Stadium
Hagley Oval, Christchurch, Christchurch
Playing XI
Lineups out
Players stats in series
Stats as per Playing 11
1
Devon Conway is the best batting option for your fantasy team. He is the top run scorer in this series so far with a total of 155 runs at an average of 155.00 with a strike rate of 117.42, Devon Conway undoubtedly is the best choice for Captaincy in this game.
2
Michael Bracewell is in excellent form, he has picked up 4 wickets so far in this series and he can add valuable fantasy points from his batting skills as well.
3
Tim Southee (5W) and Taskin Ahmed(2W) are the top bowlers' picks, both of them are in exceptional form and will play an important role in this game.
4
H2H Stats, Last time when both the teams faced each other New Zealand won the game by 8 wickets.
5
Hot Picks: Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, Shakib Al Hasan
Risky Picks: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Blair Tickner, Glenn Phillips
Stay aways: Jimmy Neesham
GL Picks: Mitchell Santner, Finn Allen