New Zealand
101/1 (11)
Current Run Rate: 9.18
BAN won the toss and elected to field
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Devon Conway *
51
30
5
2
170
Martin Guptill
12
17
0
0
70
P'SHIP
56 (40)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Soumya Sarkar *
2
0
21
0
10.5
 
10.5 Soumya Sarkar to Devon Conway, full on middle and leg, patted back to the bowler.
10.4 Soumya Sarkar to Devon Conway, FOUR! Slightly short on middle and leg, Conway plays an exquisite half-arm jab from the crease and sees the ball rush past the square leg boundary!
10.4 Soumya Sarkar to Devon Conway, WIDE on the off side. Will have to reload! Brings up the 50-run stand between Conway and Guptill!
Oh the sound on that! Sweet!
10.3 Soumya Sarkar to Devon Conway, SIX! That sounded good, my word! Fullish on middle and leg and Conway just swings this one over deep midwicket for a MAXIMUM! Made it look so, so easy whereas in reality it is a rather difficult shot to play!
10.2 Soumya Sarkar to Devon Conway, fullish outside off, Conway stabs it to point for a dot.
10.1 Soumya Sarkar to Martin Guptill, full on middle, Guptill goes for the HEAVE but can only get a single to deep midwicket!
Soumya Sarkar [1.0-0-7-0] is back into the attack.

Drinks!

We can wax lyrical about Devon Conway's class all day long. He has made it look far too easy at this point and is putting on a sublime show in an effortless manner. That last delivery was a sign that there could yet be a bit of hold in the surface and that'll have the New Zealand spinners smacking their lips. More so, when they could well have a huge score to play with. Bangladesh have made a bowling change every over but nothing has worked so far!
10
overs
87 /1 score
2
1
1lb
0
1
1
runs
cricket bat icon Devon Conway
39 (25)
cricket bat icon Martin Guptill *
11 (16)
cricket ball icon Shakib Al Hasan
0 /14
9.6 Shakib Al Hasan to Martin Guptill, slightly slow on off and middle, Guptill punches it down the ground to long on for a run. Half the innings is over now!
9.5 Shakib Al Hasan to Devon Conway, short outside off, Conway cuts it to deep cover for a run.
9.4 Shakib Al Hasan to Devon Conway, fullish on middle, Conway goes for the REVERSE SWEEP but hits it straight to point.
9.3 Shakib Al Hasan to Martin Guptill, wide-ish down the legside, the ball slides past Guptill's pads for a LEG BYE!
9.2 Shakib Al Hasan to Devon Conway, shortish again, and Conway punches this off the backfoot for a single to long on.
STAT ALERT: Devon Conway's batting average at the Hagley Oval (as we type) is a whopping 291.00!
9.1 Shakib Al Hasan to Devon Conway, shortish on middle and leg, Conway places this one between midwicket and long on for a couple of runs. 
Shakib Al Hasan [1.0-0-9-0] is back into the attack. He will bowl around the wicket.
He's a treat for sore eyes when he gets going is Devon Conway! You sure can't drop it short to him - he'll latch onto it all day long.
9
overs
81 /1 score
2
0
1
6
1w
2
1
runs
cricket bat icon Devon Conway *
35 (21)
cricket bat icon Martin Guptill
10 (14)
cricket ball icon Mosaddek Hossain
0 /13
8.6 Mosaddek Hossain to Devon Conway, flicks this one on the leg side to long on for a QUICK and COMFORTABLE SINGLE.