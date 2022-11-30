Create
NZ won the toss and elected to field
 
A big contest in the context of the series and a number of player battles could define which way this heads. Here's a read into three such matchups ahead of this one at the Hagley Oval!👇
The XIs are out so it's time for all you fantasy players to head over here, ponder over our expert advice and get cracking with your combinations!
There is a 10-minute delay to the start of play, by the way. The first ball will be sent down at 2:40 PM local time (7:10 PM IST). An extra 10 minutes then to grab your cup of coffee if you're just waking up in India!
Rightio! Shikhar Dhawan just cannot call it right at the toss, can he? Maybe Gabbar needs the coin from the movie Sholay to help his cause!

India have gone in unchanged and that was along expected lines with their players not getting a real run in the last game. New Zealand have brought Adam Milne in for Michael Bracewell. It's not a surprise either given the amount of live green grass on this deck!
Kane Williamson, New Zealand captain: We will bowl first, the wicket looks green, and we will try to exploit the conditions. Yes we do have a good record here in terms of winning games, hope we can make it count here again. All the grounds around our country are different, with different challenges, but we hope to be up for it. It was indeed a good performance in the first game, we were put under pressure, but the response was a good one. We have one change, Adam Milne comes in for Michael Bracewell.

Shikhar Dhawan, India captain: We always go in with the mindset of winning, no doubt about that. In the dressing room, we are relaxed, but switched on whenever needed. We are sticking to the process always. There is more grass on this pitch, we would have bowled first as well but now, we have to bat well. I thought that it would seam around a lot in the last game, but it played out quite nicely. Shubman is batting really well and so is Surya, most definitely. It is about staying positive and creating the right momentum through the game. We are going in with the same team today.
Lineups:

India XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson
Toss:

New Zealand have won the toss (again!) and elect to field first.
Pitch Report:

It's been under the covers. The cloud cover is going to be there according to the forecast. One of the larger playing grounds in New Zealand. Becomes easier if you score more than 280 batting first says Murali Kartik. It's a completely different wicket to Hamilton and Auckland. There is more green grass here and there is something in it for the bowlers. This is real green grass says Ashish Nehra. He reckons teams should bowl first because the bowlers will definitely get something with the new ball.
The covers are completely off now and we will have the toss happening shortly as well! Hurrah!
Mitchell Santner: (How do you look back at a series like this?) It does feel like that (hardly begun but it's over) with the rain. But you can't really trust the weather in New Zealand. Looking forward today to another series decider. With the nature of the surfaces in New Zealand, they're a bit grassy like the one behind us. You look to adapt - it's different everywhere. Some small boundaries straight, some small boundaries square so you have to mix it up and keep the batter guessing. It's tough to do at times. I have an idea of what you want to bowl, what kind of speed. Based on what the batter tries to do you might change it up. Against these guys, they're such good players of spin. It can be challenging at times and as we've seen this series, they're good players of spin and pace. You have to be obviously (big on data). Scouting is such a big part, par scores on grounds, you might have watched what's worked in the past. You have to play the dimensions and the surface as best as you can. (On the wide, loopy delivery) Watching a bit of Chahal do that as well. It can be quite challenging to bowl quite slow and quite straight. If it does go up I try to keep it outside the line of the batter's eyes. But I guess it's not (about) bowling it all the time. I try to mix it up with the odd flat one and the odd straight one. Hopefully we get going. If not a full game, at least a bit of a game. Might be challenging for the spinner on a green track (grins).
The Indian players are going through their warmup drills. The covers are still in place and Simon Doull mentions that the outfield is still slightly damp. He reckons that it will drain soon though and calls it the second best venue in the country after the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.
Rishabh Pant: We've used the umbrella quite a lot this tour. Didn't expect it to be that way but it's raining more on matchdays. There's not much we can do about it. (On his preferred batting spots) I would choose to open in T20s, 4 in ODIs. And of course I'm batting at 5 in Tests. Of course the game plan is different if I open or bat at 4. But at the same time the captain thinks about where you can give your best for the team. Wherever I get an opportunity I look to give my best to the team. (Premeditation important?) In T20s yes. In one-dayers, it isn't important to premeditate as much. Record is also a number. My white ball record isn't bad. I am just 25 years old. Comparison (in my numbers across formats) can be done when I'm 34. Before that there is no logic in it for me. (Does he practice keeping more or batting more prior to the game?) It's usually the same until I feel like I need to practice keeping more, if it's a turning track or if I need to practice more batting. It's all based on the feel. There is no downtime at all (grins). I am going to Bangladesh and there are matches there directly.
Coming to today's contest though, what can we expect (apart from the possibility of rain)? There wasn't much to take out of the last game, although today presents the opening duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill another opportunity to respectively show why they ought to partner Rohit Sharma at the 50-over World Cup next year. Gill has batted like a million dollars but you'd think that he could do with converting his fifties into daddy hundreds in order to make himself undroppable. Sanju Samson was excluded (again) in the last encounter and given that his replacement Deepak Hooda didn't have a role to play thanks to the weather, that could spillover into this contest too.

