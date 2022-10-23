"Class is indeed permanent" - Cricketing fraternity reacts to Virat Kohli's masterclass in IND vs PAK clash at T20 World Cup 2022

Virat Kohli left the cricketing world stunned as he orchestrated a brilliant chase to lead India to victory over Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup encounter. His unbeaten 53-ball 82 saw the Men in Blue home in a thriller at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, which had over 90,000 spectators turn up for the Super 12 clash.

India were well behind the eight ball and had a lot of catching up to do in their T20 World Cup opener. Giving Kohli company in the midst of a crisis was Hardik Pandya as the duo put on a stand of 113 runs to take the game close. The former was at the non-striker's end as Ravichandran Ashwin hit the winning runs off the final delivery.

The former skipper got emotional at the end of the contest, shedding a tear in the process. The cricketing fraternity was spellbound by his efforts and took to Twitter to wax lyrical on the same.

Here's a compilation of reactions from the cricketing fraternity and their reaction to Kohli's knock:

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt

Keep it going.



#INDvPAK #T20WorldCup @imVkohli , it was undoubtedly the best innings of your life. It was a treat to watch you play, the six off the back foot in the 19th over against Rauf over long on was spectacular!Keep it going. .@imVkohli, it was undoubtedly the best innings of your life. It was a treat to watch you play, the six off the back foot in the 19th over against Rauf over long on was spectacular! 😮Keep it going. 👍 #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup https://t.co/FakWPrStMg

Suresh Raina🇮🇳 @ImRaina . A much needed and fantastic innings! @ImVKohli #T20worldcup22 Kohli did it again! Bringing his own style, agression and play on the field and scoring a half century. A much needed and fantastic innings! @ImVKohli #INDvsPAK Kohli did it again! Bringing his own style, agression and play on the field and scoring a half century 🔥💪. A much needed and fantastic innings! @ImVKohli #INDvsPAK #T20worldcup22

Sanjay Manjrekar @sanjaymanjrekar 🏼 🏼 🏼 Slowly and steadily he comes into form over the last few weeks and now reaches his pinnacle on the big stage like true champs do! Well done Virat! Slowly and steadily he comes into form over the last few weeks and now reaches his pinnacle on the big stage like true champs do! Well done Virat! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag

What an amazing game.High on emotions, but this is

probably the most brilliant T20 Innings i have ever seen, take a bow Virat Kohli . Chak De India

#IndvsPak Yaayyyy…Happyyy DeepawaliWhat an amazing game.High on emotions, but this isprobably the most brilliant T20 Innings i have ever seen, take a bow Virat Kohli . Chak De India Yaayyyy…Happyyy Deepawali What an amazing game.High on emotions, but this is probably the most brilliant T20 Innings i have ever seen, take a bow Virat Kohli . Chak De India #IndvsPak https://t.co/3TwVbYscpa

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Virat Kohli you are the king Virat Kohli you are the king 👑

Sanath Jayasuriya @Sanath07 One of the most exciting matches in recent times. Master class by Kohli. This is why we love cricket. One of the most exciting matches in recent times. Master class by Kohli. This is why we love cricket.

Mithali Raj @M_Raj03 Cometh the hour, cometh the man! @imVkohli , what a terrific display of skills and temperament! That partnership with @hardikpandya7 changed the game. Spectacular win for India against the arch-rivals, Pakistan. Great start to the World Cup campaign. Well done #TeamIndia Cometh the hour, cometh the man! @imVkohli, what a terrific display of skills and temperament! That partnership with @hardikpandya7 changed the game. Spectacular win for India against the arch-rivals, Pakistan. Great start to the World Cup campaign. Well done #TeamIndia https://t.co/2TJoW0PsLw

Ian Raphael Bishop @irbishi Virat Kohli well and truly back to his best. Virat Kohli well and truly back to his best.

Angelo Mathews @Angelo69Mathews and class is indeed permanent!great effort by Pakistan . Great game Always a thriller #indiaVsPakistan and the master @imVkohli showed his class once again on the big stage.what a knock used all his experienceand class is indeed permanent!great effort by Pakistan . Great game Always a thriller #indiaVsPakistan and the master @imVkohli showed his class once again on the big stage.what a knock used all his experience 👏 and class is indeed permanent!great effort by Pakistan . Great game

Virat Kohli pulls off epic heist against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup

India opted to field first upon winning the toss and Arshdeep Singh got them off to the perfect start, dismissing Babar Azam for a golden duck. Mohammad Rizwan didn't make an impact either, but half-centuries from Iftikhar Ahmed and Shan Masood brought Pakistan back into the contest.

The tail wagged to take the total to 159/8 before the Men in Blue crumbled in the powerplay. With the score reading 31/4 in 6.1 overs, the odds were stacked up against them.

Kohli and Pandya then churned out a defiant partnership upon absorbing the pressure. The former flicked a switch in the last three overs, with India requiring 48 runs to win.

All sorts of chaos ensued in the final over with a no-ball called for height and the former skipper bowled off the free hit, only to run three byes off the ricochet. Despite losing the wickets of Pandya and Dinesh Karthik, the Men in Blue managed to seal a last-ball thriller to get on the board in the T20 World Cup.

India will next play the Netherlands on Thursday (October 27) at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Rohit Sharma and Co. are aiming to end a 15-year wait for a T20 World Cup title over the next few weeks.

Was this Virat Kohli's best knock in Indian colors?

