, they were rolled over despite Usman Ghani and Ibrahim Zadran looking to steady the ship. 112 is all they had to defend but one must applaud the manner in which their bowlers tied down the England batters and made them work hard for those runs, leaving many wondering what could have been had they put on a few more runs.

But there is only so much that their bowlers can do unless the batting unit stands up to be counted. You'd think that the Afghan attack, comprising Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi and skipper Mohammad Nabi, can make a match out of a par total alone. But for that to happen, the opening combination of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Hazratullah Zazai might have to do bulk of the heavylifting against a polished Kiwi attack.

Hence, it's hard to put it past the Blackcaps to make it two out of two and cause a further dent in the Afghans' hopes of making the semifinals. But that is down to the buildup and how the teams are placed at this point. Once the coin goes up in the air, it's anybody's guess as to who will come up trumps, simply because that is the nature of this format and its behavior.

Should Afghanistan get past New Zealand though, it would throw the group wide open. It's not beyond them either, given the quality at their disposal, and that sets us up for another cracker at the MCG!