With regards to the Blackcaps, their bowlers have been outstanding thus far with Matt Henry and Tim Southee doing their bit to great effect. Mitchell Santner continues to do Mitchell Santner things while Michael Bracewell returns to the venue where he had a ball during the tri-series prior to the T20 World Cup. All eyes will be on the kind of impact he can make as well and he could just be the surprise package today. Their batters meanwhile, will want to turn in a show similar to the series opener. Having said that, their openers could do with some runs though!
1:48 PM local time (6:18 AM IST): Gaurav Kapur mentions that the rain has stopped! But we could be in for a slightly delayed toss if anything. The Kiwis continue to enjoy their football with Lockie Ferguson copping a light one on the side of his face. They all see the funny side of it though!
It's been a rollercoaster series in many ways and one of the reasons for the same has been the weather. And unfortunately, there is a slight drizzle as we speak and the covers are firmly in place. We could be in for a delayed start today folks! But, there is a positive as well - the Kiwi players are out there going through their warmups! So the signs are that this could clear up. Keep your fingers crossed alright!
The series is on the line for the Men in Blue and they have everything to play for today. Good morning and a warm welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of the 3rd and final one-day international between New Zealand and India at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. I am Sooryanarayanan Sesha and alongside Bidipto Datta, will take you through everything that transpires through the first half of this contest. For those of you looking for a preview, scroll below and read away. This ought to be a cracker in front of us alright!👇
Right. Much like the T20I series, we arrive at the conclusion with one team holding a 1-0 advantage, having seen one encounter being washed out by rain. In the shortest format, India held all the aces and knew that they could not lose the series, irrespective of whatever happened. In the ODIs, New Zealand are in control, knowing that they will at least draw the series, even if they lose at Christchurch on Wednesday.

Add to that how both of these sides are guaranteed a spot at next year’s ODI World Cup, and it would be easy to put this game down as a dead rubber. But that’s the beauty of this sport. Because there are so many games, there is something riding on almost all of them. It might not have a bearing on the ODI World Cup Super League standings, but it will provide them with the sort of evidence that will make selection for that tournament much easier.

India have so far batted first on both occasions. Shikhar Dhawan has scored a fifty but failed in the 2nd ODI. Shubman Gill has looked in good touch on both occasions, with Suryakumar Yadav, albeit briefly, showing how destructive he can be in this format as well. There are question marks over whether the likes of Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer will make the cut for the World Cup. So, this is a good opportunity for each of them to strengthen their case.

Bowling wise, not a lot has changed, considering India did not get to bowl on Sunday. With no new injury concerns, expect them to stick with the bowling attack that featured on Sunday, which includes Deepak Chahar, who is returning after another injury lay-off and Umran Malik, who impressed everyone on debut.

New Zealand, on the other hand, would want a few more runs from their top order, and their openers in particular. Finn Allen has blown more cold than hot in recent matches. Devon Conway has also hit an uncharacteristic rough patch, meaning that the burden has had to be shouldered by Kane Williamson and Tom Latham. The Kiwi skipper seems to have returned to his run-scoring ways, although New Zealand would ideally want one of their openers to bat deeper into the innings. With Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips and James Neesham forming a strong middle order, they have plenty of firepower too.

With the ball, they have offset the loss of Trent Boult brilliantly so far. Tim Southee has been at his tidy best. Matt Henry was not bad either on Sunday. Lockie Ferguson, meanwhile, has the ability to break open any game of cricket.

So, this final ODI, much like how the series began, is very tough to call. Both teams have their strengths, and their weakness. And, as has been the case in the past two games, there are showers predicted, meaning that this encounter could descend into rain-induced chaos yet again.

That, though, only adds another layer of excitement to what has already been an entertaining series, despite the amount of cricket that has been washed out. In the immediate term, it might not have much bearing. But in a year’s time, when these two teams might possibly be clashing in the ODI World Cup, they might look back at this high-pressure decider and draw inspiration from it!